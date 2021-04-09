U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,091.50
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,436.00
    +46.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,729.25
    -18.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,242.00
    +2.80 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.43
    -0.17 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.20
    -12.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.34 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.00
    -0.16 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.3760 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,928.66
    +673.67 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.82
    +33.13 (+2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,923.15
    -19.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

Global Plastics and Composites Market Outlook Report 2021: Sudden Surge in Demand for Improved Food Safety and Traceability to Open New Avenues for Development

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Convergence to Transform the Global Plastics and Composites Market, Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyses the 2020 global plastics and composites market in various applications and its outlook for 2021.

The main end industries covered include automotive, building and construction, consumer goods and household, electrical and electronics, medical, packaging, and others (sports and leisure, housewares, furniture, footwear, wind turbine applications, and oil and gas pipelines). The forecasts are the weighted average of the impact COVID-19 has on key market trends.

The report acknowledges that the global plastics and composites market is extremely diverse. The end markets of this industry have been undergoing varied degrees of transformation due to a number of Mega Trends such as the Covid-19 pandemic and international trade wars and product and end-user specific existing and emerging trends.

Research Highlights

The highlights of 2020 and top trends of 2021 are discussed. Revenue forecasts are provided for each application and plastic type segment from 2019 to 2021. The study revisits the predictions from 2020 to analyse what happened and what is in store for all the themes.

This study also identifies the top 8 predictions for the plastics and composites market for 2021 and discusses the potential implications on various industry segments. The analysis gives a snapshot of major mergers and acquisitions in the industry in 2020. Regional analysis is done for North America (US, Canada), Latin America (including Central and South America, and Mexico), Europe (EU-27, UK, Norway, Switzerland, and Russia), the Middle East and Africa (includes Turkey), China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific (Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of South Asia).

The initial sections of the study provide a comparison between emerging regions and developed regions to highlight the key economic trends and regulations affecting the overall chemicals and materials market. Furthermore, regional analysis for each of the mentioned regions has been provided to include the economic outlook, regulatory trends, as well as key product and technology trends.

Under each industry segment section, a market snapshot consisting of 2019 and 2020 revenue and 2021 conservative and aspirational forecasted revenues and per cent revenue forecast by region. (The publisher has assumed an aspirational and a conservative scenario for COVID-19 containment. In the aspirational scenario, the author assumes that the COVID-19 virus is contained by March 2021, and businesses are able to resume operations at full capacity by the last quarter of 2021.

In the conservative scenario, the author assumes that it will take more than 18 months to contain the virus and businesses will resume operations at full capacity after 2 years.)

The study also provides information on the key companies to watch out. Finally, it provides overall key growth opportunities and companies to action for the total plastics and composites sector, along with strategic imperatives for success. The base year is 2020, and the forecast year is 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Plastics and Composites Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary - Plastics and Composites Market

  • Key Highlights of the Global Plastics and Composites Industry

  • Challenges Faced by the Plastics and Composites Industry Due to COVID-19

  • Forecast Versus Actual - 2020: Plastics and Composites Market

  • Global Plastics and Composites Industry Historic Sales

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecasts

  • Top Predictions for 2021

3. Growth Environment and Scope - Plastics and Composites Market

  • Research Scope

  • Market Segmentation

  • Value Chain for Plastics and Composites

  • Value Chain Analysis - Plastics and Composites Market

4. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Plastics and Composites Industry

  • 2008-2020 GDP Growth

  • 2021 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

  • 2021 Scenario Analysis Assumptions

  • 2021 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

  • Major Economic and Political Decisions Affecting Plastics and Composites Sector

  • Notable M&As in 2020

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Plastics and Composites Market

  • Forecast Assumptions Slide

  • Global Plastics and Composites Market Revenue by Application

  • Global Plastics and Composites Market Revenue by Plastic Type

  • Global Plastics and Composites Market by Region in 2021

6. Key Predictions for 2021

  • Key 2021 Plastics and Composites Market Trends

  • Prediction 1 - Sustainability will Become the Primary Theme in New Product Development

  • Prediction 3 - Supply Chain Disruption Paving Way for Local-for-Local Manufacturing and Operations

  • Prediction 4 - Changing Work Locations to Create New Opportunities for Plastics and Composites

  • Prediction 6 - The Resurgence of Public Events will Create Demand for Commodity Plastics

  • Prediction 7 - The Ever-evolving Regulatory Trends to Improve Energy Efficiency will Create New Opportunities

  • Prediction 8 - The Sudden Surge in Demand for Improved Food Safety and Traceability to Open New Avenues for Development

7. Plastics and Composites Application Segment Outlook 2021

  • Automotive

  • Building and Construction

  • Consumer Goods and Household

  • Electrical and Electronic

  • Medical

  • Packaging

  • Other End Applications

8. Plastics and Composites Product Segment (by Plastic Type) Outlook 2021

  • Polyethylene

  • Polypropylene

  • PET

  • olyurethane

  • Polystyrene

  • Engineering Plastics

  • High-performance Plastics

9. Plastics and Composites Regional Segment Outlook 2021

10. Growth Opportunity Universe - Plastics and Composites Market

  • Plastics and Composites Industry - Key Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Demand for Digitalisation of the Plastics and Composites Industry, 2021

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Demand for Engineering Plastics and High-performance Plastics, 2021

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing Penetration of Additive Manufacturing, 2021

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Increasing Penetration of 5G and Acceleration of Digitalisation, 2021

11. Key Conclusions

12. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cg74h9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


  • Oil prices hold steady as investors weigh rising supplies, demand outlook

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were little changed on Friday as investors weighed rising supplies from major producers and the impact on fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude futures for June edged down 2 cents to $63.18 a barrel by 0450 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May was at $59.70 a barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.2%. Both contracts are on track to post a 2%-3% drop this week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+ that includes Russia, agreed to gradually increase supplies by 2 million barrels per day between May and July.

  • China’s Factory Price Surge Deepens Global Inflation Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s producer prices climbed in March by the most since July 2018 on surging commodity costs, adding to worries over rising global inflation as the pandemic recedes.The producer price index rose 4.4% from a year earlier after gaining 1.7% in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday, higher than the 3.6% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The consumer price index increased 0.4% after falling for two straight months.After months of deflation, producer prices have started to pick up sharply this year as the cost of oil, copper and agricultural goods rallies. As the world’s biggest exporter, China’s rising prices threaten to stoke inflation around the world, adding to volatility in financial markets. Inflation risks already are mounting because of a stronger recovery in the world economy, massive fiscal stimulus in the U.S. and soaring shipping costs.“Our research has found that China’s PPI has a high positive correlation with CPI in the U.S.,” said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The higher-than-expected PPI data could impact people’s judgment of inflation pressure in the U.S. and globally, and this impact shouldn’t be underestimated.”The CSI 300 Index was down 1.5% as of 2:55pm in Shanghai. Copper futures in Shanghai inched lower, while construction steel also dropped.What Bloomberg Economics Says ...Beneath the upswing in China’s inflation in March was a telling divergence -- prices tied to commodities were major drivers, while those linked to household demand were relatively stable. There are two implications -- industrial firms stand to gain from higher factor-gate prices, and consumers aren’t quite back on their feet.-- David Qu, economistClick here to read full reportSurging ProfitsSurging commodity prices have gained the attention of China’s top policy makers, with the Financial Stability and Development Committee -- chaired by Vice Premier Liu He -- calling this week for efforts to stabilize prices. Authorities should “keep a close eye on commodities prices,” the committee said in a statement Thursday evening.The inflation data show consumption remains subdued, giving the central bank reason not to tighten monetary policy anytime soon, according to ANZ’s Yeung.“If inflation pressure starts to manifest in consumer prices, policy could begin to tighten,” he said.Consumer-price deflation in recent months was driven mainly by falling pork prices, a key component of China’s CPI basket. While prices are likely to pick up, the slow recovery in household spending means inflation will likely remain subdued. Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile energy and food costs, rose 0.3% in March from a year earlier, while food prices fell 0.7%.“The recovery of manufacturing industry is fast, but the speed of the consumption rebound is less than ideal,” said Zhou Hao, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore. “The recovery of the services sector is not ideal either, but manufacturing is exceptionally good, meaning that manufacturing will continue to drive economic growth going forward, while services will be a drag.”PPI increases could reach more than 7% in the next two to three months, he added.For Chinese businesses, rising factory prices mean higher profits and more capacity to repay debt, with industrial profits jumping in the first two months of the year from the same period in 2020, recent data showed. However, purchase prices for industrial companies rose even faster in March than the price of finished goods, which could squeeze profits if it continues.(Updates 1st and 3rd paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Uber to Spend $250 Million to Boost Number of U.S. Drivers

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. said it will spend $250 million to get drivers back on the road and recruit new ones as the coronavirus pandemic eases in the U.S.The money will go toward bonuses for drivers, guaranteed pay and on-boarding for workers who are new to Uber, the company said Wednesday. The program anticipates an eventual rise in demand as more Americans are vaccinated and stores reopen.Uber plans to lay out the money over the coming months, said Matt Wing, a spokesman for the company. Bonuses will depend on a variety of factors, including location and time, he said. Uber shares declined as much as 3.6% during trading Wednesday.Ridership fell sharply over the last year, and a surge in food delivery orders failed to make up for the ride-hailing jobs lost. Many drivers for Uber and Lyft Inc. either sought work elsewhere or applied for government stimulus programs.Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi signaled a rise in driver bonuses during a conference call with investors in February. He said increased spending in the first half of the year would boost driver supply and meet what he expected to be higher demand from riders. The company spokesman declined to say how much Uber spent on driver incentives in the first quarter.(Updates with spokesman comments in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Satan Shoes' to be recalled as Nike agrees to settle lawsuit

    The art collective that sold the customised sneakers will recall the shoes and offer full refunds.

  • Gold Gains After Dovish Fed Minutes Lift Equities, Weaken Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose as the dollar weakened after dovish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve, which gave no indication a tightening of monetary policy was imminent.Risk sentiment was broadly improved after minutes from the Fed’s March meeting showed officials were united on the need to see more progress on the recovery before scaling back their massive bond-buying program. European equities and U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday, while the dollar edged lower, supporting gold.Traders will look for further comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to take part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday. His persistently accommodative stance on monetary policy has helped cool a rise in Treasury yields that harmed non-interest bearing gold.“Gold has tracked long-dated real Treasury yields in recent months,” analysts at Capital Economics wrote in a note. “We think that long-dated real yields will rise a bit further, putting the gold price under more pressure.”Bullion has dropped about 8% this year amid optimism over the global recovery and as rising bond yields damped the appeal of the precious metal. Holdings in exchange-traded funds, one of the main pillars behind gold prices hitting a record in 2020, continue to decline, signaling waning investor interest.Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,750.75 an ounce by 12:35 p.m. in London, after dropping 0.3% on Wednesday. Silver and platinum advanced, while palladium was little changed. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%, reversing Wednesday’s gain.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise after record-setting session, with S&P 500 pacing toward weekly gain

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Thursday evening at the end of a technology-led session on Wall Street, with Big Tech shares propelling the broader market to another record high.

  • Exclusive: Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC considers IPO of drilling business - sources

    Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is considering listing its drilling business on the local stock market, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The state oil giant says its drilling company is the largest in the Middle East. ADNOC has held discussions with banks over the potential initial public offering (IPO), said the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is not public.

  • Top employers like JPMorgan, Bank of America seeking talent beyond just college graduates: Year Up CEO

    In a new interview, Gerald Chertavian — the chief executive of a job training organization called Year Up, — said major employers understand that some of the most talented job candidates lack bachelor's and other advanced degrees.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Taps Yen Debt With $1.5 Billion Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. priced yen-denominated bonds on Thursday, as yield premiums in the Japanese market have tightened to the least in over two years.The conglomerate sold 160 billion yen ($1.5 billion) of notes in a three-part deal. The U.S. firm, which is sitting on $138 billion of cash, will use the funds for general corporate purposes including refinancing of debt. The fundraising comes after the company said last year it purchased stakes of about 5% in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. The amount raised in the debt issuance is theoretically “just enough” to raise by 1% Buffett’s stakes in the five Japanese trading houses, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts Thanh Ha Pham and Sangin Yun wrote in a note. Berkshire had said last year that it may increase its holdings in any of the firms up to a maximum of 9.9%.It’s a good time to be raising funds in Japan. Average spreads on local corporate bonds there have fallen to about 29 basis points, the least since December 2018, after the Bank of Japan adjusted its monetary policy to enable it to continue with easing over the long run.The offering gives Japanese investors an opportunity to buy into a well-known global firm while enjoying a bit more yield than is generally on offer in the local market.As part of the deal, Berkshire Hathaway priced 80 billion yen of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 0.437%, compared with about 0.1% on Japanese government debt of the same tenor. The deal also included 5-year and 20-year notes, with expected ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings higher than those given to Japanese sovereign debt by those firms.Debt sales in yen by foreign issuers typically pay Japanese investors more spread than local issuers of comparable credit quality because of perceived additional risks.The relative attractiveness of Berkshire Hathaway’s bonds can be seen also by comparing them with recent offerings from Japanese companies locally.The U.S. company’s 5-year note pays an interest rate of 0.173%, compared with 0.05% coupon on a similar tenor debt security priced by Toyota Motor Corp. last month. Nagoya Railroad Co. sold a five-year bond, which priced with a coupon of 0.09% in March that garnered demand almost nine times the issuance size.(Adds further background)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Saudi $7 trillion investment goal puts spotlight on oil prices

    In order to wean Saudi Arabia off its dependency on crude the kingdom needs higher oil prices. A multi-trillion dollar spending push designed to diversify the economy's sources of income will require state companies to cut the dividends they pay the government to boost capital spending, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said. It is not clear how much companies like oil group Saudi Aramco - whose $75 billion dividends last year were vital to support state revenues - would cut their dividends, but any reduction would likely need to be compensated by higher oil prices, analysts say.

  • Ron Burkle’s SPAC Said in Talks for $4 Billion Signa Sports Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- German online retailer Signa Sports United GmbH is in talks to go public through a merger with billionaire investor Ron Burkle’s special purpose acquisition company, people with knowledge of the matter said.Berlin-based Signa Sports has been discussing a deal with the blank-check firm, Yucaipa Acquisition Corp., that could value the combined entity at more than $4 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Signa Sports is considering an acquisition of U.K. rival Wiggle Ltd. as part of the transaction, the people said.Yucaipa Acquisition, which counts Burkle as its chief executive officer, raised $345 million in its U.S. initial public offering in August, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. No final agreements have been reached, and Signa Sports could opt to pursue talks with a different SPAC if negotiations fall apart, the people said.The German company previously considered an initial public offering in 2018, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time. A representative for Yucaipa declined to comment, while spokespeople for Signa Sports and its parent company didn’t immediately respond to queries.Representatives for Wiggle and its private equity owner, Bridgepoint, declined to comment. Reuters reported earlier Thursday that Signa Sports was speaking to SPACs including Yucaipa Acquisition, citing unidentified people.Signa Sports, backed by Austrian property tycoon Rene Benko, sells sporting goods for cycling, tennis, hiking, and team sports enthusiasts. It runs e-commerce sites under brands including Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Campz, Addnature, Tennis-Point, Outfitter and Stylefile.The firm has around four million active customers and over 200 million visitors each year, according to its parent company’s website. Japanese retailer Aeon Co. agreed to buy a stake in Signa Sports in late 2018.In February, Signa Sports announced a deal to enter the U.S. market with the acquisition of Midwest Sports, an Ohio-based online retailer of tennis goods. At the time, Signa Sports said it was profitable and had increased revenue at a compound annual growth rate of about 30% over the previous three years.The company operates in 17 countries and recorded more than $1 billion of gross merchandise volume in the 2020 financial year, according to the statement.Burkle, who is a co-owner of the National Hockey League’s Pittsburgh Penguins, founded his investment firm Yucaipa Cos. in 1986. He’s completed more than $40 billion of acquisitions in industries including retail, logistics, hospitality and entertainment, according to the prospectus for his SPAC’s initial public offering.The billionaire has previously been involved in takeovers of U.S. grocers like A&P and Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Market Inc. Private members club Soho House is also among his firm’s investments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Math Shows ESG Funds Can Ride the Value Stock Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Green funds have gained a reputation of benefiting from the tech rally during the pandemic. As the economy recovers and investors shift to cheaper stocks, those products might still be able to thrive.Relative to the S&P 500, funds that track companies that meet environmental, social and governance standards have more exposure to cyclical sectors than the broader industry, according to a Bank of America analysis. Those U.S.-domiciled ESG products are overweight industrial, raw-material and real-estate shares, while mutual funds in general are underweight those groups.“One of the key pushbacks we often get from investors is that ESG benchmarks have outperformed because they are overweight tech and growth stocks,” said Marisa Sullivan, head of U.S. ESG research for Bank of America Global Research. “We found they are overweight a lot of cyclical sectors, so maybe they aren’t as poorly positioned for a value rotation.”ESG funds have avoided the growth-oriented consumer services sector, according to the study, and have raised their exposures to energy and utilities in recent months -- although they are still underweight those industries.“There’s a little bit of a misconception that everything ESG-oriented has to be growth or tech heavy,” said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer of passive equity and multi-asset strategies for Charles Schwab Investment Management. “The evolution of these ESG strategies is still in flux, and the makeup of these ESG strategies will be a key part of how they evolve this year.”Still, the biggest ESG products do have substantial stakes in tech companies. The largest mutual fund in the category -- the $24 billion Parnassus Core Equity Fund -- is made up of 15.7% software firms, its top industry group, followed by 13.2% semiconductor stocks.BlackRock’s iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) -- the biggest ESG exchange-traded fund with $16 billion in assets -- counts Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. as its largest holdings.For the ones that rely strongly on tech, the increase in Treasury yields has the potential to hurt performance, according to some analysts.“Those ESG funds that are heavily allocated to those growth-oriented stocks where their value is dependent on the value of their future cash flow, they’ll be super sensitive to what happens with longer-term interest rates,” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse can weather Archegos fallout, says IMF mission chief

    Credit Suisse should be able to weather a $4.7 billion loss from the Archegos hedge fund and the collapse of $10 billion worth of Greensill funds, with no meaningful risk to the Swiss financial sector's health from the episodes, the IMF's country mission head said. Shares in Credit Suisse have dropped by 25% in the space of a month, with Switzerland's second biggest bank reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital Management. "Our assessment is that the incidents are not systematic and they remain manageable by Credit Suisse," Mark Horton told reporters after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published its report on Switzerland.

  • UTime IPO Evokes Dot-Com Era’s Giddiness With 2,600% Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Every quarter or so in the U.S. equity capital markets, there’s a least one debut by a tiny company which completely blows up charts and traders’ minds. This current contender? UTime Ltd.The Chinese maker of mobile phones and accessories went public on Tuesday in New York at $4 share. By Wednesday, the stock hit a peak of $107.33, up nearly 2,600% from its offering price. The company, valued at about $33 million at its debut, now has a market capitalization around $350 million even after the stock retreated Thursday.At 875%, its first-day “pop” -- as the debut session is known -- gave UTime the best debut in the U.S. since Internet service provider Freeserve Plc jumped by 1,261% during the dot-com frenzy in 1999, according to data compiled by Bloomberg for companies that raised more than $10 million.Representatives for the company didn’t eply to an email seeking comment.UTime is off the charts, but it’s not the only IPO darling in recent years.The company was the latest of 22 IPOs in the U.S. to surge by at least 800% in their debuts over the past decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. These firms are fairly small -- UTime was the largest of the group raising $15 million. Their listings also tend to be managed by boutique banks. Boustead Securities, Brilliant Norton Securities and Fosun Hani Securities handled the UTime IPO.While it’s showing signs of slowing, the IPO market registered a record quarter in the first three months of the year with $215 billion of proceeds, but nearly $100 billion of that came from the record wave of issuance by special-purpose acquisition companies.One trader defined the price action seen with UTime as mind-blowing, but also an indication of investors’ desire to find and snatch “early on,” what could become a new hot stock. The stocks that fit this profile -- small in size with the deal managed by smaller banks - tend to be highly volatile. True to form, UTime is already making its way back down to earth. Shares closed at $42.30 in New York, down 48.5% on the day.(Updates market value in second paragraph and close share prices in last parargaph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Trade Deficit Widened to Record $71.1 Billion in February

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. trade deficit widened in February to a record high as solid household and business demand kept imports running ahead of shipments to overseas customers.The gap in trade of both goods and services increased to $71.1 billion in February from a revised $67.8 billion a month earlier, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a $70.5 billion shortfall.A decline in exports exceeded a drop in the value of imports during the month as severe winter weather disrupted two-way trade.The U.S. deficit has been widening fairly consistently on a monthly basis since reaching a more than three-year low in February 2020. Merchandise imports have been pouring into the nation’s ports, leading to shipping container shortages that have driven up freight rates and left domestic producers scrambling at a time when inventories are lean.Global supply chains were put to the test in late March after a massive container ship blocked the Suez Canal for days, forcing carriers and other vessels to weigh costly and time-consuming voyages around Africa.Total imports decreased 0.7% to $258.3 billion, while exports fell 2.6% to $187.3 billion.Meantime, a global shortage of semiconductors has been causing automakers like Ford Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. to scale back production, further impacting global trade.The value of imported semiconductors was little changed at $5 billion in February, while exports of the chips dropped more than $400 million to $4.8 billion.Imports FallImports of motor vehicles and consumer goods declined in February, while the value of industrial supplies, that include oil, increased.The merchandise-trade deficit rose about 3% to $88 billion, while the nation’s surplus in services trade fell to $16.9 billion, the smallest since 2012.The U.S. goods trade shortfall with China widened in February to a three-month high of $30.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis.Adjusted for inflation, the merchandise-trade gap widened to a record $99.1 billion in February from $96.1 billion.(Adds bilateral trade balance)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil prices edge down as investors weigh rising supplies, demand outlook

    Oil prices edged down on Friday as investors weighed rising supplies from major producers and the impact on fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude futures for June edged down 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $63.08 a barrel by 0731 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May was at $59.59 a barrel, down 1 cent. Both contracts are on track to post a 2%-3% drop this week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+ that includes Russia, agreed to gradually increase supplies by 2 million barrels per day between May and July.

  • MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei

    Chip shortages have caused delays in a key step in MacBook production, the report said, adding that some iPad assembly was postponed because of a shortage of displays and display components. As a result of the delay, Apple has pushed back a portion of component orders for the two devices from the first half of this year to the second half, the report said, citing sources briefed on the matter. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Yellen Says Tax Plan Recoups $2 Trillion in Overseas Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a detailed sales pitch for the Biden administration’s proposed new corporate-tax code, a plan that she said would be fairer to all Americans, remove incentives for companies to shift investments and profit abroad and raise more money for critical needs at home.Expanding on the tax proposals released last week in President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion economic package, the Treasury said the changes, over a decade, would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net, with about $700 billion in federal revenue streaming in from ending incentives to shift profits overseas.All told, the extra tax take of about $2.5 trillion over 15 years would pay for Biden’s eight-year spending initiative, which is aimed at infrastructure, green investments and social programs that would support a larger labor force, according to the Treasury. Few major corporations would be untouched, with tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. likely to pay more.“Our tax revenues are already at their lowest levels in generations, and as they continue to drop lower we will have less money to invest in roads, bridges, broadband and R&D,” Yellen told reporters during a phone briefing, referring to research and development. “By choosing to compete on taxes, we’ve neglected to compete on the skill of our workers and the strength of our infrastructure. It’s a self-defeating competition.”Key ElementsThe Treasury released a 17-page report Wednesday that will likely serve as a road map for administration officials and lawmakers seeking to navigate the combined package of spending and tax proposals through Congress in coming months.The key elements of the corporate tax plan include raising the U.S. corporate rate to 28% from 21%, and imposing minimum taxes on both foreign earnings as well as the domestic profits that corporations report to shareholders, changes that would significantly increase the taxes companies owe.Read more: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Party Unity After Procedural WinThe tax proposals already face sharp opposition from Republican lawmakers and pushback from some moderate Democrats. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has said he opposes a corporate tax rate above 25%. With the Senate split 50-50, Biden cannot afford to lose the support of a single Democratic senator if he wishes to push through any portion of the package.While most business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, have come out in opposition to the tax increases, some have acknowledged that there could be benefits from higher corporate taxes to fund infrastructure spending. Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said Tuesday that he would support a tax-rate increase, but didn’t specify a number.The proposal for a global minimum tax comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is managing talks with about 140 countries, including the U.S., on establishing a worldwide levy on corporate profits. A global rate has yet to be decided, though prior proposals had suggested rates at roughly 12.5%. Biden’s plan for 21% would be significantly higher and could complicate negotiations.Read more: Global Minimum Tax Momentum Gains With G-20 Seeing Mid-Year DealThe Treasury report featured a raft of data to support the administration’s case. U.S.-based companies that operate globally collectively paid a 7.8% effective rate in 2018, the first year that former President Donald Trump’s tax cut went into effect, according to the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation. The year before, corporations paid 16%.Across member countries of the OECD corporate tax revenues are equivalent to an average 3.1% of GDP. In the U.S., it’s 1%, the Treasury said.Worker BurdenThat places an unfair burden on workers, made worse by Trump’s 2017 changes that cut corporate levies, according to the Treasury report. The report points to research showing corporations put more of their savings from the Trump tax cuts into share buybacks and dividend distributions than into new investments.Profitable companies would no longer be able to use tax breaks to completely eliminate their federal tax bills and would have to pay at least 15% on the profits reported on their financial statements, known as book income.That levy would apply to corporations earning at least $2 billion, an increase from a $100 million threshold included in Biden’s campaign tax plan. About 180 companies have reported income at those levels in recent years and about 45 of those firms would have paid the minimum tax if Biden’s plan were in effect, the report said.The average company facing the tax would have an increased minimum tax liability of about $300 million a year, the Treasury said.Tech GiantsApple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Intel Corp. all had tens of billions in pre-tax income over the trailing 12 months with effective tax rates in the mid-teens, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. also were big earners in that period, with effective tax rates of about 22% to 23%, according to Bloomberg data.Biden’s plan also calls to repeal central elements of Trump’s 2017 corporate tax overhaul, including the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, or “BEAT.” The measure, which is meant to punish companies that move profits offshore, has been criticized for taxing some non-abusive transfers while missing tax-avoidance strategies.The Treasury said it plans to replace the BEAT with the “SHIELD,” an acronym for stopping harmful inversions and ending low-tax developments. That would block companies from deducting payments made to their affiliates in countries with tax rates lower than the 21% rate on offshore profits. The plan would also include additional penalties for companies that try to move their headquarters to another country to escape the U.S. tax net.Biden’s plan also calls for eliminating all subsidies specifically for oil and gas embedded in the tax code, including deductions for drilling costs. The Treasury Department estimates that would raise about $35 billion in the coming decade.(Updates with affected companies starting in third paragraph. An earlier version corrected the level of corporate-tax revenue in OECD countries.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Climb on Powell’s Reassurance; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank has the tools to curb any inflation pressures, which are expected to be temporary as the economy reopens.The S&P 500 notched a fresh record amid slow trading. Volume on U.S. exchanges remained under 10 billion shares, hitting another low for the year. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks as giants such as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. rallied. Energy producers and banks retreated. Treasuries rose, while the dollar fell.One day after the Fed’s March minutes struck a dovish tone for the path of monetary policy, Powell said the central bank would react if inflation expectations started “moving persistently and materially” above levels officials are comfortable with. He also noted that disparate efforts to vaccinate people globally is a risk to progress for the economic rebound, which remains “uneven and incomplete.”“The doves are in control, and today’s cautious comments from Fed Chair Powell delivered another reiteration of their ultra-accommodative stance,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.Meanwhile, Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said it’s too soon for central bankers to discuss tapering asset purchases as long as the pandemic continues. Data Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly rose for a second week, underscoring the choppy nature of the labor-market recovery.Some key events to watch this week:China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.4% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.6%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.3%.The euro advanced 0.4% to $1.1917.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.5% to 109.27 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid five basis points to 1.62%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 2.31%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude settled at $59.60 a barrel.Gold strengthened 1.1% to $1,756.68 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Take Second Look at Stimulus and Balk at the Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation was a first-quarter problem. Investors are now fretting over the potential tax bill companies could face as part of President Joe Biden’s proposed $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.Wall Street suspected that tax hikes were looming even before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a proposed new corporate-tax code on Wednesday to pay for parts of the bill -- a change that likely would dent profits. An RBC Capital Markets survey conducted at the end of March showed 53% of investors say the policy backdrop over the next four years is somewhat negative or very negative, compared with just 21% in December. “Taxes are top of mind for U.S. equity investors, with tax policy coming in at No. 2 on the list of things they are losing sleep over, behind monetary policy but ahead of inflation,” wrote RBC’s head of U.S. equity strategy Lori Calvasina in a note Tuesday. “The policy backdrop for stocks under Biden now skews towards the pessimists.”Biden’s fiscal boost has helped propel the U.S. equity market’s rise to all-time highs, with the proposal to shore up crumbling U.S. infrastructure coming after a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bailout bill. But as more details come out on how he intends to fund the spending, stock investors are dialing back their optimism.Along with boosting the corporate income tax rate to 28% from 21%, the White House plan also calls for a complete revamp of how U.S. companies pay taxes on foreign profits. Yellen said Wednesday that over a decade, the changes would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net, with about $700 billion in federal revenue streaming in from ending incentives to shift profits overseas.Legislation has not yet been written and months of negotiations loom, but tax experts have suggested the proposals will likely hit technology and pharmaceutical companies particularly hard -- the two biggest sectors in the S&P 500 Index.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists calculated last month that higher corporate taxes could cut S&P 500 earnings growth by as much as 9% in 2022 if Biden’s 2020 plan were to be fully implemented.“The market has to be convinced that the fiscally stimulated economy will generate enough growth to counter the raft of taxes that are required to pay the bill,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial Inc., which has over $1.5 trillion under management. “There’s always a concern that both fiscal packages could be too much of a good thing.”Bumpy RoadAfter an 82% rally in the U.S. benchmark from its pandemic lows, investors have begun to question whether the big gains may be over. BTIG LLC’s Julian Emanuel noted recently that years when corporate and individual tax rates rise are often followed by equity underperformance.While JPMorgan Asset Management is bullish over the longer term, its global market strategist David Kelly sees a bumpy road ahead. He estimated tax increases could eat up roughly 5% of the $2.1 trillion in after-tax corporate profits his team has penciled in for next year.“Further gains in 2022 could be very limited, given higher interest rates, higher wage costs, slowing economic growth and, potentially, a hit from higher corporate taxes,” Kelly said in emailed comments. “This makes today’s overall market valuations, at over 22 times forward earnings, look pretty rich.”Still, other investors are predicting that the boost to growth from the stimulus will be enough to offset any tax impact.“On a static basis, the proposed tax increases could take S&P 500 profits down by an estimated 8% or 9%, and that is what markets are starting to worry about,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, which manages about $230 billion. “On a dynamic basis, though, the extra spending that goes with them should push profits up.”(Updates market levels in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.