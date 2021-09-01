U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.50
    +17.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,483.00
    +143.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,611.00
    +28.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.70
    +18.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.84
    +0.34 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.12
    -0.07 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3600
    +0.3640 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,281.02
    -535.52 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.69
    +28.10 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.96
    +62.26 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Global Plant Factory Market (2021 to 2026) - Rise in Demand for Floriculture and Ornamental Horticulture Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Factory Market by Growing System (Soil-based, Non-soil-based, and Hybrid), Facility Type (Greenhouses, Indoor Farms, Other Facility Types), Light Type, Crop Type (Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers & Ornamentals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the global plant factory market size is estimated to be valued at USD 121.8 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 172.5 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period One of the major drivers is that it provides higher yield compared to traditional agricultural techniques, owing to the increase in harvest cycles.

By facility type, greenhouses are projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Greenhouses are high-tech structures dedicated to the cultivation of plants, particularly vegetables, flowers, and fruits. Environmental elements such as temperature, light exposure, irrigation, fertilization, humidity, and ventilation can be controlled and monitored for optimal crop growth. Commercial greenhouses typically cultivate crops in large volumes for consumers; research greenhouses are suited for plant science and medicinal horticulture.

By light type, sunlight is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Some plant factories prefer and utilize natural light sources, i.e., sunlight. However, it is suitable for places with a significant amount of sunlight necessary for the growth of indoor plants. Greenhouse farms generally use natural sunlight. For sustainable production, the use of freely available sunlight is preferred.

The European region is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The evolution of plant factories or Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) and commercial greenhouses took place in Europe due to the favorable situations for adopting the CEA technique of farming and automation technologies and the encouragement from governments. Many Europe-based companies have invested significantly in the research of various areas of greenhouse automation, hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, including climate control, lighting, and material handling, among others. As a result of the all-around development in plant factories, Europe has become a major market for plant factory.

The plant factory market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Rest of the World including Africa and the Middle East.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of the Plant Factory Market
4.2 Plant Factory Market: Major Regional Submarkets
4.3 North America: Plant Factory Market, by Type & Country
4.4 Plant Factory Market, by Facility Type & Region
4.5 Plant Factory Market, by Growing System
4.6 Plant Factory Market, by Crop Type
4.7 Plant Factory Market, by Light Type
4.8 Plant Factory Market, by Key Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.2.1 Increasing Global Population
5.2.2 Rapid Urbanization
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Higher Yield as Compared to Traditional Agriculture Practices
5.3.1.2 Lesser Impact of External Weather Conditions
5.3.1.3 Rise in Demand for Food Due to Increasing Population and Challenges of Climate Change
5.3.1.3.1 Rise in Disposable Incomes Are Leading to Increased Expenditure on Food, Fueling Demand for Food Products
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 High Capital Investments
5.3.2.2 Requirement of High-Precision Environment
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Increased Adoption of Plant Factories by Restaurants and Grocery Stores Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
5.3.3.1.1 Increased Agri-Food Export Among Countries Fuels the Demand for Ample Yield All-Year-Round
5.3.3.2 Rise in Demand for Floriculture and Ornamental Horticulture
5.3.3.2.1 Availability of Disposable Income Allows Consumers to Spend on Floriculture and Other Ornamental Horticulture Products
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Tapping into the Organic Food Market
5.3.4.1.1 Augmented Demand for Organic Food Products in Developed Countries
5.3.4.1.2 Debate Over Certification of Food Grown in Plant Factories as "Organic"
5.3.4.2 Risk of Equipment Failure and Delay in the Learning Curve Among Growers
5.3.4.3 Spread of Waterborne Diseases and Algae in Closed Systems
5.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Plant Factory Market

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Supply Chain Analysis & Market Ecosystem Mapping
6.3.1 Supply Chain Analysis
6.3.2 Raw Material Sourcing
6.3.3 System and Technology Provision
6.3.4 Consulting, Management, and End-users
6.3.5 Market Ecosystem Mapping
6.3.5.1 Demand Side
6.3.5.2 Supply Side
6.3.6 Plant Factory: Market Map
6.4 Technology Analysis
6.5 Yc-Ycc Shift
6.6 Patent Analysis
6.6.1 List of Major Patents [Plant Factory/Controlled Environment Agriculture (Crops & Technologies)]
6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.7.1 Degree of Competition
6.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.7.4 Threat of Substitutes
6.7.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.8 Pricing Analysis
6.9 Trade Analysis
6.10 Case Studies

7 Regulations
7.1 North America
7.2 Europe
7.3 North America
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.4.1 India
7.4.2 China
7.4.3 Japan

8 Plant Factory Market, by Growing System
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Plant Factory Market Size, by Growing System
8.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario
8.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario
8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
8.2 Non-Soil-Based
8.2.1 Non-Soil-Based Systems Offer Better Yield and Quality of Produce Compared to Soil-Based Systems
8.2.2 Hydroponics
8.2.3 Aeroponics
8.2.4 Aquaponics
8.3 Soil-Based
8.3.1 Soil-Based Growing Systems-A Tactical Alternative to Traditional Soil-Based Agriculture
8.4 Hybrid
8.4.1 Hybrid Systems to Offer a Dual Advantage for Optimum Production

9 Plant Factory Market, by Facility Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Plant Factory Market Size, by Facility Type
9.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario
9.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario
9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
9.2 Greenhouses
9.2.1 Greenhouses Provide Higher Profitability and Growth Prospects Compared to Other Cea Facilities
9.3 Indoor Farms
9.3.1 Indoor Farms Help Bring Production Operations Closer to Population Centers
9.4 Other Facility Types
9.4.1 The Unavailability of Arable Land Drives the Market for Cea Facilities

10 Plant Factory Market, by Crop Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Plant Factory Market Size, by Crop Type
10.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario
10.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
10.2 Fruits
10.2.1 Benefits of Year-Round Harvests Supplement Fruit Cultivation in Plant Factories
10.2.2 Berries
10.2.2.1 Seasonal Availability of Berries to Fuel the Need for Production in Plant Factories
10.2.3 Other Fruits
10.2.3.1 Melons and Grapes Are Among the Optimum Choices for Controlled Environment Production
10.3 Vegetables
10.3.1 Ease of Production in Plant Factories to Drive the Demand for Vegetables
10.3.2 Tomato
10.3.2.1 Enhanced Nutritive Value of Tomatoes Grown in Plant Factories to Drive the Demand
10.3.3 Leafy Greens
10.3.3.1 Enhanced Shelf-Life Due to Cea to Propel the Demand for Leafy Greens
10.3.3.1.1 Lettuce
10.3.3.1.2 Kale
10.3.3.1.3 Spinach
10.3.3.1.4 Other Leafy Greens
10.3.4 Eggplant
10.3.4.1 High Sensitivity to External Conditions to Augment the Production of Eggplant in Plant Factories
10.3.5 Herbs & Microgreens
10.3.5.1 Microgreens Are Increasingly Grown in Plant Factories to Retain the Peak Flavor Intensity
10.3.5.1.1 Basil
10.3.5.1.2 Herbs
10.3.5.1.3 Tarragon
10.3.5.1.4 Wheatgrass
10.3.6 Other Vegetables
10.3.6.1 Vining Properties of Vegetables to Augment the Need for Enclosed Agricultural Methods
10.4 Flower & Ornamental
10.4.1 The Fast-Growing Floriculture Industry to Drive the Plant Factory Market
10.4.2 Perennials
10.4.2.1 Ease of Production to Drive the Market for Perennials Produced in Plant Factories
10.4.3 Annuals
10.4.3.1 Ornamental Annuals Widely Cultivated in Indoor Farms and Greenhouses
10.4.4 Biennial
10.4.4.1 Longer Growth Periods of Biennials to Propel Their Production in Secure Environments
10.5 Other Crop Types
10.5.1 Legalization to Drive the Demand for Cannabis Produced in Plant Factories

11 Plant Factory Market, by Light Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Light Type
11.3 Full Artificial Light
11.4 Sunlight

12 Plant Factory Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Aerofarms
14.1.2 Gotham Greens
14.1.3 Bowery Farming
14.1.4 Oishii
14.1.5 Plenty Unlimited Inc
14.1.6 Mirai Co. Ltd.
14.1.7 Agricool
14.1.8 Appharvest
14.1.9 Crop One
14.1.10 Brightfarms
14.2 Other Players
14.2.1 Farminova Plant Factory N.V.
14.2.2 Taikisha Ltd.
14.2.3 Iron Ox
14.2.4 Vertical Harvest
14.2.5 Smallhold
14.2.6 Badia Farms
14.2.7 Farmone
14.2.8 Kalera
14.2.9 Sky Greens
14.2.10 Dream Harvest Farming Company LLC

15 Adjacent & Related Markets

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdev44

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • Palantir Technologies: Intriguing SPAC Investments

    Palantir Technologies (PLTR) provides cybersecurity and related software and services to governments as well as private businesses. I am bullish on PLTR stock. Although PLTR has only recently captured investors' attention, the company has been around for a while. Based in Denver, Colorado, Palantir was founded back in the early 2000s by Peter Thiel and other business experts. Palantir offers three platforms, including Palantir Gotham (which targets government agencies), Palantir Metropolis (main

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • Tencent Snapped Up by China Traders After Two-Month Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors piled back into beleaguered Tencent Holdings Ltd. in August, braving a relentless tech crackdown from Beijing that almost halved its stock price.Traders from China bought a net HK$5.8 billion ($745 million) of the Hong Kong stock via trading links, snapping two months of outflows, according to Bloomberg calculations based on exchange data. The purchases helped the mobile gaming giant climb 0.5% in August, the first gain since April. Beijing’s sprawling crackdown

  • Cathie Wood’s New ETF Shuts Out Banking, Fossil Fuels and Vice

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is getting ready to debut a new exchange-traded fund focused on transparency.Ark Investment Management’s Transparency ETF will closely follow an index that excludes industries including alcohol, banking, gambling and oil and gas, Wood’s company said in a filing on Tuesday. The top holdings in the 100-company gauge are largely tech and consumer firms such as Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Nike Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. An old Ark favorite,

  • Why Shares of Acasti Pharma Slumped Tuesday

    Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) fell by more than 18% in Tuesday trading. The company said that it had closed its merger with Grace Therapeutics; former Acasti shareholders now own 59% of the combined company. The second -- and more concerning -- part of the announcement was that the company would perform an 8-1 reverse split at the start of trading on Aug. 31.

  • General Electric: Is Selling the Steam Power Division a Good Move?

    Word on the Street is that General Electric (GE) might be readying to offload its Steam Power division to multi-national electric utility player EDF, a company majority-owned by the French government. According to reports, the deal is worth roughly $1.2 billion, although neither of the companies have made any formal announcement on the matter yet. Based on sub-segment level disclosures, BofA analyst Andrew Obin believes Steam Power was a loss maker in 2020. The division made up ~75% of the Power

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in this job far ou

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Tuesday

    Battery and hydrogen fuel cell electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had its share of credibility issues. After the promising news on the timeline of its first product, Nikola shares jumped 5.4% early Tuesday before paring those gains to 3.5% as the market neared its close today. Early questions about the company's technology and progress led to the resignation of Milton, who is now under indictment by the Justice Department for alleged "false and misleading statements to retail investors."

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins, Cathie Woods goes all-in on Komatsu, Apple’s iPhone satellite plans

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.