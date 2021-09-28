Global Plastics Industry Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Amcor, BASF and Braskem Among Others
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market Trends in the Plastics Industry: An Analysis of Developments by Key Plastics Manufacturers 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the next five years, significant changes are forecast to take place in the plastics industry and related end-user industries across the globe, such as packaging, construction, etc.
This study covers market segments in the market, such as plastic packaging, plastic resins, plastic recycling, etc. The report covers all categories of plastic manufacturers located worldwide. The report covers 67 companies, which include global and smaller local players.
The Report Includes:
Insight into the leading plastic manufactures with a special focus on developments and their market activities
Comprehensive company profiles of the major players and analyses of their business expansion activities and core competencies in the global plastics industry
Discussion of the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the plastic industry
The goals and objectives of this study are:
To learn about the major plastic manufacturers with a particular focus on their developments and market activities.
To profile the major players and broadly analyze their business expansion activities and core competencies in the global plastics industry.
To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and R&D activities.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Scope of Report
Intended Audience
Information Sources
Analyst's Credentials
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Global Plastics Industry
Overview
Plastics at a Glance
Global Production
Chapter 3 Analysis of Key Developments
Company Selection Criteria
Categories of Key Company Developments/Strategies Used
Distribution of Company Strategies Used
Partnerships
Divestments
Mergers and Acquisitions
Product Introductions
Expansion
Chapter 4 Company Profiles
Amcor Plc
BASF SE
Braskem
Celanese Corp.
China National Petroleum Corp.
Dow
Dupont
Evonik Industries Ag
Exxonmobil
Flexcon Co., Inc.
Ineos
Klockner Pentaplast Group
Lanxess
LG Chem Ltd.
Lyondellbasell
Mondi Group
Polifilm Group
Sabic
Treofan Group
Uflex
Chapter 5 Company Developments
Mergers and Acquisitions
Partnerships
Divestments
Product Introductions
New Plants and Offices
