U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,348.50
    +7.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,292.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,713.50
    +60.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.30
    +7.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.06
    -0.58 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.30
    +17.00 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.35 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    -0.0140 (-0.89%)
     

  • Vix

    19.30
    -0.70 (-3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6690
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,131.89
    -1,906.15 (-3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,311.48
    -21.29 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.55
    +2.32 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machines Market to reach $12.72 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Mass production of plastic products with low labor costs, increase in demand for plastic products from various end users, and benefits associated with injection molding machines drive the growth of the global plastic injection molding machines market. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had dwindled demand for the machines from end use industries. This has hampered the global plastic injection molding machines market.

Portland, OR, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global plastic injection molding machines market generated $8.37 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $12.72 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Mass production of plastic products with low labor costs, increase in demand for plastic products from various end users, benefits associated with injection molding machines, and rise in demand for acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) material in end users drive the growth of the global plastic injection molding machines market. However, high initial tooling and machinery cost and threat of substitutes restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, new technological advancements present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Sample PDF (518 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14067

COVID-19 scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the implementation global lockdown, due to which, the manufacturing and production of injection molding machines were delayed. This, in turn, adversely affected the global plastic injection molding machines market.

  • During the initial period of the lockdown, there has been a dwindled demand for the machines from the construction, automotive, packaging, and logistics industries. This has sequentially hampered the global plastic injection molding machines market.

  • However, several government bodies have initiated vaccination drives, and with this drift on board, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global plastic injection molding machines market based on clamping force, mode of operation, material, type, application, and region.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Plastic Injection Molding Machines Market Request Here

Based on mode of operation, the hydraulic segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the all-electric segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the automotive segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the medical segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/14067

List of Companies Profiled:

Leading players of the global plastic injection molding machines market analyzed in the research include ARBURG GmbH + Co KG, ENGEL Austria GmbH, Haitian International Holding Ltd, Husky Injection Molding Systems, Krauss Maffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp., Shibaura Machine Co Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, The Japan Steel Works, and Ube Industries, Ltd.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Laser Plastic Welding Market - Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020-2027

Plastics Processing Machinery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Retail Ready Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    David Yermack has had his work published in The Handbook of Digital Currency and once served as a visiting scholar in the Federal Reserve.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Novavax Stock Now and 1 Reason to Skip It

    It's been a harrowing quarter for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors. The stock is down by more than 13% over the last three months, and even with approval for its coronavirus vaccine candidate seemingly in sight, it's reasonable to wonder whether the company's stock is worth purchasing. Based on its upcoming catalysts, I think Novavax's losing streak will end before the close of 2021, and that rumors of its demise are exaggerated.

  • JPMorgan Chase beats EPS consensus by wide margin as it releases another $2.1 billion of loan loss reserves

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Wednesday said its third-quarter net income increased to $11.69 billion, or $3.74 a share, from $9.44 billion, or $2.92 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $29.65 billion from $29.3 billion while net revenue managed increased to $30.44 billion from $29.94 billion. Net interest income increased by 1% to $13.2 billion. The earnings included credit reserve releases of $2.1 billion. Analysts expected the bank to earn $3 a share on revenue of $29.79 billion,

  • Bionano Genomics to Acquire BioDiscovery for $100M; Shares Rise 4.9%

    Shares of genome analysis company Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) jumped 4.9% on Tuesday and closed at $5.40 in extended trade after the company announced that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire BioDiscovery, Inc., a genomics data-focused software company, for $100 million. The consideration will be paid in a combination of equity and cash. Bionano Genomics’ position in the market, as one of the foremost players in digital cytogenetics and comprehensive genome analysis, is expected to fur

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • Why Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium Stocks Jumped Today

    Smaller lithium stocks are attracting greater investor interest as underlying companies make progress.

  • Delta Air Lines CEO discusses Q3 earnings, holiday travel

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro spoke with Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian to discuss the company's 2021 third financial quarter along with what to expect in Q4, holiday travel, and soaring jet fuel costs

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Had a Record Year and Are Just Getting Started

    There's good reason the stocks of these dividend payers have hit recent highs -- here's why there's more to come.

  • Boeing Announces Q3 Jet Deliveries; Shares Fall

    Global aircraft manufacturer Boeing (BA) announced third-quarter deliveries across its commercial and defense operations. The company made progress and strived to maintain stability throughout its operations during the quarter, with a primary objective of safety and quality. However, shares fell almost 1.3% to $223.57 on October 12, as the company reported weaker-than-expected deliveries. With overall travel rebounding, Boeing delivered a total of 85 commercial jets in Q3, up from 79 jets delive

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Can Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

    Our trio of contributors offer three COVID-19 stocks that will zoom higher, even as we emerge from the pandemic.

  • Tesla stock jumps, Micron shares fall, Coinbase planning NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • Biden to Unveil Plan to Ease Supply-Chain Problems

    U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil a plan to ease the supply-chain problems that are weighing on the economic recovery and may threaten the holiday season, according to a senior White House official. Biden will meet Wednesday afternoon with executives from the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as well as Walmart (ticker: WMT), FedEx (FDX), UPS (UPS), Target (TGT), and union representatives and industry lobbies. The ports will run round-the-clock operations, and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union has indicated that its members accept working extra shifts.

  • Citigroup Stock Has Been Too Cheap for Too Long — and This Analyst Is Getting Frustrated

    Few bank stocks have as much hope baked into them as Citigroup (Ticker: C), and one analyst’s patience for a turnaround is wearing thin. Citigroup had no immediate comment. Citigroup shares currently trade at 0.8 times book value, making it the only big bank stock to trade below book, a metric commonly used to value banks.

  • After hours of chatter around AMC, it’s Koss that comes away King Meme on Tuesday

    After being taunted by a mysterious short-seller and getting #AMCSqueeze trending on Tuesday, retail investors push Koss up 25% in the last half hour of trading.

  • 5 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Consider these five high-quality tech stocks enjoying "big picture" growth trends as potential building blocks for your portfolio. The company is growing its Cash App, which enables users to store and send money. Now with 40 million monthly users, Cash App has a long growth runway ahead of it.

  • Why InMode Stock Popped Today

    What happened  Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) leaped 8.6% on Tuesday after the medical technology specialist boosted its full-year financial forecast.  So what InMode anticipates third-quarter revenue of $93.