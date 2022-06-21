U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,763.37
    +88.53 (+2.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,427.37
    +538.59 (+1.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,101.72
    +303.37 (+2.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,699.95
    +34.26 (+2.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.75
    +1.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.80
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.17 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3020
    +0.0630 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2264
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3600
    +1.2750 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,449.08
    +915.03 (+4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.49
    +19.42 (+4.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

The Global Plaque Modification Devices Market to Witness Immense Growth at a CAGR of 8.09% by 2027 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·7 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

The global plaque modification devices market is expected to surge owing to the increase in sedentary lifestyles among the population across the globe which is one of the major risk factors for developing arterial plaque. Moreover, an increase in approval and launch of plaque modification devices is further anticipated to raise the adoption of these devices in the upcoming years.

New York, USA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Plaque Modification Devices Market to Witness Immense Growth at a CAGR of 8.09% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The global plaque modification devices market is expected to surge owing to the increase in sedentary lifestyles among the population across the globe which is one of the major risk factors for developing arterial plaque. Moreover, an increase in approval and launch of plaque modification devices is further anticipated to raise the adoption of these devices in the upcoming years.

DelveInsight's Plaque Modification Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies market shares, challenges, plaque modification devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key plaque modification devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Plaque Modification Devices Market

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global plaque modification devices market during the forecast period.

  • The leading plaque modification devices companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott, Shockwave Medical, Inc., Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Avinger, REX MEDICAL, Ra Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Penumbra, Inc., Stryker, Microvention, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, ARGON MEDICAL., Inari Medical, Nitiloop, Soundbite Medical Solutions, Rontis Corporation, and several others are currently working in the plaque modification devices market.

  • In September 2021, Abbott acquired Walk Vascular, LLC, a commercial-stage medical device company with a minimally invasive mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system designed to remove peripheral blood clots.

  • In February 2021, Shockwave Medical, Inc., a medical device company focused on developing Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, received Pre-Market Approval from the US FDA for the company’s sonic pressure wave device to treat severely calcified coronary artery disease.

  • In January 2021, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. received CE Mark for Diamondback 360® Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System.

  • Thus, owing to such development activities in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the plaque modification devices market during the forecast period.

To read more about the latest highlights related to plaque modification devices, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Plaque Modification Devices Market Report

Plaque Modification Devices

Plaques are fatty, waxy substances such as cholesterol, cellular waste products, calcium, and fibrin that deposits in the walls of the artery. These depositions can narrow the artery and reduce the blood flow. Sometimes, plaques can also rupture and create a blood clot at the rupture site. Plaque modification devices are intended to remove plaque and other debris from the arteries, which carry the blood to the heart and brain.

Plaque Modification Devices Market Insights

Geographically, the global plaque modification devices market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the global plaque modification devices market and is projected to hold its market position during the study period. This domination is owing to the rise in the cases of the target population in the region.

In addition, the increase in strategic business activities by the key players present in the region and actively manufacturing plaque modification devices to expand their market presence would also contribute to the growth of plaque modification devices in the region in the upcoming years.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the plaque modification devices market, get a snapshot of the Plaque Modification Devices Market Analysis

Plaque Modification Devices Market Dynamics 

The plaque modification devices market is now gaining traction because of the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Additionally, age is a significant factor in plaque growth. Furthermore, the approval of technologically improved plaque removal devices in different regions throughout the world would contribute to the expansion of the plaque modification devices market.

However, the stringent regulatory clearance process for plaque modification devices and complications connected with devices and surgical procedures are anticipated to hinder plaque modification devices market growth.

Moreover, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for plaque modification devices in the market decreased. This was because many routine procedures and outpatient visits were temporarily suspended, and global healthcare facilities were temporarily focused on managing the burden of COVID-19 patients during the initial lockdown period. However, owing to the approval and administration of numerous COVID-19 vaccines across the globe, there was a significant improvement in the resumption of activities across various domains, including healthcare services, thereby paving the way for a sound recovery period for the plaque modification devices market.

Get a sneak peek at the plaque modification devices market dynamics @ Plaque Modification Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

 Scope of the plaque modification devices Market Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Study Period: 2019–2027

  • Market Segmentation By Product Type: Atherectomy Devices, Thrombectomy Devices, Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) Devices, Embolic Protection Devices, Others

  • Market Segmentation By Application: Coronary Artery Diseases, Peripheral Artery Diseases, Neurovascular Diseases

  • Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others

  • Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Key plaque modification devices Companies:  Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott, Shockwave Medical, Inc., Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Avinger, REX MEDICAL, Ra Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Penumbra, Inc., Stryker, Microvention, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, ARGON MEDICAL., Inari Medical, Nitiloop, Soundbite Medical Solutions, Rontis Corporation, among others

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

DelveInsight Analysis: The plaque modification devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% to reach about USD 1.93 billion by 2027.

Which MedTech key players in the plaque modification devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Plaque Modification Devices Companies

Table of Contents 

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Key Factors Analysis

5

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Plaque Modification Devices Market

7

Plaque Modification Devices Market Layout

8

Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Plaque Modification Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

11.

About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the plaque modification devices market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Plaque Modification Devices Market Outlook 

Related Reports

Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline

Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Insight 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key moderate to severe plaque psoriasis companies including Acrutis Biotherapeutics, AnaptysBio, Evelo Biosciences, among others.

Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline

Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Insight 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key plaque psoriasis companies, including Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Affibody, Akeso Biopharma, among others.

Plaque Psoriasis Market

Plaque Psoriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key plaque psoriasis companies, including Nimbus Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, among others.

Diabetes Market

Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key diabetes companies, including Daewoong Tradipitant, Janssen Biotech, Zealand Pharma, among others.

Hypertension Pipeline

Hypertension Pipeline Insight 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key hypertension companies including Pfizer, Jing Liu, Daiichi Sankyo, among others.

Diabetes Pipeline

Diabetes Pipeline Insight 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape including clinical and non-clinical stage products and the key diabetes companies including Daewoong Tradipitant, Janssen Biotech, Zealand Pharma, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Pars Plantis Market | Liver Angiosarcoma Market | Degenerative Disc Disease Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Paraganglioma Market | Venous Stenosis Market | Tenosynovitis Market | Systemic Mastocytosis Market | Supraventricular Tachycardia Market | Small Cell Lung Cancer Market | Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus Infection Market | Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Market | Retinal Vein Occlusion Market | Recurrent Head And Neck Cancer Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Preeclampsia Market

Trending Healthcare Blogs

CRISPR Technology Market

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Scenario

At Home Medical Devices  

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur  info@delveinsight.com  +1(919)321-6187  https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices


Recommended Stories

  • Kellogg to split into 3 independent companies

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Kellogg’s decision to split into three independent companies.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Tesla to cut staff by up to 3.5%, Elon Musk says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the Tesla’s plans to proceed with layoffs.

  • Is Boeing Stock a Buy?

    While many stocks in the sector have outperformed the market in 2022, and a few (Raytheon Technologies, AAR Corp, and Hexcel) are actually in positive territory, Boeing stock is down a whopping 36% in 2022, and 48% over the last year. There's little doubt that the problems at Boeing are a combination of the general market plus its own execution problems. If it isn't multi-billion dollar cost overruns and charges with Boeing's defense business, it's significant operational and regulatory issues across all its major commercial aircraft.

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Is Pending Three ‘Unresolved’ Issues

    Elon Musk said three issues still need to be resolved before his planned $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, originally announced in April, can close. Musk, speaking via teleconference Tuesday at Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum, said that he still hasn’t gotten clarity about Twitter’s claim that the fake and spam accounts comprise less than 5% of […]

  • Kellogg Plans to Split Into 3 Companies. The Stock Is Spiking.

    The cereal giant plans to split into three companies — one focused on global snacking and food, another on North American cereal sales, and a pure-play on plant-based snacking.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has declined by close to 32% year-to-date to enter its second bear market in less than three years. Although stock prices have come down significantly for a wide swath of businesses, you should not feel disheartened. Here are three stocks you can consider buying during this bear market in technology stocks.

  • Revlon's Bankruptcy Proceedings Complicated By Citi's $900M Loan Repayment Error: FT

    Revlon Inc’s (NYSE: REV) restructuring initiatives have got complicated due to a $900 million banking error by Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), the Financial Times reported. The cosmetics maker had filed for bankruptcy last week after being mired in debt. Related: Cosmetics Maker Revlon Files For Bankruptcy The report noted that in 2020 Citigroup had erroneously used its own money to repay a $900 million term loan it administered on behalf of Revlon that was held by multiple asset management groups. Whi

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • I’m paying my adviser 1%, but ‘the only communications I get are invoices.’ So I want to regain sole control of my accounts — without having to talk to him about it. Is this possible?

    Question: Eight years ago I hired a financial advisor because the rounds of layoffs at work were coming more regularly, and I wanted to know if my savings were enough for me to retire. The financial advisor began managing some of my accounts for me for a fee of 1%.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • Sundial Growers Enters into a Bid Agreement for Zenabis Global Inc.'s Assets

    Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") announced today that, in the context of the initial order pursuant to the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) ("CCAA") pertaining to the Zenabis Group (as defined below) rendered on June 17, 2022, it entered into a purchase agreement, in the form of a "stalking horse bid" (the "Bid Agreement"), pursuant to which the shares of Zenabis Global Inc. and the business and assets of its direct and indirectly wholly-owned subsidi

  • Recession risk: Consumer has ‘deteriorated faster than we’ve ever seen,’ strategist says

    Calit Advisors Partner Lenore Elle Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the economy, stock futures, consumer sentiment report data, May retail sales, retail inventories, inflation, and the outlook for a recession.

  • Capital Gains on Inherited Property: What It'll Cost You

    When you inherit property, the IRS applies what is known as a stepped-up basis to that asset. Here's how capital gains are taxed on inherited property.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter unanimously approved by its board

    Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been unanimously approved by its board. Mr Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signalling considerable doubt that it will happen. At the Qatar Economic Forum in an interview with Bloomberg, Mr Musk listed the approval of the deal by shareholders as one of several “unresolved matters” related to the Twitter deal.

  • The Housing Market Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks.

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • Eric Schmidt Urges US to Lean on TSMC, Samsung for Chip Security

    (Bloomberg) -- The US should do more to attract overseas chipmakers to build plants on its territory as a matter of national security, former Google chief Eric Schmidt wrote in an opinion piece published Monday.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarMus

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • Tesla Stock Is Jumping. Thank Elon Musk. He Says Competition Doesn’t Matter.

    The CEO told a conference in Qatar that the electric-vehicle company can sell as many cars as it can produce and that the waiting list is long.