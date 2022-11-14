The Global Plastic Fasteners Market is expected to grow by $1.83 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the plastic fasteners market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost advantages of using plastic fasteners, increasing demand for plastic fasteners from several end-user industries, and beneficial chemical, thermal, and electrical properties of plastic fasteners.

The plastic fasteners market analysis included the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The plastic fasteners market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Building and Construction

• Supermarkets

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of lightweight fastener solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the plastic fasteners market growth during the next few years. Also, the manufacturing of plastic fasteners using 100% recyclable plastics and advances in plastic fastener design to support industrial automation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the plastic fasteners market covers the following areas:

• Plastic fastener’s market sizing

• Plastic fasteners market forecast

• Plastic fasteners market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plastic fasteners market vendors that include Anil Plastics and Enterprises, Avery Dennison Corp., Bossard Holding AG, Bulte Plastics (UK) Ltd., Canco Fasteners, Craftech Industries Inc., E and T Fasteners, Essentra plc, Fontana Finanziaria Spa, Illinois Tool Works Inc., KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America Inc., LISI Group, MW Industries Inc., Nifco Inc., Nyltite Corp., Penn Engineering, Ray group SASU, Slidematic Precision Components Inc., Stanley Black, and Decker Inc., and Volt Industrial Plastics. Also, the plastic fasteners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

