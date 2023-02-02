U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

The Global Plant Extracts Market Size is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2027 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS IN PLANT EXTRACTS MARKET

Chicago, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report The global plant extracts market was estimated at $34.4 billion in 2022 and it is projected to reach $61.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% in terms of value. The use of plant extracts is growing as consumers seek out natural and healthy products, and as new extraction methods are developed, and new plant species are discovered with beneficial properties. The demand for plant extracts is increasing due to their various health benefits, natural origin, and versatility in various applications.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Plant Extracts Market"
368 - Tables
63 - Figures
353 – Pages.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=942

Global Plant Extracts Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Value by 2027

$61.5 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3%

Historical Data

2020–2027

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2027

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Insights and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, By Form, By Source and By Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (Row)

Key Companies Profiled

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Givaudan (Switzerland), Symrise (Germany), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), ADM (US), and Synthite Industries Ltd (India), Kalsec Inc. (US), Kangcare bioindustry co. ltd. (China), Carbery Group (Ireland), DSM (Netherlands), DÖHLER (Germany), Synthite Industries Ltd (India), Indesso (Indonesia), and Vidya Herbs (India).

Key Market Opportunities

Technological intervention in production processes

Key Market Drivers

Growing market for nutraceuticals and herbal supplements

Domestic and international demand are contributing to the growth of the plant extracts market in Asia Pacific.

In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the market, and it is expected to continue doing so during the forecast period. As a result of strong local and international demand, the plant extracts market in the region is thriving. There are several small and medium-sized manufacturers of plant extracts in the region who have extensive experience processing plant extracts, as well as being aware of their benefits. Examples include Alchemy Chemicals, Vital Herbs, Sydler, Plantnat. Indonesia, India, and Thailand manufacturers continue to invest in the market and focus on innovation to expand their product range. This is due to the rise in the trade of plant extracts between Asia and international manufacturers of spices and essential oils.

Request for Sample Pages https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=942

Recent developments in the global plant extracts market include:

  1. Rising demand for plant-based and natural products, driven by the growing trend of wellness and health consciousness among consumers.

  2. Increasing focus on research and development to develop new plant extract-based products with improved functionalities and benefits.

  3. Growing demand for plant extracts in the cosmetic and personal care industry, due to their use as natural ingredients in beauty and skincare products.

  4. Expansion of the food and beverage industry in emerging markets, driving the demand for plant extracts as natural colorants and flavors.

  5. Growing trend of sustainability and eco-friendliness, leading to the increased demand for biodegradable and compostable plant extract-based products.

  6. Growing emphasis on production processes that are environmentally friendly and use renewable resources, driving the development of new technologies for plant extract production.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=942

The plant extracts market is segmented by source, form, application, and region.

  • By Source:
    Vegetables Herbs & Spices
    Flowers
    Fruits

  • By Form:
    Dry
    Liquid

  • By Application:
    Food and Beverages
    Cosmetics
    Pharmaceuticals
    Dietary Supplements

  • By Region:
    North America
    Europe
    Asia Pacific
    Rest of the World (RoW)

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for plant extracts, driven by the increasing demand for natural ingredients in the food and beverage industry and the growing cosmetics and personal care market in the region. North America and Europe are also expected to show significant growth in the market, driven by the increasing demand for plant-based and natural products in the region.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Food & Beverages Ingredients Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
Tea Extracts Market
Essential Oils Market
Botanical Extracts Market
Spices and Seasonings Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


