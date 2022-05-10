U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

Global Plasma Medicine Markets, Strategies and Implementation Report 2022 Featuring US Medical Innovations, Plasmacure, neoplas med, Plasma Surgical, Coldplasmatech, and terraplasma medical

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasma Medicine Market - Strategies and Implementation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This strategic report provides a multidimensional view of the strategic evolution of the ongoing plasma medicine initiatives. The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the active plasma medicine projects implemented in several countries. The report contains the analysis of various such as recent trends, technological advancements, reimbursement scenario, and international level initiatives across the globe influencing the adoption of plasma medicine.

Plasma medicine is a growing field combining plasma physics, biology, and clinical medicine and has an impact in several important areas in therapeutic patient care, combining plasma physics, biology, and clinical medicine. Earlier, plasmas in medicine were used in non-contact hemostasis and electrosurgery for cautery, while presently, non-thermal plasmas have attained widespread use in medicine due to their effectiveness and compatibility with biological systems.

The most active areas of plasma technology applications are in the inactivation of pathogens, wound treatment, treatment of skin disorders, tissue regeneration, and sterilization. There are various ways of generating plasmas for use in medical applications, such as plasma jets, dielectric barrier discharges, capacitively or inductively coupled discharges, and microplasmas. These technologies transform systems that use room air, gases, and other liquids at low temperatures.

Additionally, several commercial products have been overviewed in light of the technology utilized, health care problems being solved, and clinical trial results.

The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the strategies, best R&D practices across the globe, and understanding the focus of eminent stakeholders contributing to augmenting the growth of the plasma medicine initiatives.

Over the last decade, plasma medicine has become a rapidly growing multidisciplinary research topic of growing importance that examines enormous opportunities at the interface of chemistry, plasma physics, and biomedical sciences with engineering because of both the development of low-temperature plasma sources and a good understanding of complex plasma phenomena.

This premium market intelligence also highlights the opportunities existing in the market, including the high scope for adoption of plasma medicine approach in emerging nations, increased use of non-invasive tools, and providing a solution for the treatment of wound infection. The study is majorly centered on the sub-segments and micro-segments of the different commercialized products in the market.

To emphasize the dominance of the North America segment in the regional segmentation of the plasma medicine market in 2020 and 2031, Nitish Kumar Singh, Principal Analyst at the publisher, states, Plasma Medicine holds immense potential to restructure the healthcare industry. It is an emerging approach which enables the investigation of wound infection diseases by evaluating the non-invasive treatment, thereby providing a tailored therapeutic treatment to each patient.

Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of the leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include US Medical Innovations, Plasmacure, neoplas med GmbH, Plasma Surgical, Coldplasmatech GmbH, and terraplasma medical GmbH.

How can market intelligence on plasma medicine add value to an organization's decision-making process?

  • Offers detailed information on the future perspective of the emerging as well as established players

  • Offers go-to-market strategies for the different source type

  • Supports in diversifying the product portfolio based on risk and progression of application

  • Offers tailor-made solutions based on the throughput of different consumers

  • Aids in understanding the technology requirement

  • Assists in exploring the newer application

  • Supports in analyzing the competitors' funding scenario

  • Helps in understanding the involvement of government health organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA)

  • Aids in understanding the new trends in the industry

Insightful Questions Covered to Enable Companies to take Strategic Decisions

  • What are the strategies and implementation of the plasma medicine industry which can affect the future perception for the market?

  • How is the market expected to grow during the upcoming period of time (5-10 years)?

  • How does plasma medicine evolve?

  • What are the major applications for plasma medicine?

  • What are the emerging trends in technology within the plasma medicine market?

  • What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the major players to sustain in the competitive market?

  • What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for the plasma medicine market?

  • Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the plasma medicine market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

  • What are the major technologies employed in the plasma medicine market? Which is the dominating technology?

  • Who are the primary end-users of the plasma medicine market?

  • Who are the key manufacturers in the plasma medicine market, and what are their contributions? Also, what is the growth potential of each major plasma medicine market manufacturer?

  • What is the scope of the plasma medicine market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World? Which plasma medicine technology and end user dominate these regions?

  • What are the emerging trends in the plasma medicine market? How are these trends revolutionizing the treatment procedure?

  • Which technologies are anticipated to break through the plasma medicine market regime?

  • Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

  • Which regulatory procedures are required to unify the approval process for the emerging plasma medicine market? How will these enhance the reimbursement scenario?

  • What are the gaps in regularizing plasma medicine market adoption in regular healthcare routines? How are these gaps being tackled?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Overview

2 Timeline: Evolution of the Plasma Medicine

2 An Insight on Plasma Medicine

3 Applications
3.1 Therapeutic Applications
3.2 Biological Decontamination

4 Risk Estimation

5 Basic Cell Biology of Plasma-Supplied Wound Healing

6 Challenges and Perspectives of Plasma Medicine

7 Strategies for Implementation of Plasma Medicine (by Region)
7.1 North America
7.1.1 U.S.
7.1.1.1 U.S. Medical Innovations
7.1.1.2 Products Offered by the Company
7.1.1.3 The Canady Cold Plasma Procedure
7.2 Europe
7.2.1 Netherlands
7.2.1.1 Plasmacure
7.2.1.2 Product Offered by the Company
7.2.2 Germany
7.2.2.1 neoplas med GmbH
7.2.2.1.1 Product Offered by the Company
7.2.2.1.2 Treatment of Chronic Wounds: Mode of Action of the kINPen MED
7.2.2.2 terraplasma medical GmbH
7.2.2.2.1 Product offered by the Company
7.2.2.3 coldplasmatech GmbH
7.2.2.3.1 Product offered by the Company:
7.2.2.3.2 CPT Treatment
7.2.3 Georgia
7.2.3.1 Plasma Surgical
7.2.3.1.1 Product Offered by the Company

8 SWOT Analysis of Plasma Medicine
8.1 Strengths
8.2 Weaknesses
8.3 Opportunities
8.4 Threats

9 The Making of Plasma Medicine
9.1 Europe
9.1.1 Germany
9.1.1.1 Trends in German Innovation Policy
9.1.1.2 Plasma Medication is Becoming More Prominent Method of Treatment
9.1.1.3 Strategic and Organizational Dilemmas and Management Issues: Trust Formation, Strategy Implementation, and Stakeholder Management
9.1.1.4 Policy Implications

10 Recent Plasma Therapy News and Information
10.1 As a Potential Treatment for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Cold Plasma Ionised Gas Could Also Kill COVID-19 Virus Indoors
10.2 Cold Plasma against the Coronavirus
10.3 Immunotherapy for Melanoma Could Be Improved by Using a Cold Plasma Patch

11 Competitive Benchmarking
11.1 US Medical Innovations
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Role of US Medical Innovations in the Plasma Medicine Market
11.1.3 SWOT Analysis
11.2 Plasmacure
11.3 neoplas med GmbH
11.4 Plasma Surgical
11.5 Coldplasmatech GmbH
11.6 terraplasma medical GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rmrqow

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


