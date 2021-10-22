U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

Global Plastic Fencing Market is Estimated to Observe USD 8.17 Billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·7 min read

Plastic Fencing Market by Material (Vinyl, Polyethylene (PE)/High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)), Product (Rail& Post Fence, Picket Fence, Mesh/Chain LinkFence, Gates), Application (Privacy, Boundary, Temporary), End-user(Agriculture, Residential, Commercial & Industrial), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Newark, NJ, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global plastic fencing market is expected to grow from USD 5.25 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 8.17 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The plastic fencing market is witnessing significant growth from the past years. This growth is attributed to growing safety and security concerns which are expected to stimulate demand for products in the agricultural, residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Expansion of the construction sector in developing economies, coupled with the growing number of renovation and remodelling projects in the residential sector increase the demand of plastic fencing. The increased demand for interior decoration and refurbishment activities is expected to stimulate the growth of the industry. The US market is expected to show significant growth due to the growing number of crimes and rising levels of security and security awareness. Changing the preference for sustainable and environmentally friendly fencing solutions will influence the market.

Plastic Fencing is referred to as an affordable, reliable, five times stronger and more durable alternative to a wooden fence. The good combination of wood and plasticis increasingly used in applications such as decks, railings, landscaping woods, benches, siding, trim and mouldings. Plastic fence eliminates the need for costly painting or staining efforts to protectas it does not absorb moisture, does not bubble, does not peel, rust or rot. Plastic fences are cheaper than wooden and iron fences. Plus, the installation process for plastic fences is quick and easy. PVC is a thermoplastic resin. It is the third most produced synthetic plastic in the world. It is used in a variety of markets, including bottling and packaging. When plasticizers are added, it becomes flexible, making it a sought-after material for the construction, plumbing and cable industries.

The global plastic fencing market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly composite materials, growing demand for decorative and improved products, an increase in construction activity and safety awareness, increase infrastructure development, and growth in remodelling and renovation activities. The factors restraining the market growth are government regulations related to plastics in developing and under-developed regions, low physical strength compared to alternatives. Technological advancements and product innovations including pre-woven vinyl fence, reflective fence will provide market growth opportunities.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419678/request-sample

Key players operating in global plastic fencing market include Pexco, Barrette Outdoor Living, ITOCHU Corporation, Planet Polynet, Seven Trust, CertainTeed, Superior Plastic Products, Tenax, Veka AG, Durafence. To gain a significant market share in the global plastic fencing market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. Seven Trust Laboratories Inc. and Tenax are some of the key manufacturers operating in plastic fencing market.

Vinyl segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 62.9% in the year 2020

Based on material, the global plastic fencing market is segmented into Vinyl, Polyethylene (PE)/ High-density Polyethylene (HDPE). The vinyl segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 62.9% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the easy installation, abundant availability, superior strength, low maintenance and other mechanical properties of vinyl fence materials.

Picket Fence segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 45.15% in the year 2020

Based on product, the global plastic fencing market is segmented into Rail & Post Fence, Picket Fence, Mesh/Chain Link Fence, Gates. The picket fence segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 45.15% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the simple process of building and installing fence.

Privacy segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 50.9% in the year 2020

Based on application, the global plastic fencing market is segmented into privacy, boundary, temporary. The privacy segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 50.9% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for superior aesthetics in domestic buildings coupled with the increase in construction and renovation activities.

Residential segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 55.9% in the year 2020

Based on End-user, the global plastic fencing market is segmented into agriculture, residential, commercial & industrial. Residential segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 55.9% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the growing residential construction and renovation projects on the rise and Increase in public spending on residential construction projects.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/plastic-fencing-market-by-material-vinyl-polyethylene-pe-high-density-419678.html

Regional Segment of Plastic Fencing Market

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

  • South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

  • Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global plastic fencing market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region held the largest market share of 57.16% in the year 2020. This growth is ascertained by the U.S. in the North America region owing to regulations on installing fences around the pool for safety reasons and growing demand for privacy fences to enhance the aesthetics of the home in the country. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth, owing to evolving agricultural sector in emerging economies such as India and China, rapid urbanization combined with higher institution building costs in the country.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419678

About the report:

The global plastic fencing market is analysed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419678&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Know More Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis, Visit our Associate Website: https://marketandresearch.biz

