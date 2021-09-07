Abstract: - Global Plant Genomics Market to Reach $12. 2 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plant Genomics estimated at US$7. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.

New York, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Genomics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032527/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Molecular Engineering, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Genetic Engineering segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

- The Plant Genomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.

- Other Types Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR

- In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$991.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Story continues

Agilent Technologies

BGI Genomics

Eurofins Scientific

Floragenex

Genewiz

Genotypic Technologies

Illumina, Inc.

KeyGene

LC Sciences

Neogen Corporation

Novogene Corporation

NRGene

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Qiagen

Traitgenetics GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032527/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Molecular

Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Molecular Engineering by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Engineering by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Genetic

Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Genetic Engineering by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Engineering by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruits &

Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cereals & Grains

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Cereals & Grains by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals & Grains by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Oilseeds & Pulses

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Oilseeds & Pulses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Oilseeds & Pulses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Herbicide

Tolerance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Herbicide Tolerance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Herbicide Tolerance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Yield Improvement

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Yield Improvement by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Yield Improvement by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Disease

Resistance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Disease Resistance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Disease Resistance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Traits by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Traits by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Traits by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics by

Type - Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Type -

Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular Engineering,

Genetic Engineering and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics by

Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals &

Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Application -

Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals & Grains and

Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &

Pulses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics by

Trait - Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease

Resistance and Other Traits - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Trait -

Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and

Other Traits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by Trait -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbicide Tolerance,

Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and Other Traits for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics

by Type - Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Type -

Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular

Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics

by Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications,

Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Plant Genomics by

Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals &

Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &

Pulses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics

by Trait - Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease

Resistance and Other Traits - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Trait -

Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and

Other Traits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Trait - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbicide

Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and Other

Traits for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics by

Type - Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Type -

Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular

Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics by

Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals &

Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Plant Genomics by

Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals &

Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &

Pulses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics by

Trait - Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease

Resistance and Other Traits - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Trait -

Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and

Other Traits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by Trait -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbicide Tolerance,

Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and Other Traits for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics by

Type - Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Type -

Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular

Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics by

Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals &

Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Plant Genomics by

Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals &

Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &

Pulses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics by

Trait - Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease

Resistance and Other Traits - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Trait -

Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and

Other Traits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by Trait -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbicide Tolerance,

Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and Other Traits for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Plant Genomics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics

by Type - Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Type -

Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular

Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics

by Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications,

Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Plant Genomics by

Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals &

Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &

Pulses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics

by Trait - Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease

Resistance and Other Traits - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Trait -

Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and

Other Traits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Trait - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbicide

Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and Other

Traits for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics

by Type - Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Type -

Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular

Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics

by Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications,

Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Plant Genomics by

Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals &

Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &

Pulses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics

by Trait - Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease

Resistance and Other Traits - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Trait -

Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and

Other Traits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Trait - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbicide

Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and Other

Traits for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics

by Type - Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Type -

Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular

Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics

by Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications,

Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Plant Genomics by

Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals &

Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &

Pulses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics

by Trait - Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease

Resistance and Other Traits - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Trait -

Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance

and Other Traits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Trait - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbicide

Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and Other

Traits for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics

by Type - Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Type -

Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular

Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics

by Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications,

Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Plant Genomics by

Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals &

Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &

Pulses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics

by Trait - Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease

Resistance and Other Traits - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Trait -

Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and

Other Traits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Trait - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbicide

Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and Other

Traits for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics by

Type - Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Type -

Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular Engineering,

Genetic Engineering and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics by

Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals &

Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Application -

Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals & Grains and

Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &

Pulses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant Genomics by

Trait - Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease

Resistance and Other Traits - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Plant Genomics by Trait -

Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and

Other Traits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics by Trait -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbicide Tolerance,

Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and Other Traits for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Genomics by Type - Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plant Genomics by

Type - Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant

Genomics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Genomics by Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other

Applications, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plant Genomics by

Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals &

Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant

Genomics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals & Grains

and Oilseeds & Pulses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Genomics by Trait - Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement,

Disease Resistance and Other Traits - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plant Genomics by

Trait - Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease

Resistance and Other Traits Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant

Genomics by Trait - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Herbicide Tolerance, Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance and

Other Traits for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Genomics by Type - Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plant Genomics by

Type - Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Plant Genomics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Molecular

Engineering, Genetic Engineering and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Genomics by Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other

Applications, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plant Genomics by

Application - Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications, Cereals &



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032527/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



