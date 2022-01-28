Global Plasma Fractionation Market Forecast to 2028 - Featuring Grifols, Bio Products Laboratory and Sanquin Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasma Fractionation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The plasma fractionation market is projected to reach US$ 40,731.98 million by 2028 from US$ 26,575.83 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2028.



The market growth is mainly attributed to the rising application of plasma therapy and active participation of companies in market developments. However, the availability of recombinant or non-plasma counterparts. Further, development potential in emerging countries offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the plasma fractionation market.



As stated in the previous driver, the market offers considerable potential for the companies operating the market-related businesses. Due to the positive market growth, the global and regional market players are actively adopting organic and inorganic development strategies. Thus it is expected to attract more significant investments in the market in the forecast period. For instance, below are some of the developments and initiatives adopted by the market players.

Based on application, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, and other applications. The neurology segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The plasma fractionation market, by product, is segmented into immunoglobulin, albumin, coagulation factor concentrates, protease inhibitors, and other plasma products. The immunoglobulin segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021, and it is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.



The Food Safety and Inspection Service, Food and Drug Administration, and European Medical Association are a few of the major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global plasma fractionation market.



Reasons to Buy

Story continues

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the plasma fractionation market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global plasma fractionation market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Global Plasma Fractionation Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Plasma Fractionation Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Plasma Fractionation Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Application of Plasma Therapy

5.1.2 Active Participation of the Players in Market Developments

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Availability of Non-Plasma Substitutes

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Development Potential in Emerging Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Use of Plasma Therapy for Treating Novel Diseases

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Plasma Fractionation Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Plasma Fractionation Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Plasma Fractionation Market, By Product 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Immunoglobulin

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Immunoglobulin: Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2.1 Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG)

7.3.2.1.1 Overview

7.3.2.1.2 Intravenous Immunoglobulin: Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2.2 Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG)

7.3.2.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2.2 Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin: Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Albumin

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Albumin: Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Coagulation Factor Concentrates

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Coagulation Factor Concentrates: Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Protease Inhibitors

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Protease Inhibitors: Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.7 Other Plasma Products

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Other Plasma Products: Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Plasma Fractionation Market Share by Application 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Neurology

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Neurology: Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Immunology

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Immunology: Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Hematology

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Hematology: Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Critical Care

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Critical Care: Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Pulmonology

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Pulmonology: Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.8 Other Applications

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Other Applications: Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Plasma Fractionation Market Share by End User 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Hospitals and Clinics

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Clinical Research Laboratories

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Clinical Research Laboratories: Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Academic Institutes

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Academic Institutes: Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



10. Plasma Fractionation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Plasma Fractionation Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Plasma Fractionation Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Followed by Major Market Players (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Biotest AG.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Octapharma AG

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Kedrion S.p.A

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 CSL Limited

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Grifols, S.A.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Sanquin

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV)

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 SK Plasma

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 PlasmaGen BioSciences Pvt. Ltd.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5aogy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



