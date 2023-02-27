U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,989.37
    +19.33 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,903.73
    +86.81 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,492.25
    +97.30 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,903.42
    +12.94 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.85
    -0.47 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.40
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.19 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0598
    +0.0046 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9260
    -0.0230 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    +0.0093 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1850
    -0.2210 (-0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,399.49
    +189.37 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.89
    -1.51 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.11
    +56.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

The Global Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market is forecast to grow by $11818.05 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.22% during the forecast period

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the plastic contract manufacturing market and is forecast to grow by $11818.05 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.22% during the forecast period. Our report on the plastic contract manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187715/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a surge in demand for electronic devices, rising demand for rigid plastic packaging from the food and beverage industry, and the growing introduction of additive manufacturing.

The plastic contract manufacturing market is segmented as below:

By Type

  • Polypropylene

  • Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

  • Polyethylene

  • Others

By End-user

  • Consumer goods

  • Automotive

  • Medical

  • Others

By Geography

  • APAC

  • North America

  • Europe

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the development of high-quality products as one of the prime reasons driving the plastic contract manufacturing market growth during the next few years. Also, growing recycling techniques and increasing demand for bio-based plasticizers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the plastic contract manufacturing market covers the following areas:

  • Plastic contract manufacturing market sizing

  • Plastic contract manufacturing market forecast

  • Plastic contract manufacturing market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plastic contract manufacturing market vendors that include Aztec Plastic Co., Baytech Plastics Inc., C and J Industries Inc., Coarc Manufacturing Inc., Dielectric Manufacturing Inc., EVCO Plastics, Gregstrom Corp., IAG Holdings Ltd., Intertech Machinery Inc., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Mack Molding Co., McClarin Plastics LLC, Natech Plastics Inc., Permian Plastics LLC, Plastikon Industries Inc., PTI Engineered Plastics Inc., RSP Inc., Stevanato Group S.p.A, Tessy Plastics Corp., and Toward Zero Co. Also, the plastic contract manufacturing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187715/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-plastic-contract-manufacturing-market-is-forecast-to-grow-by-11818-05-mn-during-2022-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-11-22-during-the-forecast-period-301755405.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Who is entitled to overtime? A new Supreme Court decision puts employers on notice

    Every employer should review their wage and hour compliance regularly, an employment attorney says.

  • ‘Dead Cow’ Awakens as Pipelines Revive Argentina’s Shale Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- In a windswept desert southwest of Buenos Aires, black steel tubes the length of school buses extend in a line toward the horizon. The scene is the clearest sign yet that one of the world’s biggest shale plays finally has a shot at living up to its promise.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestUkraine Latest: Saudi Forei

  • Lasers Are Bringing Cleantech To Industrial Cleaning, And Laser Photonics (NASDAQ: LASE) Is Helping To Lead The Way

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • Do’s and don’ts of layoffs: These are the things you should never post on LinkedIn if you lose your job

    Losing your job can understandably be very emotional. But once you put it all out there online, it's hard to take it back.

  • China Lithium Probe Shuts Down a Tenth of Global Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsChina’s lithium industry is reeling as its top production hub — responsible for around a 10th of the world’s supply — faces sweeping closures amid a governme

  • Can I afford to retire at this exact moment? Here are 3 simple rules of thumb to figure out if you can make a move in 2023

    Think of all the other ways you could use your home office.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With Just $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Retired. How Much Income Can I Make Without Owing Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

    Warren Buffett's earnings-linked letter to shareholders details dominant stakes in AmEx, BofA, two oil giants and more.

  • Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive an EU antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over $500 million ‘South Park’ deal

    Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

  • The Easy Way You Can Boost Your 401(k) By 8% Right Now

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Target Makes a Big Move to Compete With Walmart and Amazon

    Competition between some of the world's largest retailers, Amazon , Walmart and Target , has each one reaching for big changes to get ahead or stay competitive. Amazon was the first to launch its app StyleSnap in 2020 where customers could take a picture using the Amazon App or go through its website to find the product or one similar. Walmart followed suit by launching its A.I. tool that works similar to Amazon's StyleSnap called TrendGetter in 2022.

  • Oil prices on track to post a decline for month of February

    Oil futures trade lower Monday, with ample U.S. supply and uncertainty about the global economic outlook blamed for a weak February performance.

  • Toronto-Dominion To Pay $1.2 Billion To Settle R. Allen Stanford Ponzi Litigation

    Other banks including Societe Generale, Trustmark, Independent Bank, and HSBC have also agreed to pay roughly $400 million.

  • As Walmart, Home Depot raise wages, analyst calls it 'no brainer' for long-term value

    Big box retailers — and big-time employers — in the U.S. recently announced plans to increase minimum wages.

  • Russia Boosts Pacific Oil Cargoes as Year of War Reshapes Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- A year on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow’s seaborne crude exports held close to the highest levels seen since its troops crossed the border, with record volumes leaving its Pacific ports.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticis

  • Global Miners Gear Up for Energy Transition With Deals and Investments

    ADELAIDE, Australia—Global miners are spending billions of dollars on deals and raising budgets for new projects in a bet on the energy transition, changing course from a decadelong focus on shareholder payouts. BHP Group , the world’s biggest miner by market value, is close to completing its biggest acquisition since 2011 with copper-and-gold miner OZ Minerals recommending its shareholders vote in favor of the more-than $6 billion bid. Two months ago, Rio Tinto PLC bought out minority shareholders in Canada-listed Turquoise Hill Resources in a $3.1 billion deal to get more exposure to a giant copper deposit in Mongolia.

  • Stellantis Buys Into Argentina Copper in Race for Battery Metals

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV is buying into a firm run by mining entrepreneur Rob McEwen, potentially giving the automaker access to a giant copper deposit in Argentina as the race for metals used in electric vehicles heats up.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Def

  • Is $1 million enough to retire? These experts say no

    Inflation and a rocky stock market are worsening America's retirement crisis: $1 million is no longer enough to retire—experts say you need double that instead.