Global Plant Based Food Ingredients Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Ingredion, Archer-Daniels-Midland and DuPont de Nemours Among Others
Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plant Based Food Ingredients Market (2022-2027) by Type, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Plant Based Food Ingredients Market is estimated to be USD 3.76 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.64 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.22%.
Market Dynamics
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.
There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Ingredion Inc, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Cargill Inc, Puris Proteins LLC ,, etc.
Countries Studied
America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Plant Based Food Ingredients Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Plant Based Food Ingredients Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Plant Based Food Ingredients Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Consumer Awareness about Healthy Diet and Changes in Lifestyle
4.1.2 Increase in Demand for Convenience Foods
4.1.3
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High price of Plant-Based Food Products
4.2.2
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rise in vegan population
4.3.2 Focus on improving quality, shelf life
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Availability of Healthier Substitutes
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Plant Based Food Ingredients Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Emulsifiers
6.3 Texturants
6.4 Binding agents & stabilizers
6.5 Cultures & probiotic ingredients
6.6 Preservatives
6.7 Enzymes
6.8 Fibers
6.9 Sweeteners
6.10 Others
7 Global Plant Based Food Ingredients Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bakery
7.3 Confectionery
7.4 Beverages
7.5 Snack products
7.6 Ready meals
7.7 Nutrition & supplements
7.8 Others
8 Americas' Plant Based Food Ingredients Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Argentina
8.3 Brazil
8.4 Canada
8.5 Chile
8.6 Colombia
8.7 Mexico
8.8 Peru
8.9 United States
8.10 Rest of Americas
9 Europe's Plant Based Food Ingredients Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Austria
9.3 Belgium
9.4 Denmark
9.5 Finland
9.6 France
9.7 Germany
9.8 Italy
9.9 Netherlands
9.10 Norway
9.11 Poland
9.12 Russia
9.13 Spain
9.14 Sweden
9.15 Switzerland
9.16 United Kingdom
9.17 Rest of Europe
10 Middle East and Africa's Plant Based Food Ingredients Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Egypt
10.3 Israel
10.4 Qatar
10.5 Saudi Arabia
10.6 South Africa
10.7 United Arab Emirates
10.8 Rest of MEA
11 APAC's Plant Based Food Ingredients Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Australia
11.3 Bangladesh
11.4 China
11.5 India
11.6 Indonesia
11.7 Japan
11.8 Malaysia
11.9 Philippines
11.10 Singapore
11.11 South Korea
11.12 Sri Lanka
11.13 Thailand
11.14 Taiwan
11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Ingredion Inc
13.2 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
13.3 DuPont de Nemours Inc
13.4 Cargill Inc
13.5 Puris Proteins LLC
13.6 BI Nutraceuticals Inc
13.7 Olam International
13.8 SunOpta Inc
13.9 Dohler GmbH
13.10 The Scoular Company
13.11 Kemin Industries
13.12 Kerry Group
13.13 Novozyems
13.14 Palsgaard
13.15 Tate &Lyle
14 Appendix
