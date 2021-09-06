U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.87
    -0.42 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.50
    -9.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8460
    +0.1540 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,613.18
    +1,360.82 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,352.60
    +54.87 (+4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.18
    +48.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Global Plant-based Meat Market to Reach $35 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·20 min read

Abstract: - Global Plant-based Meat Market to Reach $35 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plant-based Meat estimated at US$13. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.

New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant-based Meat Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032529/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Soy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR and reach US$15.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wheat segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR
- The Plant-based Meat market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 12.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.
- Pea Segment to Record 15.1% CAGR
- In the global Pea segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.

- Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -

  • Amy’s Kitchen

  • Beyond Meat

  • Foods

  • Garden Protein International

  • Gold & Green Foods

  • Greenwise

  • Maple Leaf Foods

  • Morningstar Farms

  • Novameat

  • Omnipork

  • Quorn Foods

  • Sunfed

  • The Vegetarian Butcher

  • Tofurky

  • V2food

  • VBites

  • Zhenmeat

  • Zikooin




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032529/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Soy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Soy by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027

Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Wheat by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Wheat by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pea by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Pea by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027

Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Sources by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Sources by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Burger Patties by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Burger Patties by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Sausages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Sausages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Strips & Nuggets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Strips & Nuggets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Meatballs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Meatballs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Chicken by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Chicken by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Pork by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Pork by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Beef by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Beef by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Fish by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Fish by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat, Pea and
Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by
Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork, Beef,
Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,
Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,
Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork,
Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,
Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,
Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork, Beef,
Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,
Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,
Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork, Beef,
Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,
Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,
Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork,
Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,
Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,
Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork,
Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based
Meat by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,
Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based
Meat by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,
Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based
Meat by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork,
Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,
Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,
Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork, Beef,
Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat, Pea and
Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger Patties,
Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other Products for
the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by
Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork, Beef,
Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based
Meat by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy,
Wheat, Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips &
Nuggets, Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based
Meat by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based
Meat by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken,
Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,
Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips &
Nuggets, Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken,
Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based
Meat by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy,
Wheat, Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips &
Nuggets, Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based
Meat by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based
Meat by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken,
Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032529/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Ryanair Ends Talks for Follow-On Boeing Max Order Over Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc ended negotiations with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. on a major follow-on order for 737 Max aircraft after failing to agree on pricing.Talks on the higher-capacity Max 10 single-aisle jets ended after 10 months, Ryanair said in a statement Monday. Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has ordered 210 of the smaller Max-8200 already, with deliveries spanning the next five years. “Both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations,” Ryanair said.While

  • VW CEO Fears Chips Will Be in Short Supply for Years to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- First, carmakers thought the worst of the chip shortage would be in the first half of the year. Then, it was the third quarter. Now, the heads of Germany’s automakers are pushing back even further their estimations of when the supply issue will stop constraining car production.“Probably we will remain in shortages for the next months or even years because semiconductors are in high demand,” Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said Monday on Bloomberg Television. “T

  • Beijing city denies it is advising companies to invest in Didi

    Reports that China's Beijing city government is advising state-owned companies to invest in embattled ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc are untrue, the city government told Reuters in a faxed statement. Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg News on Friday reported that China's capital city is considering taking Didi under state control and has proposed that government-run companies invest in Didi.

  • Revealed: The UK's top 10 best selling cars

    Latest sales figures point to surprise entry in list of top selling cars in the UK in August.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Aluminum Jumps Again as Guinea Coup Adds to Supply Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum climbed to the highest in more than a decade after a coup in Guinea fueled concerns over raw material supplies, with futures holding gains even after the head of the junta urged miners to keep operations running.Aluminum prices gained earlier in London and Shanghai and producers’ shares surged -- industry leader Aluminum Corp. of China, or Chalco, jumped as much as 10%, while United Co. Rusal traded 15% higher. Guinea is a major supplier of bauxite, the feedstock needed t

  • Oil Steady With Saudi Price Cuts Raising Competition Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held steady with Saudi Arabia’s cut in crude prices for Asian buyers raising the prospect of fierce competition among sellers as the resurgence of Covid-19 continues to cloud the demand outlook.Futures in New York were little changed after earlier dropping as much as 1.5%. The kingdom cut the price of its flagship crude for October just days after OPEC+ agreed to continue boosting production. Traders were caught off guard by the Saudi move, attributing it to factors including

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Tiny chips cast big shadow over Munich car show

    As carmakers gathered in Munich on Monday to launch almost exclusively zero- or low-emission vehicles, an ongoing semiconductor shortage cast a long shadow over the first major car show since before the pandemic began. Forced to shut down plants last year, carmakers now face increasing competition from the consumer electronics industry for chip deliveries. Speaking during the launch of a couple of electric vehicles (EVs) on Sunday evening, Ola Källenius, CEO at premium German carmaker Daimler AG, said that while the company is hopeful its own supply will improve in the fourth quarter, soaring demand for chips means the industry could struggle to source enough of them into 2023 - though the shortage should be less severe by then.

  • Bitcoin Miners Convene with Texan Oil and Gas Executives to Talk Energy

    At a recent meeting of 200 oil and gas executives and bitcoin miners in Texas, flared, vented and stranded gas assets were discussed as a way forward for bitcoin miners to deal with their ever-increasing electricity and energy requirements.

  • UK car sales weakest since 2013 in August as supply chain issues continue

    The market was hit by constrained supply as the global shortage of semiconductors, an issue born of the pandemic, continues to undermine production volumes.

  • Why franchises fare as badly as small restaurants amid COVID, Delta variant surge

    Franchises connected to larger brands are just as vulnerable to closure and operational struggles, like food and labor shortages.

  • French Energy Giant Total Eyes $27 Billion Investment in Iraq. What to Know.

    The company's projects include natural-gas processing, a solar farm, and an initiative to inject seawater into oil fields to boost crude recovery.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices to Woo Buyers as OPEC+ Boosts Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for sales to Asia next month by more than twice the expected amount in a sign the world’s largest crude exporter wants to entice buyers to take more of its barrels.State producer Saudi Aramco is rolling back pricing on all of its grades to its biggest market in Asia. Three successive months of increases in the company’s official selling prices had left refiners smarting as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the recovery in energy demand.But with

  • New Boeing 787 Dreamliners may not be delivered till late Oct -WSJ

    The FAA confirmed on July 12 that some undelivered Boeing 787s have a new manufacturing quality issue the company needs to fix before shipment. Boeing met with FAA on Aug. 2 to persuade the agency to approve an inspection method that would speed deliveries with targeted checks rather than nose-to-tail teardowns, the newspaper said. The regulators flagged internal company disagreements over the aircraft sample size, and repeated that Boeing's employee group that acts as an in-house regulator needs to concur with the company's proposals, the report added.

  • New cage-free eggs policy announced by Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut parent company

    Yum! Brands announced last week a pledge to only use eggs from cage-free hens across at least 25,000 restaurants by 2026.

  • Daimler CEO says carmakers could face chip shortage into 2023

    Soaring demand for semiconductor chips means the auto industry could struggle to source enough of them throughout next year and into 2023, though the shortage should be less severe by then, Daimler AG's CEO said on Sunday. "Several chip suppliers have been referring to structural problems with demand," Ola Källenius told reporters during a roundtable event ahead of the Munich IAA car show. The IAA show is the first major motor industry event worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Porterville hospital sees biggest surge in COVID cases ever

    Sierra View Medical Center says it is facing the largest uptick in cases of the coronavirus it has seen since the start of the pandemic.

  • Ryanair founder Michael O’Leary lashes out at Boeing’s ‘optimistic’ MAX10 price expectations

    Ryanair founder Michael O’Leary today lashed out at Boeing’s “optimistic” price expectations as he torpedoed talks with the US manufacturer about a giant order of new MAX10 aircraft. Ryanair, Europe’s biggest airline by passenger numbers, has been in talks with Boeing for 10 months about an order for up to 200 of the new 230 seater aircraft. The deal had been viewed as important for Boeing, following a string of order cancellations and deferrals for its aircraft following the disruption to the industry triggered by the Covid pandemic.