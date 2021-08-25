U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

Global Plastic Adhesives Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Adhesives Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for plastic adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the construction sector is a major factor driving the demand of the market studied. However, the decline in the automotive industry is likely to hinder the market.

Asia-pacific dominated the market with a significant share and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The building and construction segment dominated the market owing to the robust construction activities in developing nations.

Key Market Trends

Building and Construction to Dominate the Market

  • In the building and construction sector, plastics find application in flooring, roofing, insulation, wall, pipes, windows, doors, etc.

  • While these plastics are used, specific plastic adhesives are required to bond plastic material with plastic or other substrates, such as wood, metal, ceramic, and others.

  • The current boom in the construction activity, majorly in the Asia-Pacific region, is driving the demand for plastics and thereby, plastic adhesives.

  • Besides Asia-Pacific, the countries in the Middle East & African region have been promoting the development of the non-oil sector, which is projected to increase the construction activities in the region.

  • Hence, the increasing construction activities in these regions are driving the demand for plastic adhesives.

Soaring Demand from Asia-Pacific

  • Asia-Pacific is projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period, owing to the booming construction sector, and increasing electrical & electronics production in the region.

  • In Asia-Pacific, China is expected to witness strong growth in the demand for plastic adhesives, owing to the increasing automotive production, along with the favorable government support to the electrical & electronics industry to increase production.

  • China has the world's largest electronics production base and offers a tough competition to existing upstream producers, such as South Korea, and Taiwan.

  • Electronic products, such as household appliances including washing machines, refrigerators, etc., among others, have the highest growth in the consumer electronics segment of the market, in terms of demand. With an increase in the disposable income of the middle-class population, the demand for electronic appliances is projected to increase steadily in the future, thereby, driving the market studied.

  • Furthermore, the construction industry is the second-largest industry in India, with an average GDP contribution of about 9% every year. The construction showed promising growth in 2019, with a re-energized output of around 8%. It is predicted that India's construction industry is set to emerge as the third-largest market in the world, with a size of almost USD 1 trillion by the end of the forecast period.

  • Such factors combined are boosting the demand of plastic adhesives market in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is partially consolidated among the limited players. Some of the key players in the market include Permabond LLC, 3M, H.B. Fuller Company, and Henkel Corporation, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

  • The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

  • 3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing demand from Construction Sector
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Decline in Automtoive Industry
4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Resin Type
5.1.1 Epoxy
5.1.2 Cyanoacrylate
5.1.3 Urethane
5.1.4 Silicones
5.1.5 Other Resin Types
5.2 Technology
5.2.1 Solvent-based
5.2.2 Water-based
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Automotive
5.3.2 Building and Construction
5.3.3 Electrical and Electronics
5.3.4 Medical
5.3.5 Packaging
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5.1 South Africa
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Dymax Corporation
6.4.3 H.B. Fuller Company
6.4.4 Henkel Corporation
6.4.5 Huntsman International LLC
6.4.6 INTERTRONICS
6.4.7 Master Bond Inc.
6.4.8 Panacol-Elosol GmbH
6.4.9 Permabond LLC
6.4.10 Pidilite Industries Ltd.
6.4.11 SIKA AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Incresing Packaging Applications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iw2qz6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


