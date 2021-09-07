Global Plant Extracts Market to Reach $73.2 Billion by 2027
Abstract: - Global Plant Extracts Market to Reach $73. 2 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plant Extracts estimated at US$26. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.4% CAGR and reach US$34.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Spices segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20% CAGR
- The Plant Extracts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 13.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.
- Essential Oils Segment to Record 13.3% CAGR
- In the global Essential Oils segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.
Döhler
Givaudan
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.
Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd.
Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG
Native Extracts Pty. Ltd.
PT. Haldin Pacific Semesta
PT. Indesso Aroma
Sensient Technologies
Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co., Ltd.
Symrise AG
Synthite Industries Private Ltd.
Tokiwa Phytochemical Co. Ltd.
Vidya Herbs Private Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
