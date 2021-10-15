Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Takeda Pharmaceutical, Bio Products Laboratory and CSL Behring Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market based on Type, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Plasma is the protein-rich fluid present in the blood, which has a vital role in clotting and providing immunity against diseases. They can be utilized in medical therapies, such as autoimmune, immune deficiencies, neurological and bleeding disorders when proteins are separated from plasma. By restoring the deficient or lost proteins in plasma, these protein therapies cure well-defined medical conditions. To treat life-threatening, chronic, and genetic diseases, plasma protein therapeutics are used, consisting of biological medicines, either infused or injected. The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 8.98% CAGR by 2027.

The key propellant factor for the plasma protein therapeutics market growth is the rising advents of new plasma-derived therapies. Further, the increasing number of life-threatening diseases such as immune or neurological systems and other diseases, including rabies, tetanus, hepatitis, A&B, and varicella, are the other key factors projected to compel the plasma protein therapeutics market growth. But, the restricted rules and regulations for handling plasma protein products are impeding the market growth.

As per the plasma protein therapeutics market by type, the market is divided into Coagulation Factors, Immunoglobulins, Albumins, and C1 esterase Inhibitors. Among them, the albumin segment is projected to obtain a significant share over the forecast period. This is driven by an enhanced diagnosis of hypoalbuminemia disease caused by liver cirrhosis and hepatitis B. Substantial demand and usage in China, which is the major market for albumin, is expected to boost the market growth further. Patients suffering from medium to severe hemophilia need clotting factor VIII as a preventive or on-demand therapy. The above factors are supporting the segment growth.



As in the plasma protein therapeutics market for application, the applications of the plasma protein therapeutics include Hemophilia, Primary Immunodeficiency Disorder, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic, Purpura, Secondary Immunodeficiency, Hereditary Angioedema, and Others. The hemophilia segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share in the market. The substantial share of this segment is attributed to the rising elderly population and the surging number of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Also, the shifting lifestyles, such as changing food habits and adopting sedentary lifestyles specifically in the urban areas, lead to diseases.



Further, the geographical plasma protein therapeutics market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The North American region is placed at the top of the market share. This is due to the rising capital income, increasing modern technologies, and introduction of innovative therapies expected to drive the plasma protein therapeutics market growth in the region.



Quality and advancements in plasma therapeutics have been the favorable drivers of the global plasma protein therapeutics market to enhance patients' quality of life and assure donor safety. Plasma obtained through apheresis technology or complete blood donation procedure can either be gathered or bifurcated into plasma protein products which comprise one or more purified plasma protein or transferred directly to patients.



This report provides the few notable vendors of the plasma protein therapeutics market include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., China Biologics Products Holdings, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., ADMA Biologics, Inc., CSL Behring LLC, HEMA Biologics LLC, Biotest AG, Grifols S.A., Kedrion S.P.A., Inc., and Baxter International Ltd.



Hence, plasma protein has increased majorly in medical applications in the past few years. Along with the advancements in technology, the procedure of separating the protein from plasma has become highly cost-efficient and cost-saving, which has increased the importance of plasma protein therapies.

This report offers an overall analysis of the present and future market trends and dynamics in the plasma protein therapeutics market.

Geographically, the market report analyzes the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

This report includes a comprehensive quantitative analysis of the present market and projections, which helps to identify the emerging market opportunities.

This report also includes the significant plasma protein therapeutics market players and their dynamic strategies, expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Market Snapshot



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Coagulation Factors

5.3. Immunoglobulins

5.4. Albumins

5.5. C1 esterase Inhibitors



6. Application: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hemophilia

6.3. Primary Immunodeficiency Disorder

6.4. Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic

6.5. Purpura

6.6. Secondary Immunodeficiency

6.7. Hereditary Angioedema

6.8. Others



7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Rest of the World



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

8.2. Market Developments

8.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

8.2.2. Product Launches and execution



9. Vendor Profiles

9.1. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financial Overview

9.1.3. Product Offerings

9.1.4. Developments

9.1.5. Business Strategy

9.2. China Biologics Products Holdings

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financial Overview

9.2.3. Product Offerings

9.2.4. Developments

9.2.5. Business Strategy

9.3. Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financial Overview

9.3.3. Product Offerings

9.3.4. Developments

9.3.5. Business Strategy

9.4. ADMA Biologics, Inc.

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financial Overview

9.4.3. Product Offerings

9.4.4. Developments

9.4.5. Business Strategy

9.5. CSL Behring LLC

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financial Overview

9.5.3. Product Offerings

9.5.4. Developments

9.5.5. Business Strategy

9.6. HEMA Biologics LLC

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financial Overview

9.6.3. Product Offerings

9.6.4. Developments

9.6.5. Business Strategy

9.7. Biotest AG

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Financial Overview

9.7.3. Product Offerings

9.7.4. Developments

9.7.5. Business Strategy

9.8. Grifols S.A.

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Financial Overview

9.8.3. Product Offerings

9.8.4. Developments

9.8.5. Business Strategy

9.9. Kedrion S.P.A., Inc.

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Financial Overview

9.9.3. Product Offerings

9.9.4. Developments

9.9.5. Business Strategy

9.10. Baxter International Ltd.

9.10.1. Overview

9.10.2. Financial Overview

9.10.3. Product Offerings

9.10.4. Developments

9.10.5. Business Strategy



10. Analyst Opinion



11. Annexure



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/apta5q

