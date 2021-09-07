U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

Global Plant Extracts Market to Reach $73.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: - Global Plant Extracts Market to Reach $73. 2 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plant Extracts estimated at US$26. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.

New York, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Extracts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032526/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.4% CAGR and reach US$34.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Spices segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20% CAGR
- The Plant Extracts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 13.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.
- Essential Oils Segment to Record 13.3% CAGR
- In the global Essential Oils segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

  • Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.

  • Döhler

  • Givaudan

  • International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

  • Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd.

  • Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG

  • Native Extracts Pty. Ltd.

  • PT. Haldin Pacific Semesta

  • PT. Indesso Aroma

  • Sensient Technologies

  • Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co., Ltd.

  • Symrise AG

  • Synthite Industries Private Ltd.

  • Tokiwa Phytochemical Co. Ltd.

  • Vidya Herbs Private Limited




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032526/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Phytomedicines &
Herbal Extracts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Phytomedicines & Herbal
Extracts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Phytomedicines & Herbal
Extracts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Spices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Spices by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Spices by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Essential Oils by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Essential Oils by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Essential Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Flavors &
Fragrances by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Flavors & Fragrances by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Flavors & Fragrances by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharma & Dietary
Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Pharma & Dietary
Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma & Dietary
Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Cosmetics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruits, Flowers &
Bulbs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Leaves by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Leaves by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Leaves by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Rhizomes & Roots
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Rhizomes & Roots by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Rhizomes & Roots by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Barks & Stems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Barks & Stems by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Barks & Stems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Sources by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Sources by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sources by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts by
Type - Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils
and Flavors & Fragrances - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: USA Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Type -
Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and
Flavors & Fragrances Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phytomedicines & Herbal
Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and Flavors & Fragrances for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts by
Application - Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 47: USA Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Application -
Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts by
Source - Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots,
Barks & Stems and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 50: USA Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Source -
Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks &
Stems and Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits, Flowers &
Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks & Stems and Other
Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Type - Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential
Oils and Flavors & Fragrances - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Type -
Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and
Flavors & Fragrances Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phytomedicines &
Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and Flavors &
Fragrances for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Application - Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Plant Extracts by
Application - Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Source - Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots,
Barks & Stems and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Source -
Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks &
Stems and Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits,
Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks & Stems and
Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts by
Type - Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils
and Flavors & Fragrances - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Type -
Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and
Flavors & Fragrances Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phytomedicines &
Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and Flavors &
Fragrances for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts by
Application - Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Plant Extracts by
Application - Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts by
Source - Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots,
Barks & Stems and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Source -
Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks &
Stems and Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits,
Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks & Stems and
Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts by
Type - Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils
and Flavors & Fragrances - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: China Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Type -
Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and
Flavors & Fragrances Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phytomedicines &
Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and Flavors &
Fragrances for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts by
Application - Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 74: China Historic Review for Plant Extracts by
Application - Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts by
Source - Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots,
Barks & Stems and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 77: China Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Source -
Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks &
Stems and Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits,
Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks & Stems and
Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Plant Extracts by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Type - Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential
Oils and Flavors & Fragrances - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Type -
Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and
Flavors & Fragrances Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phytomedicines &
Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and Flavors &
Fragrances for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Application - Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Plant Extracts by
Application - Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Source - Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots,
Barks & Stems and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Source -
Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks &
Stems and Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits,
Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks & Stems and
Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Type - Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential
Oils and Flavors & Fragrances - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: France Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Type -
Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and
Flavors & Fragrances Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phytomedicines &
Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and Flavors &
Fragrances for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Application - Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 95: France Historic Review for Plant Extracts by
Application - Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Source - Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots,
Barks & Stems and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 98: France Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Source -
Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks &
Stems and Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits,
Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks & Stems and
Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Type - Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential
Oils and Flavors & Fragrances - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Type -
Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and
Flavors & Fragrances Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phytomedicines &
Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and Flavors &
Fragrances for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Application - Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Plant Extracts by
Application - Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Source - Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots,
Barks & Stems and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Source -
Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks &
Stems and Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits,
Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks & Stems and
Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Type - Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential
Oils and Flavors & Fragrances - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Type -
Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and
Flavors & Fragrances Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phytomedicines &
Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and Flavors &
Fragrances for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Application - Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Plant Extracts by
Application - Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Source - Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots,
Barks & Stems and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Source -
Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks &
Stems and Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits,
Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks & Stems and
Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts by
Type - Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils
and Flavors & Fragrances - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: UK Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Type -
Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and
Flavors & Fragrances Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phytomedicines & Herbal
Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils and Flavors & Fragrances for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts by
Application - Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 122: UK Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Application -
Pharma & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts by
Source - Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots,
Barks & Stems and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 125: UK Historic Review for Plant Extracts by Source -
Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks &
Stems and Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Extracts by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits, Flowers &
Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks & Stems and Other
Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 127: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Plant Extracts
by Type - Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032526/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


