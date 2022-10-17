Global Plant-based Meat Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% and is Projected to Grow from US$ 4,784.2 Mn in 2022 to US$ 7,429.7 Mn by 2032 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The U.S Plant-based Meat Market is set for rapid growth, with an expected rate of 13% over the next ten years. Negative Impact of Animal Husbandry in Japan & Indonesia to Drive Sales of Plant-Based Protein Meat

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The plant-based meat market size is set to be valued at US$ 4,784.2 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 7,429.7 Mn by 2032. The market is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2032).



Plant-based products are both healthier and safer than animal-based products. The plant-based meat market is being driven by the growing popularity of veganism around the world. Increasing adoption of plant-based meat is primarily due to its rising popularity among consumers, as well as the product's versatility in terms of application.

Plant-based meat is mainly linked to lowering the risk of heart disease and stroke. Plant-based meat is a good source of protein and nutrients, and it may also help to reduce inflammation in the body. The findings add to the growing number of evidence suggesting that plant-based diets can be beneficial for one’s health. If an individual is looking to reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease, they can consider incorporating more plant-based meat into their diet.

Another factor driving sales of plant-based meat is various health benefits associated with these products. Plant-based meats are typically lower in saturated fat and cholesterol than their animal-based counterparts, thus making them a healthier option for consumers. Additionally, many plant-based meat products are fortified with vitamins and minerals, making them a nutritionally complete option for those looking to reduce their meat intake.

Key Takeaways:

By source, soy is set to account for about 38.5% of the global plant-based meat market share in 2022.

During the forecast period, the plant-based meat market in the U.K. is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 6.9% .

During the forecast period, the Germany plant-based meat market is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 7.2% .

During the forecast period, the France plant-based meat market is likely to grow at a considerable CAGR of 7.6% .

In North America, the plant-based meat market is dominated by the U.S., with a share of 38%.



“Plant-based meat is a versatile ingredient that has a wide array of applications. With rising health awareness and lactose intolerance, consumers are shifting towards plant-based meat owing to its organic and natural characteristics, which will push growth in the market,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape: Plant-Based Meat Market

Top 5 manufacturers of plant-based meat are Beyond Meat, Kellogg Company, Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, and Unilever. Together, these top 5 companies are currently holding 20% to 30% of the global plant-based meat market share.

Many people believe that plant-based meat is a healthier option, as compared to real meat. It is lower in saturated fat and cholesterol and has no hormones or antibiotics. Additionally, it requires less water and land to produce. With increasing research & development activities and ongoing technological advancements, several companies are finding new techniques to effectively use plant-based meat to their maximum potential.

Plant-based meat is extensively used by companies like Impossible Foods Inc. These companies are set to invest in this particular area of food production. This type of meat is created from plant proteins, which are then used to develop products that look and taste similar to animal-based meat products.

There are a number of benefits associated with plant-based meat, including the fact that it requires less water and land to produce, as compared to traditional animal-based meat products. In addition, plant-based meat has a smaller carbon footprint and produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions than animal-based meat.

Plant-Based Meat Market Outlook by Category

By Product:

Burger Patties

Nuggets

Sausages

Strips

Meatballs

Grounds

Tenders

Cutlets

Other



By End Use:

Hotel

Restaurant

Cafe



By Type:

Chicken

Pork

Beef

Fish

By Source:

Soy

Pea

Wheat



By Storage:

Refrigerate

Frozen

Shelf-Stable



By Distribution Channel:

Food Retail

Food Service

E-Commerce

HoReCa (Food Service Sector)

By Feature:

Texture

Flavor

Aroma



