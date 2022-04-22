Global Plastics and Composites Market Outlook Report 2022: Investments in Upscaling Technologies for Chemical Recycling and Decoupling Petroleum Feedstock from Plastics
The annual outlook for the plastics and composites industry provides an overview of the industry in 2021 and highlights disruptive, transformational, and competitive trends that are expected to impact industry growth in 2022.
The study identifies the top 8 predictions for 2022 and discusses the potential implications for each industry segment. Key growth opportunities, companies to watch out for, and strategic imperatives for success are also provided. The base year is 2021, and the forecast year is 2022.
The protracted disruption of the supply chain because of natural calamities, ensuing force majeure events, energy shortages, container shortages, and freight challenges, continued to drive upward pressure on resin prices in 2021. While overall consumption registered a recovery of 4.5% in 2021 (in terms of volume), the unprecedented rise in resin prices resulted in revenue registering a robust growth of 16.1% in 2021.
Sustainability and circular economy are the most important issues in the plastic industry. Though the pandemic and the ensuing disruption served as short-term impediments to the shift away from single-use plastics, 2022 is expected to witness a resurgence in downward pressure as legislations, restrictions, taxes, and bans are introduced (or will take effect) across geographies.
Stakeholders across the value chain and end industries are increasingly ramping up collaborative development of circular material flows in the wake of both tightening regulations and growing customer demand. Chemical recycling will be a mainstream, effective means of achieving circularity. Higher customer demand and the ever-growing investment in supply will augur well for commercialization and scaling up of biobased, greener plastics.
While some Mega Trends propel growth, others will challenge the status quo. Diversified industry majors are expected to continue scouting for measures to strategically enable the shift of focus toward higher margins and sustainable and less-cyclical businesses. This research service analyzes the global plastics and composites industry in 2021 across various applications and its outlook for 2022.
The key material types analyzed in the study include polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS), engineering plastics, and high-performance plastics (HPPs), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethanes (PU), and so on.
The main end industries covered include automotive, building and construction, consumer goods and household, electrical and electronics, medical, packaging, and others (such as sports and leisure, agriculture, footwear, wind turbine applications, and oil and gas pipelines).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
Key Highlights
Industry Challenges
Challenges Ahead of the Plastics and Composites Industry in 2022
Forecast Versus Actual - 2021: Plastics and Composites Market
Revenue Forecast by Application
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Revenue Forecasts
Top Predictions for 2022
2. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Plastics and Composites Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Plastics and Composites Industry
Global GDP Growth
2022 Scenario Analysis: Quarterly Global Growth
2022 Scenario Analysis: Assumptions
2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
Major Economic and Political Decisions Affecting Plastics and Composites
Notable M&As in 2021
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Value Chain
Value Chain Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast by Polymer Type
Volume and Revenue Forecast
Global Plastics and Composites Market by Region in 2022
5. Key Predictions for 2022
Key 2021 Plastics and Composites Market Trends
Prediction 1: Development and Commercialization of Materials for 5G Applications to Gain Momentum
Prediction 2: Rapid Automotive Electrification to Upend the Demand for Certain Plastics and Drive Adoption of Others
Prediction 3: Strategic Reorganization in the Industry with Global Majors Carving Out or Divesting Certain Plastics Businesses and/or Assets
Prediction 4: Mainstreaming or Commercialization of Chemical Recycling and Chemical Recycling Grades
Prediction 5: Recycling Companies to Continue Being Hot Acquisition Targets Within the Plastics Value Chain
Prediction 6: Focus on Bioplastics
Prediction 7: Resurgence in Pressure on Single-use Plastics After a Momentary Blip
Prediction 8: Development and Commercialization of Antimicrobial and Smart Food Packaging to Gain Momentum
6. Application Outlook 2021
2021 Market Snapshot: Automotive & Transportation
2021 Market Snapshot: Consumer Goods and Household
2021 Market Snapshot: Building and Construction
2021 Market Snapshot: Electrical and Electronic
2021 Market Snapshot: Medical
2021 Market Snapshot: Packaging
2021 Market Snapshot: Other End Applications
7. Product (Polymer Type) Outlook 2022
2021 Market Snapshot: Polyethylene
Polyethylene - Companies to Watch Out for
2021 Market Snapshot: Polypropylene
Polypropylene - Companies to Watch Out for
2021 Market Snapshot: PVC
PVC - Companies to Watch Out for
2021 Market Snapshot: PET
PET - Companies to Watch out for
2021 Market Snapshot: Polyurethane Foams
Polyurethane Foams - Companies to Watch Out for
2021 Market Snapshot: Polystyrene
Polystyrene - Companies to Watch Out for
2021 Market Snapshot: Engineering Plastics
Engineering Plastics - Companies to Watch Out for
2021 Market Snapshot: High-performance Plastics (HPPs)
High-performance Plastics - Companies to Watch Out for
2021 Market Snapshot: Other Plastics
8. Regional Outlook 2021
2022 Predictions: North America
2022 Predictions: Latin America
2022 Predictions: Europe
2022 Predictions: MEA
2022 Predictions: India
2022 Predictions: Japan
2022 Predictions: Rest of APAC
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Plastics and Composites - Key Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Investments in Upscaling Technologies for Chemical Recycling and Decoupling Petroleum Feedstock from Plastics
Growth Opportunity 2: Composites for EV Lightweighting and Low-loss-grade Plastics for 5G
Growth Opportunity 3: Plastics for Renewable Energy Applications - Photovoltaic
Growth Opportunity 4: Plastics and Composites for Aerospace Applications
Growth Opportunity 5: Innovative, Smart, and Functional Packaging for FMCG Applications
10. Key Conclusions
