Global Plastics Market Research Review 2021-2022: An Analysis of Developments by Key Plastics Manufacturers
Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Plastics Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global plastic lead market volume using plastic waste should grow from 7,188.1 thousand tons in 2021 to 11,715.6 thousand tons by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% for the period of 2021-2026.
This 2021 Research Review of the plastics industry offers a sample of the types of quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance.
The role of plastics is extremely crucial in modern industries. Characterized by excellent properties, these materials have gained high prominence across an array of sectors, including automotive, electricals and electronics, manufacturing, medical and others.
The overall market demand is expected to further experience lucrative growth on account of rising demand for bioplastics and recycled plastics.
The global market volume for plastic compounding should grow from 475.9 billion pounds in 2021 to 540.4 billion pounds by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
The global bioplastics market volume should reach 3.3 million metric tons by 2026 from 2.2 million metric tons in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Market Trends in the Plastics Industry: An Analysis of Developments by Key Plastics Manufacturers
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Scope of Report
Intended Audience
Information Sources
Analyst's Credentials
Global Plastics Industry
Overview
Plastics at a Glance
Global Production
Analysis of Key Developments
Company Selection Criteria
Categories of Key Company Developments/Strategies Used
Distribution of Company Strategies Used
Chapter 3 Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste: Global Markets to 2026
Market Definition
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Intended Audience
Methodology
Pricing Analysis
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Technology Background
Plastics Background
Plastic Recycling
Processing
Market Overview
Introduction
Market Dynamics
Strategic Management Insight
Value Chain Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
COVID Impact
Introduction
Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste by Polymer Type
Market by Polymer Type
Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste by Application
Market by Application
Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste by Region
Chapter 4 Global Market for Plastics Compounding
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
What's New in this Update?
Methodology and Information Source
Pricing Analysis
Geographic Breakdown
Summary
Market Background
Definition
Background
Additives
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Challenges
Opportunities
Value Chain Analysis
Impact of COVID-19 on Manufacturing Industries
Plastic Compounding Market Analysis by Type
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polystyrene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Others
Thermoplastic Elastomers
Plastic Compounding Market Analysis by Application
Packaging
Automotive
Building and Construction
Electricals and Electronics
Consumer Goods
Chapter 5 Global Markets and Technologies for Bioplastics
Overview
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
What's New in This Report?
Scope of Report
Target Audience of the Study
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Bioplastics Overview
The Bioplastics Industry
Industry Landscape
History of Bioplastics
Recent Developments
Pros and Cons of Bioplastics
Market Dynamics
Environmental Impact of Plastics
Legislative Drivers for Bioplastics
Impact Factors on Bioplastic Demand
Impact of COVID-19
Pricing Analysis
Bioplastics by Type of Resin
Overview
Polylactic Acid Polymers
Starch-Based Plastics
Polyhydroxyalkanoates
Polybutylene Succinate-Type Polyesters
Bio-Based Polyamides
Polytrimethylene Terephthalate-Type Polyesters
Bio-Based Polyurethane
Cellulosic
Other Types of Bioplastics
Global Outlook for Bioplastics
Overview
Global Market of Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Global Market of Starch Plastics
Global Market of Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
Land Use Share for Bioplastics
Market Trends in Biopolymer Films
Global Outlook for Bioplastic Textile Market
Business Overview
Market Breakdown, by Source
Market Breakdown, by Material
Market Breakdown, by End User
Market Breakdown, by Region
Value Chain Analysis
Raw Material Analysis
Value Addition
Distribution Channel Analysis
Future Trends
Growth Drivers
Restraints
Company Market Share Analysis
Chapter 6 Thermally Conductive Plastics: Types and Global Markets
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
What's New in this Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Technical Background
Potential Benefits of Conductive Polymers
Thermal Management
Metal Replacement
Design Flexibility and Efficiency
Electrical Management
Market Overview
Value Chain for Thermally Conductive Plastics
Active Ingredients of Thermally Conductive Plastics
Drivers of the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
Challenges in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
Trends in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
Impact of COVID-19 on End-use Industries of Thermally Conductive Plastics
Electronics Industry Outlook
Supply Side
Demand Side
Automotive Industry Outlook
Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
Introduction
Electrical and Electronics Industry
Automotive Industry
Industrial
Healthcare Industry
Aerospace Industry
Other End-use Industries
Market Breakdown by Type
Features of Thermally Conductive Plastics
Polyamide
Polybutylene Terephthalate
Polycarbonates
Polyphenylene Sulfides
Polyetherimides
Other Types of Thermally Conductive Plastics
Chapter 7 Plastic Antioxidants
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Market Overview
Introduction
Definition of Plastic Antioxidants
Classification of Antioxidants
Pricing Analysis
Technological Background and Advancements
Market Dynamics
Impact of a COVID-19 on Global Market for Plastic Antioxidants
Introduction
Value Chain Analysis
Global Market for Plastic Antioxidants by Type
Introduction
Phenolic
Phosphite and Phosphonite
Antioxidant Blends
Others
Global Market for Plastic Antioxidants by Application
Introduction
Packaging
Construction
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Household
Others
Chapter 8 Plastic Strap: Global Markets
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Primary Insights
Plastics Industry Overview and Background
Global Plastics Industry
Market Overview
Value Chain for Plastic Straps
Production Process of Plastic Straps
Factors Affecting the Plastic Strap Market
Impact of COVID-19 on End-use Industries of Plastic Straps
Paper Industry Outlook
Construction Industry Outlook
Plastics Packaging Industry Outlook
Pricing Analysis
Overview
Pricing Methodology
Pricing Analysis
Market Breakdown by End-use Industry
Paper
Baling
Construction Materials
Lumber
Other
Market Breakdown by Material
Polypropylene
Polyester
Nylon
Composite
Chapter 9 Global Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical Equipment Market
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Market Overview
Hospital Budgets: Developed vs. Developing Economies
Supply Chain Process and Market Analysis
Disposable vs. Reusable
Market Analysis
Current Environment, Future Trends and Strategic Conclusions
Market Dynamics
Technological Innovations and Trends
Market Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Opportunities
Impact of COVID-19 on the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical Equipment Market
Impact of COVID-19 on Elective Surgeries
Market Breakdown by Product Category
Introduction
Surgical Equipment: Conventional vs. Disposable
Disposable Surgical Equipment
Reusable Surgical Equipment
Chapter 10 Automotive Plastics: Global Markets
Market Definition
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
What's New in This Update
Scope of Report
Intended Audience
Methodology
Pricing Analysis
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Technology Background
Plastics Background
Plastic Production
Classification of Plastics
Plastic Applications in Automobiles
