U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.50
    -11.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,973.00
    -118.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,644.00
    -30.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.00
    -8.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.74
    +0.39 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.30
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.21
    +2.80 (+17.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2140
    -0.0450 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,064.55
    -5,231.70 (-10.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.68
    -190.28 (-13.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,066.95
    -82.42 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Global Plant Protein Market Growth Outlook 2021-2029: Vegan Diet and Sustainable Lifestyle Preferences Drive the Market

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Protein Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plant protein market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Plant protein market growth is being fueled by rising consumer preference for vegan diets and a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. This report covers all the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the plant protein market and also focuses on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth opportunities in the present market, and future prospects.

According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, eggs, milk, fish, and red meat account for the vast majority of food allergies. Because of animal protein sensitivities, most meat consumers prefer meat alternatives comprised of vegan protein, which boosts the plant protein market. With more attention being paid to the precise forms of protein consumed, consumer interest in plant protein intake is increasing. Protein as a food-nutritional component is in high demand due to increased population and welfare. The high-protein diet trend is gaining popularity and will continue to do so in the future years. Protein's benefits in maintaining a healthy lifestyle have become increasingly well recognized. Plant proteins are gaining popularity as a result of consumer demand for a clean diet, ease of digestion, the requirement or desire to avoid allergens, compatibility with vegetarian and vegan diets, and general concerns about sustainability. As a result, the global plant-based protein market is growing due to increased interest in plant protein ingredients among food manufacturers and foodservice operators.

The market has been segmented based on the type, source, application, and region. Based on the source segment, the plant protein market is divided into soy, wheat, pea, potato, oat, chickpea, hemp, and algae. The soy source segment held the highest proportion of the plant protein market in 2019. Soy proteins help lower cholesterol levels, enhance metabolism and bone mineral density, and reduce the risk of cancer. Furthermore, they supply vital amino acids for human nutrition. Soy proteins are utilized in a variety of culinary products, including meat substitutes, frozen desserts, soups, salads, non-dairy creamers, breakfast cereals, newborn formula, cheese, whipped cream, pasta, bread, and pet meals. Based on application, the market is divided into food and beverage, animal feed, and supplements.

The food and beverage industry dominated the plant protein market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributable to the high demand for sustainable products from consumers, growing awareness of the health benefits of plant protein, increased public health concerns over animal products and ingredients, increased vegan population, and a clean diet.

For the year 2019, North America dominated the plant protein market, accounting for more than 37% of the total market share. The region's two largest economies are the United States and Canada, which together account for a significant portion of the market. The demand for alternative protein types that are sustainable and clean, with less environmental impact during production, is driving sales of these proteins in North America. Furthermore, growing awareness of vegan proteins, particularly among adults, is boosting the market growth in the region.

To improve the taste, flavor, appearance, and nutritional value of bakery products, meat alternatives, dairy alternatives, processed foodstuffs, confectioneries, drinks, juices, and other products, food and beverage manufacturers in the region are experimenting with using healthy ingredients in the bakery products, meat alternatives, dairy alternatives, processed foodstuffs, confectioneries, drinks, juices, and other products.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Plant Protein Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

  • Plant Protein Market, By Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

  • Plant Protein Market, By Source, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

  • Plant Protein Market, By Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

  • Plant Protein Market, By Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

  • North America Plant Protein Market, Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

  • Latin America plant Protein Market, Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

  • Europe Plant Protein Market, Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

  • Asia Pacific Plant Protein Market, Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)Plant Protein Market, Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Company Profiles

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Kerry Group

  • The Scoular Company

  • Roquette Freres

  • Royal Avebe UA

  • Pinnacle Foods

  • Cargill Incorporated

  • Puris

  • Herblink Biotech Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7h77z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s sell-off, Bitcoin would need to return to $50,000 levels to restore confidence. A return to sub-$45,000 would test investor resilience…

  • Yellow Cake Is Turning Red Hot

    Yellow cake is another term for uranium. The price of uranium has soared in recent days and weeks and stocks such as uranium miner Cameco Corp. have broken out on the upside. Let's check out some charts and indicators.

  • Why Tesla Stock Stomped on the Gas Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had roared ahead by 3.3% at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, and there might be three reasons this is happening. Let's address the first two reasons: On Friday, before the holiday weekend, ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood reportedly told investors that because Tesla's share of the electric car market "has actually gone up fairly dramatically around the world," she now believes that the stock could be worth $3,000 a share by 2025 instead of the $755 or so that it costs today. Then, CEO Elon Musk apparently told his employees in an email that he agrees with Wood and that the company could be selling between 5 million and 10 million vehicles a year by 2025 if Tesla "execute[s] really well."

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • BHP signs partnership deal with billionaire-backed AI explorer KoBold

    BHP Group will team up with billionaire-backed AI exploration firm KoBold Metals to look for battery minerals like copper and nickel in Australia and other global locations, the companies said on Wednesday. Privately held KoBold uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to hunt for raw materials. Its principal investors include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate and technology fund backed by Microsoft's Bill Gates, Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

  • Toyota and BMW Are Auto Industry’s Contrarian Investors

    While General Motors and Volkswagen are betting the farm on electric vehicles, Toyota and BMW have stressed the importance of transition technologies and wider decarbonization measures in the industry’s shift to a cleaner future.

  • Oil climbs on slow return of U.S. supply after Hurricane Ida

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday, supported by a slow production restart in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and resumption of refining activities, although the gains were capped by a stronger dollar and concerns about the impact of rising coronavirus infections. "The market is ... weighing up the impact of ongoing delays to the resumption of operations in the Gulf of Mexico," ANZ Research analysts said in a note. Producers in the Gulf are still struggling to restart operations nine days after Hurricane Ida swept through the region with powerful winds and drenching rain.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • Oil Gains Near $69 With Ida Impact Still Hitting U.S. Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher as investors considered a demand outlook clouded by the comeback of Covid-19 in many regions and the continued impact of Hurricane Ida on U.S. output.Futures climbed toward $69 a barrel in New York. Almost 80% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production remained shut in on Tuesday. The resulting disruption has seen the value of regional oil grades like Mars Blend jump to their highest level since January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. “Oil prices are continui

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • VW CEO Fears Chips Will Be in Short Supply for Years to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- First, carmakers thought the worst of the chip shortage would be in the first half of the year. Then, it was the third quarter. Now, the heads of Germany’s automakers are pushing back even further their estimations of when the supply issue will stop constraining car production.“Probably we will remain in shortages for the next months or even years because semiconductors are in high demand,” Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said Monday on Bloomberg Television. “T

  • 16 Easy Soups That You Can Make During Your Lunch Hour

    Whether you want something you can prep ahead, like our homemade cups of noodles, or a quick and easy canned soup upgrade, like our butternut squash soups, there's something for you to enjoy. Recipes like our Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup and Pasta e Fagioli with Instant Ramen Noodles are perfect midday meals for busy days. Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this vegetarian ramen recipe.

  • Can the ‘Eggstractor’ really peel eggs 10x as fast?

    ‘Eggstractor’ claims it can make peeling hard-boiled eggs easier

  • Crude Oil Prices Halt Overnight Losses Due To Supply Squeeze

    Since the pandemic’s depths, oil’s sizzling rally has been interrupted as delta spreads, curtailing fuel consumption. It is expected that the market will tighten through the end of the year after China, the world’s largest oil importer has contained its outbreak of variants

  • Cost of Moving Cars Across the Ocean Is at a 13-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The cost of moving cars across the ocean is surging.Vessels that carry autos and industrial machinery fetched their highest rates since 2008 in August, according to Clarksons Research Services. Stretched global supply chains and a worldwide recovery in car sales during 2021 have contributed to a surge in rates, according to Torbjorn Wist, chief financial officer at Oslo-l

  • Toyota Is Spending More on EV Batteries. Here’s How It Stacks Up.

    The automotive giant plans to spend almost $14 billion on EV batteries between now and 2030, joining other car makers in outlining substantial investments.

  • KFC Isn’t Advertising Chicken Tenders Because of Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.Fried-chicken chain KFC would like to advertise its breaded tenders on television but is opting not to because there’s still not enough chicken, especially of the boneless variety, to go around.“On chicken tenders, we have enough to supply demand, but we would love to have more to be able to aggressively promote it on TV,” KFC U.S. President Kevin Hochman said in an inter

  • Australia Agriculture Labor Crisis Deepens as Lockdowns Drag On

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.With more than half of Australia’s population currently in lockdown due to outbreaks of the delta Covid-19 strain, tight rules on movement and state border closures are posing serious challenges for the A$66 billion ($49 billion) agriculture industry for the second year in a row.Already facing a labor shortage due to border closures to international visitors, further restrictions on int

  • Hangzhou tops EIU chart of Chinese cities with most economic potential

    The Chinese tech hub of Hangzhou, home to e-commerce giant Alibaba, topped an Economist Intelligence Unit ranking of Chinese cities with the greatest economic growth potential in the next few years. All the cities in the top 10 are in eastern and southern China, except for the capital Beijing, which ranked sixth, after Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Zhuhai. Cities in the provinces of Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang are best placed to benefit from China's expected transition to a more technology-driven growth model during 2021-2025, the EIU said, with the cities of Hangzhou, Nanjing and Suzhou expected to further attract huge inflows of skilled workers.