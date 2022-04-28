U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,245.75
    +65.50 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,544.00
    +318.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,286.50
    +277.50 (+2.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.90
    +26.80 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.37
    +0.35 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.60
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.19 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0522
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.36
    -4.16 (-12.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2511
    -0.0031 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5910
    +2.1470 (+1.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,783.38
    +720.62 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.66
    +30.74 (+3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.85
    +74.24 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Global plastic to fuel market size to showcase a robust growth rate of 13.4% through 2028

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·5 min read
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP

The business intelligence report on ‘Global plastic to fuel market’ presents the growth rate and performance forecasts of the industry during the assessment timeframe of 2022-2028.

Pune, India, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global plastic to fuel market size which accumulated a valuation of USD 874 million in 2021 is likely to progress at an annual growth rate of 13.4% and reach a valuation of USD 2108 million by 2028.


The research report underlines pivotal aspects pertaining to market segments like technology, end-fuel, and regional terrain. Besides, an overview of the competitive landscape of this business sphere is entailed in the document, containing business profiles and product & service portfolios of companies and latest strategic outcomes.

Several factors such as rapid urbanization, population explosion, and economic development have resulted in growing amounts of plastic waste that is boosting the demand for waste-to-wealth solutions for recycling & reusing plastic, thus propelling the industry growth.

For the unversed, plastic wastes can be converted into regular fuel by making adjustments in the cracking point of chemical bonds.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4973458/

It has been observed that plastic wastes are detrimental for the environment as they are primary contributors to ecological instability and cause soil to lose its nutritional quality, adversely affecting agricultural production. Focus on developing technologies for converting plastic into fuel for commercial and industrial use augmenting the market outlook.

In addition, ever-increasing demand for energy, and concerns regarding pollution and GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions are impelling the industry share.

Covid-19 impact: -

The onset of the Covid- 19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the virus across the globe put a hold on business operations, causing a significant decline in the production capacity and overall revenue generation of the market over the past few years.

Segmental overview: -

Based on technology, worldwide plastic to fuel industry is divided into depolymerization, gasification and pyrolysis. Among these, pyrolysis is steadily gaining popularity in recent years. Pyrolysis involves heating of plastic wastes at a very high temperature in the absence of oxygen. Preference for liquid fuel from various sector, in consort with cost-effectiveness as well as reduced downtime of the process are bolstering the segmental share.

Speaking of end fuel, plastic wastes can be converted into hydrogen, crude oil, and other kind of fuels.

Regional terrain outlook: -

North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the leading regions that contribute significantly to overall market renumeration.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-plastic-to-fuel-market-2022-2028

Competitive framework: -

Resynergi Inc., Plastic2Oil Inc., Plastic Advanced Recycling Corp., Nexus Fuels LLC, Nestle Oyj, Klean Industries Inc., Green EnviroTech Holdings Corp., Cassandra Oil AB, Brightmark Energy LLC, Bradam Group LLC, Beston Group Co. Ltd., Alterra Energy, and Agilyx Inc. are the major players influencing overall plastic to fuel market dynamics.

These companies are constantly directing efforts towards upgrading their production capacity and widening the scope of their business through strategic undertakings like mergers, acquisitions, and partnership deals to maintain their stance in the evolving market.

Global Plastic to Fuel Market by Technology (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

  • Gasification

  • Pyrolysis

  • Depolymerization

Global Plastic to Fuel Market by End Fuel (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

  • Hydrogen

  • Crude Oil

  • Others

Global Plastic to Fuel Market by Region (Value, USD Million, 2018-2027)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Global Plastic to fuel Market Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2018-2027)

  • Resynergi Inc.

  • Plastic2Oil Inc.

  • Plastic Advanced Recycling Corp.

  • Nexus Fuels LLC

  • Nestle Oyj

  • Klean Industries Inc.

  • Green EnviroTech Holdings Corp.

  • Cassandra Oil AB

  • Brightmark Energy LLC

  • Bradam Group LLC

  • Beston Group Co. Ltd.

  • Alterra Energy

  • Agilyx Inc.

Table of Content:

FIGURES AND TABLES

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

  • Report description

  • Objectives of the study

  • Market segment

  • Years considered for the report

  • Currency

  • Key target audience

PART 2. METHODOLOGY

PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Introduction

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY TECHNOLOGY

  • Pyrolysis

  • Gasification

  • Depolymerization

PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY END FUEL

  • Crude oil

  • Hydrogen

  • Others

PART 7. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Rest of the World (ROW)

PART 8. KEY COMPANIES

Related Report:

Plastics-To-Fuel (PTF) Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

Global Plastics-to-fuels market is projected to expand exponentially over the coming years owing to the depleting natural resources, increase in use of plastic, and increasing need for recycling facilities. Plastics deliver several benefits which make the modern life possible for people. They are helpful in keeping foods fresh for a longer time, for keeping innumerable medical supplied safe and sterile, insulating households so that consumers use less energy, and for reducing the car weight for utilization of less amount of fuel. From a regional frame of reference, Latin America will be accounting for a lower share of the global plastics-to-fuels market. Logistical issues and higher dependency on fuel products from the U.S. are some of the key reasons behind low penetration of PTF market in the region. However, the amount of waste generated each year and increasing need for recycling facilities in the region will pave way for the PTF technologies by the end of forecast time period.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://www.aeresearch.net/


Recommended Stories

  • Ford earnings beat expectations, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest earnings report for Ford.

  • Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

    The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Stocks: We're 'nearing peak bear sentiment' on Big Tech, analyst says

    The selling pressure in tech stocks amid slowing growth and rising interest rates is so brutal that an end has to be in sight, according to one tech analyst.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Here's what convinced Warren Buffett to pile into this oil company

    As investors grapple with a frustrating trading environment this year, one veteran portfolio manager has a unique perspective on why Buffett is piling into the oil company.

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsThe w

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

  • Teladoc Health (TDOC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for attending today's Teladoc 2022 first quarter earnings conference call. On this call to discuss the results are Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer. During this call, we will also provide our second quarter and full year 2022 outlook, and our prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Delivery Hero Slumps on Sales Miss, Lack of Order Disclosures

    (Bloomberg) -- Delivery Hero SE shares tumbled to their lowest level in nearly five years, after the company missed sales estimates and stopped reporting order numbers.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsThe German

  • Teladoc Tumbled 38% After Big First-Quarter Loss. Is It Just a Pandemic Play?

    The telemedicine company took a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion in the first quarter, dragging down its results.

  • Here’s how far the S&P 500 has to fall to enter another stock-market correction

    Stocks are enjoying a bounce Wednesday afternoon, providing some breathing room for the S&P 500 after it came close to entering its second market correction of 2022.

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.

  • 2 EV Charging Stocks Under $10 With Strong Upside Potential

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that electric vehicle (EV) market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from

  • Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened U.S.- listed Chinese stocks have been taking a beating in recent months. The reasons behind the downtrend include political and regulatory fears, supply chain and raw material cost headwinds, and lockdowns in several cities to try to slow a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. surged during pre-market hours Thursday, a day after reporting its main platform added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland,

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • QuantumScape Bets on Iron to Ease Battery Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the solid-state battery startup backed by Volkswagen AG and Bill Gates, said its ability to use iron-based chemistries instead of nickel for battery components could help it mitigate soaring costs for raw materials as it tries to scale its technology.Prices for key battery metals like nickel and lithium have surged in the past year, threatening to reverse a long-term trend that has helped boost electric-vehicle adoption around the world. Higher raw material cos