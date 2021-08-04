U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,410.08
    -13.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,937.93
    -178.47 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,752.03
    -9.26 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.26
    -3.32 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.74
    -1.82 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.54
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1990
    +0.0230 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5410
    +0.4910 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,965.00
    +390.21 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.68
    +30.91 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,131.82
    +26.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Global Plant Biostimulants Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Plant Biostimulants - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Plant Biostimulants Market
Global Plant Biostimulants Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 8; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 494
Companies: 126 - Players covered include Acadian Seaplants Limited; Agrinos AS; Bayer; Biolchim S.p.A; Biostadt India Limited; Ilsa SpA.; Isagro; Italpollina spa; Koppert Biological Systems; Novozymes A/S; UPL; Valagro and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Active Ingredient (Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates, Other Active Ingredients); Crop Type (Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crop Types); Application (Foliar, Soil, Seed)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Colombia; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Plant Biostimulants Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plant Biostimulants estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period. Amino Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$973.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Humic Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $439.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $453.5 Million by 2026
The Plant Biostimulants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$439.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$453.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.

Factors driving growth of biostimulants are manifold. These can be categorized broadly under two groups – those related to the general agriculture industry and the other distinctive to the sector itself. The drive to promote sustainable agriculture is providing the necessary fillip for organic products such as biostimulants, which relates to expanding efficiency of resource utilization and increasing productivity. Specific to the biostimulants industry are factors such as expansion of these products to new application and geographic areas and growing interest in R&D of biostimulants. Use of biostimulants, along with research around it, is spreading from countries and applications where they pioneered to new crop production areas and new geographies. From horticulture that had traditionally been the pioneering application, biostimulants are now being increasingly used in agriculture crops. Besides, even conventional production methods are seeing the inclusion of biostimulants that were once largely restricted to organic production methods.

Constellation of factors such as growing demand for food, need for enhancing yield, and stricter regulations on agricultural practices have prompted companies to invest more in biostimulants. The market growth is credited to the pressing need to satiate food demand for burgeoning global population and create value for participants through the agricultural value chain. The adoption of plant biostimulants aligns with clear focus on sustainability, productivity and profitability. These products provide an effective and safe option for agriculture and the environment that holds potential to avoid or minimize soil fertility loss along with growing adoption across developed and developing economies. The market demand is also stimulated by increasing use of these products for row crops and availability of more effective products to fulfill specific agronomic requirements.

Fulvic Acid Segment to Reach $372.4 Million by 2026
In the global Fulvic Acid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$144.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$296.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plant-biostimulants-market-to-reach-4-1-billion-by-2026--301346900.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Novavax Stock Is Jumping After Europe Contract for Covid Vaccine Approved

    Novavax's vaccine hasn't been approved yet, but that hasn't stopped the European Commission from signing a contract for at least 100 million doses.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • Why Microvision Shares Fell 18% Last Month

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 17.8% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A drop or a jump of that magnitude often points to game-changing news, but it was really just business as usual for this ultra-volatile stock. The maker of micro-display systems for augmented reality and lidar laser-scanning tools for autonomous vehicles had one minor news item to share last month.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Is In Line with Growth, and has Enough Capital to Ramp Up Development

    Young companies such as Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), need capital in order to reach their full potential and profitability. Debt can often be risky and is more appropriate for already profitable companies. That is why cash from investors is a much better option while a company grows.

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Surprise on Earnings goes Unnoticed by Investors

    Exxon Mobil Corporation(NYSE:XOM) posted a positive earnings result for the second quarter in the row. However, the stock price is not following the suit, remaining lodged around US$58, following a dip in July. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

  • General Motors Stock Falls Despite Raising 2021 Guidance

    GM swung to a Q2 profit and lifted its outlook, a week after rival Ford did so and noted improvement in the supply of chips.

  • 3 Reasons PayPal Stock Is a Buy After Earnings

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) continued to experience strong momentum on its platform in the second quarter. The weak guidance and subsequent sell-off stems from eBay. PayPal separated from eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) in 2015, and over the last few years, eBay has been transitioning to its own managed payments system.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • DraftKings Q2 Earnings Preview: Expanding to More States and Reopening Trends

    Daily fantasy sports, mobile sportsbook, and iGaming company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) will report second-quarter earnings on Friday, Aug. 6. DraftKings has the licenses to operate mobile sportsbooks in 12 states, serving 27% of the U.S. population.

  • Why I Just Bought These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Many high-growth tech stocks rallied last year as their core businesses accelerated throughout the pandemic. But after taking a fresh look at Roku, I realized the expansion of its software platform -- which generates its revenue from ads and content partnerships -- was paying off.

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Kraft Heinz Earnings Top Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The food purveyor reported an adjusted profit of 78 cents a share, beating forecasts for 72 cents a share, on sales of $6.6 billion, topping expectations for $6.55 billion.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Vici Properties to Buy MGM Growth in $17.2 Billion REIT Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Vici Properties Inc. is acquiring MGM Growth Properties LLC, including MGM Resorts International’s stake in the real estate investment trust, in a deal that values the takeover target at $17.2 billion.Under the terms of the agreement, Vici will redeem a majority of the MGM Growth operating partnership units held by MGM Resorts for $43 each, or a total of about $4.4 billion, in cash, and acquire the rest of MGM Growth in a stock-for-stock transaction. The total MGM Growth value inc

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.