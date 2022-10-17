U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,681.01
    +97.94 (+2.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,181.51
    +546.68 (+1.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,681.49
    +360.11 (+3.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.91
    +53.51 (+3.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.88
    +0.27 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.80
    +19.90 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.60 (+3.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9844
    +0.0121 (+1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9570
    -0.0530 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0249 (+2.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7300
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,557.44
    +402.40 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.58
    +9.11 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
AMS:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out YF's All Markets Summit!

Global Plant-based Meat Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% and is Projected to Grow from US$ 4,784.2 Mn in 2022 to US$ 7,429.7 Mn by 2032 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The U.S Plant-based Meat Market is set for rapid growth, with an expected rate of 13% over the next ten years. Negative Impact of Animal Husbandry in Japan & Indonesia to Drive Sales of Plant-Based Protein Meat

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The plant-based meat market size is set to be valued at US$ 4,784.2 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 7,429.7 Mn by 2032. The market is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Plant-based products are both healthier and safer than animal-based products. The plant-based meat market is being driven by the growing popularity of veganism around the world. Increasing adoption of plant-based meat is primarily due to its rising popularity among consumers, as well as the product's versatility in terms of application.

Plant-based meat is mainly linked to lowering the risk of heart disease and stroke. Plant-based meat is a good source of protein and nutrients, and it may also help to reduce inflammation in the body. The findings add to the growing number of evidence suggesting that plant-based diets can be beneficial for one’s health. If an individual is looking to reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease, they can consider incorporating more plant-based meat into their diet.

Request Sample PDF:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15686

Another factor driving sales of plant-based meat is various health benefits associated with these products. Plant-based meats are typically lower in saturated fat and cholesterol than their animal-based counterparts, thus making them a healthier option for consumers. Additionally, many plant-based meat products are fortified with vitamins and minerals, making them a nutritionally complete option for those looking to reduce their meat intake.

Key Takeaways:

  • By source, soy is set to account for about 38.5% of the global plant-based meat market share in 2022.

  • During the forecast period, the plant-based meat market in the U.K. is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 6.9%.

  • During the forecast period, the Germany plant-based meat market is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 7.2%.

  • During the forecast period, the France plant-based meat market is likely to grow at a considerable CAGR of 7.6%.

  • In North America, the plant-based meat market is dominated by the U.S., with a share of 38%.

“Plant-based meat is a versatile ingredient that has a wide array of applications. With rising health awareness and lactose intolerance, consumers are shifting towards plant-based meat owing to its organic and natural characteristics, which will push growth in the market,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape: Plant-Based Meat Market

Top 5 manufacturers of plant-based meat are Beyond Meat, Kellogg Company, Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, and Unilever. Together, these top 5 companies are currently holding 20% to 30% of the global plant-based meat market share.

Many people believe that plant-based meat is a healthier option, as compared to real meat. It is lower in saturated fat and cholesterol and has no hormones or antibiotics. Additionally, it requires less water and land to produce. With increasing research & development activities and ongoing technological advancements, several companies are finding new techniques to effectively use plant-based meat to their maximum potential.

Plant-based meat is extensively used by companies like Impossible Foods Inc. These companies are set to invest in this particular area of food production. This type of meat is created from plant proteins, which are then used to develop products that look and taste similar to animal-based meat products.

There are a number of benefits associated with plant-based meat, including the fact that it requires less water and land to produce, as compared to traditional animal-based meat products. In addition, plant-based meat has a smaller carbon footprint and produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions than animal-based meat.

View Full Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plant-based-meat-market

Plant-Based Meat Market Outlook by Category

By Product:

  • Burger Patties

  • Nuggets

  • Sausages

  • Strips

  • Meatballs

  • Grounds

  • Tenders

  • Cutlets

  • Other

By End Use:

  • Hotel

  • Restaurant

  • Cafe

By Type:

  • Chicken

  • Pork

  • Beef

  • Fish

By Source:

  • Soy

  • Pea

  • Wheat

By Storage:

  • Refrigerate

  • Frozen

  • Shelf-Stable

By Distribution Channel:

  • Food Retail

  • Food Service

  • E-Commerce

  • HoReCa (Food Service Sector)

By Feature:

  • Texture

  • Flavor

  • Aroma

Ask an Analyst:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15686

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Get In Touch With Our Team For 20% Flat Discount:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15686

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The food & beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Explore Research Related Reports of Food and Beverage:  

Plant-based Milk Market Size: Plant-based Milk Market By Category, Form, Product Type, Flavor Type, End-use, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast to 2021 – 2031

Plant-based Hot Dogs Market Share: Plant-based Hot Dogs Market by Product Type, Source, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Plant-Derived Chelating Agent Market Trends: Plant-Derived Chelating Agent Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016-2026

Plant-based Fish Feed Market Analysis: Plant-Based Fish Feed Market By Nature, Form, Product Type & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Plant-based Beverages Market Outlook: Plant-based Beverages Market By Source, Nature, Format, Packaging, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast to 2022 – 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit

    When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal's story mirrors that of dozens of people and advocates in healthcare, trucking, retail and other industries who complained recently to U.S. regulators that some companies charge employees who quit large sums of money for training.

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Rebound From Key Level as UK Makes U-Turn: Markets WrapNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Domino's Wants You to Pick Up Your Pizza (and Pay More for It)

    Domino's Pizza made its mark by offering a fast-food type of pizza service option. Domino's marketing promotion to deliver pizza in 30 minutes really helped the company grow. Timely delivery was one of the key ingredients to its success.

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Kroger-Albertsons grocery merger draws union opposition, Colorado AG scrutiny

    The proposed $24.6 billion combination of Kroger and Albertsons grocery chains nationally is already drawing union opposition and scrutiny from Colorado’s attorney general over concern it could harm consumers in the state. The deal, unveiled Thursday, would combine the companies behind the King Soopers and City Market groceries in Colorado with the company that owns Safeway grocery stores in the state, combining Colorado’s top and third-largest grocery sellers.

  • New England Risks Winter Blackouts as Gas Supplies Tighten

    Severe cold spells in the Northeast could reduce the amount of gas available to generate electricity as more of it is burned to heat homes.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings: How to Avoid That Fate

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A $250,000 Annuity Pays This Much

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index rem

  • 3 Steel Producer Stocks to Escape Industry Challenges

    Lower steel prices, soft automotive demand and the China slowdown dampen prospects for the Zacks Steel Producers industry. NUE, STLD and TX are well poised to navigate through the current challenging environment.

  • Automobili Pininfarina is 'overwhelmed with positive response' to luxury EV: CEO

    Automobili Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson is driving change at the top of the car world food chain, meaning the high end, ultra luxury segment with the Battista GT hypercar. Each car is handmade in Italy by one of the venerated design houses in the business, taking nearly 2,000 man hours, and is powered by four Rimac-sourced electric motors at each well producing an astounding 1900 horsepower. And if you have to ask, each car costs over $2 million.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

    Despite hiccups with supply shortages and COVID-related shutdowns, General Motors CEO Mary Barra is bullish on the China marketplace. GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

  • European Natural-Gas Prices Slide as EU Considers a Cap

    Traders braced for a European Commission proposal to place a price cap on wholesale markets if the continent’s energy crisis spirals into an emergency.

  • How Much Should You Put in Your Roth IRA Monthly?

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and MS are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and MS are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.