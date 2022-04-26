U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

Global Plasma Derived Therapies Market Research Report 2022: Research & Development Expenses Comparison by Key Players & Selected Drugs Approved or In Development for AATD

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Plasma Derived Therapies Market

Plasma Derived Therapies Market
Plasma Derived Therapies Market

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasma Derived Therapies Market (Immunoglobulin, Hemophilia, Specialty, and Albumin): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plasma derived therapy market is anticipated to reach US$50.70 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% during the period spanning 2022-2026.

The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, government initiatives, rising demand for albumin, escalating use of plasma proteins in pharmaceuticals, increasing usage of immunoglobulin, surging autoimmune disorders.

The market is expected to face certain challenges such as high cost and stringent regulations. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like technological advancements, rising demand for health insurance, escalating use of therapeutic protein drugs, and increasing adoption of plasma therapy in neurology.

The global plasma derived therapy market can be segmented as follows: Immunoglobulin, Hemophilia, Specialty, and Albumin. Immunoglobulin held a larger share of the market in 2021.

Due to the rising use in primary immunodeficiency and neurological applications, the immunoglobulins market is predicted to grow. For example, Grifols, S.A., a pharmaceutical and chemical company, launched HyperHEP B, a new formulation of immune globulin derived from human plasma for hepatitis B postexposure prophylaxis, in June 2021, propelling the industry forward.

The global plasma derived therapy market by region can be segmented into the following: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America held a larger share of the market in 2021.

Growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic domains, increased plasma collection (and the number of plasma collection facilities), and rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency are all driving market expansion (AATD).

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (ADMA Biologics, Kedrion, Grifols, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Octapharma, and CSL Limited) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Plasma-Derived Therapies
1.1.1 Introduction
1.2 Segments of Plasma Derived Therapies
1.2.1 Immunoglobulin
1.2.2 Hemophilia
1.2.3 Albumin
1.3 Plasma Derived Therapy Production Process
1.4 Value Chain of Plasma Derived Therapy
1.5 Advantages of Plasma Derived Therapy for Patients

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on HealthCare Market
2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Plasma
2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Plasma Collection
2.4 Prevalence of COVID-19

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Value
3.2 Global Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Segments
3.3.1 Global Immunoglobulin Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Immunoglobulin Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global Immunoglobulin Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Segments
3.3.4 Global Immunoglobulin Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Segments
3.3.5 Global Hemophilia Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Hemophilia Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Value
3.3.7 Global Hemophilia Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Segments
3.3.8 Global Hemophilia Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Segments
3.3.9 Global Specialty Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Value
3.3.10 Global Specialty Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Value
3.3.11 Global Albumin Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Value
3.3.12 Global Albumin Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America
4.1.1 North America Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Value
4.1.2 North America Plasma Derived Therapy Market by Region
4.1.3 The US Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Value
4.2 Europe
4.2.1 Europe Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Value
4.3 Asia Pacific
4.3.1 Asia Pacific Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Value
4.4 LAMEA
4.4.1 LAMEA Plasma Derived Therapy Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population
5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders
5.1.3 Government Initiatives
5.1.4 Rising Demand for Albumin
5.1.5 Escalating Use of Plasma Proteins in Pharmaceuticals
5.1.6 Increasing Usage of Immunoglobulin
5.1.7 Suring Autoimmune Disorders
5.2 Key Trends and Developments
5.2.1 Technological Advancements
5.2.2 Rising Demand for Health Insurance
5.2.3 Escalating Use of Therapeutic Protein Drugs
5.2.4 Increasing Adoption of Plasma Therapy in Neurology
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 High Cost
5.3.2 Stringent Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Revenues Comparison- Key Players
6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players
6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison - Key Players
6.1.4 Selected Drugs Approved or In Development for AATD- Key Players
6.1.5 Plasma Market Share- Key Players
6.1.6 Immunoglobulin Market Share- Key Players
6.1.7 Albumin Market Share- Key Players
6.2 The US and Europe Market
6.2.1 The US and EU Collection Centers Key Players
6.3 The US Market
6.3.1 Acquisitions of U.S.-based Plasma Centers - Key Players

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Financial Overview
7.3 Business Strategies

  • CSL Limited

  • Grifols

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

  • Octapharma AG

  • Kedrion

  • ADMA Biologics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rv0i20

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


