U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,287.50
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,905.00
    -60.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,527.00
    -8.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,949.40
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.27
    -1.27 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.10
    +7.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.15
    -1.06 (-3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2713
    -0.0032 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8260
    -0.3130 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,489.21
    +2,064.93 (+5.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.25
    +35.36 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,430.22
    +49.68 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Global Plastics Market Research Review 2021-2022: An Analysis of Developments by Key Plastics Manufacturers

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Plastics Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic lead market volume using plastic waste should grow from 7,188.1 thousand tons in 2021 to 11,715.6 thousand tons by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

This 2021 Research Review of the plastics industry offers a sample of the types of quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance.

The role of plastics is extremely crucial in modern industries. Characterized by excellent properties, these materials have gained high prominence across an array of sectors, including automotive, electricals and electronics, manufacturing, medical and others.

The overall market demand is expected to further experience lucrative growth on account of rising demand for bioplastics and recycled plastics.

  • The global market volume for plastic compounding should grow from 475.9 billion pounds in 2021 to 540.4 billion pounds by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

  • The global bioplastics market volume should reach 3.3 million metric tons by 2026 from 2.2 million metric tons in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Foreword

Chapter 2 Market Trends in the Plastics Industry: An Analysis of Developments by Key Plastics Manufacturers

  • Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Scope of Report

  • Intended Audience

  • Information Sources

  • Analyst's Credentials

  • Global Plastics Industry

  • Overview

  • Plastics at a Glance

  • Global Production

  • Analysis of Key Developments

  • Company Selection Criteria

  • Categories of Key Company Developments/Strategies Used

  • Distribution of Company Strategies Used

Chapter 3 Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste: Global Markets to 2026

  • Market Definition

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing This Study

  • Scope of Report

  • Intended Audience

  • Methodology

  • Pricing Analysis

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Summary and Highlights

  • Technology Background

  • Plastics Background

  • Plastic Recycling

  • Processing

  • Market Overview

  • Introduction

  • Market Dynamics

  • Strategic Management Insight

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • COVID Impact

  • Introduction

  • Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste by Polymer Type

  • Market by Polymer Type

  • Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste by Application

  • Market by Application

  • Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste by Region

Chapter 4 Global Market for Plastics Compounding

  • Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing This Study

  • Scope of Report

  • What's New in this Update?

  • Methodology and Information Source

  • Pricing Analysis

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Summary

  • Market Background

  • Definition

  • Background

  • Additives

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Challenges

  • Opportunities

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Manufacturing Industries

  • Plastic Compounding Market Analysis by Type

  • Polyethylene

  • Polypropylene

  • Polystyrene

  • Polyvinyl Chloride

  • Others

  • Thermoplastic Elastomers

  • Plastic Compounding Market Analysis by Application

  • Packaging

  • Automotive

  • Building and Construction

  • Electricals and Electronics

  • Consumer Goods

Chapter 5 Global Markets and Technologies for Bioplastics

  • Overview

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing This Study

  • What's New in This Report?

  • Scope of Report

  • Target Audience of the Study

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Summary and Highlights

  • Bioplastics Overview

  • The Bioplastics Industry

  • Industry Landscape

  • History of Bioplastics

  • Recent Developments

  • Pros and Cons of Bioplastics

  • Market Dynamics

  • Environmental Impact of Plastics

  • Legislative Drivers for Bioplastics

  • Impact Factors on Bioplastic Demand

  • Impact of COVID-19

  • Pricing Analysis

  • Bioplastics by Type of Resin

  • Overview

  • Polylactic Acid Polymers

  • Starch-Based Plastics

  • Polyhydroxyalkanoates

  • Polybutylene Succinate-Type Polyesters

  • Bio-Based Polyamides

  • Polytrimethylene Terephthalate-Type Polyesters

  • Bio-Based Polyurethane

  • Cellulosic

  • Other Types of Bioplastics

  • Global Outlook for Bioplastics

  • Overview

  • Global Market of Polylactic Acid (PLA)

  • Global Market of Starch Plastics

  • Global Market of Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

  • Land Use Share for Bioplastics

  • Market Trends in Biopolymer Films

  • Global Outlook for Bioplastic Textile Market

  • Business Overview

  • Market Breakdown, by Source

  • Market Breakdown, by Material

  • Market Breakdown, by End User

  • Market Breakdown, by Region

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Raw Material Analysis

  • Value Addition

  • Distribution Channel Analysis

  • Future Trends

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Company Market Share Analysis

Chapter 6 Thermally Conductive Plastics: Types and Global Markets

  • Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing this Study

  • Scope of Report

  • What's New in this Report

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Summary and Highlights

  • Technical Background

  • Potential Benefits of Conductive Polymers

  • Thermal Management

  • Metal Replacement

  • Design Flexibility and Efficiency

  • Electrical Management

  • Market Overview

  • Value Chain for Thermally Conductive Plastics

  • Active Ingredients of Thermally Conductive Plastics

  • Drivers of the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

  • Challenges in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

  • Trends in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

  • Impact of COVID-19 on End-use Industries of Thermally Conductive Plastics

  • Electronics Industry Outlook

  • Supply Side

  • Demand Side

  • Automotive Industry Outlook

  • Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

  • Introduction

  • Electrical and Electronics Industry

  • Automotive Industry

  • Industrial

  • Healthcare Industry

  • Aerospace Industry

  • Other End-use Industries

  • Market Breakdown by Type

  • Features of Thermally Conductive Plastics

  • Polyamide

  • Polybutylene Terephthalate

  • Polycarbonates

  • Polyphenylene Sulfides

  • Polyetherimides

  • Other Types of Thermally Conductive Plastics

Chapter 7 Plastic Antioxidants

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing This Study

  • Scope of Report

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Summary and Highlights

  • Market Overview

  • Introduction

  • Definition of Plastic Antioxidants

  • Classification of Antioxidants

  • Pricing Analysis

  • Technological Background and Advancements

  • Market Dynamics

  • Impact of a COVID-19 on Global Market for Plastic Antioxidants

  • Introduction

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Global Market for Plastic Antioxidants by Type

  • Introduction

  • Phenolic

  • Phosphite and Phosphonite

  • Antioxidant Blends

  • Others

  • Global Market for Plastic Antioxidants by Application

  • Introduction

  • Packaging

  • Construction

  • Automotive

  • Electrical and Electronics

  • Household

  • Others

Chapter 8 Plastic Strap: Global Markets

  • Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing this Study

  • Scope of Report

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Summary and Highlights

  • Primary Insights

  • Plastics Industry Overview and Background

  • Global Plastics Industry

  • Market Overview

  • Value Chain for Plastic Straps

  • Production Process of Plastic Straps

  • Factors Affecting the Plastic Strap Market

  • Impact of COVID-19 on End-use Industries of Plastic Straps

  • Paper Industry Outlook

  • Construction Industry Outlook

  • Plastics Packaging Industry Outlook

  • Pricing Analysis

  • Overview

  • Pricing Methodology

  • Pricing Analysis

  • Market Breakdown by End-use Industry

  • Paper

  • Baling

  • Construction Materials

  • Lumber

  • Other

  • Market Breakdown by Material

  • Polypropylene

  • Polyester

  • Nylon

  • Composite

Chapter 9 Global Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical Equipment Market

  • Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing This Study

  • Scope of Report

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Summary and Highlights

  • Market Overview

  • Hospital Budgets: Developed vs. Developing Economies

  • Supply Chain Process and Market Analysis

  • Disposable vs. Reusable

  • Market Analysis

  • Current Environment, Future Trends and Strategic Conclusions

  • Market Dynamics

  • Technological Innovations and Trends

  • Market Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Opportunities

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical Equipment Market

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Elective Surgeries

  • Market Breakdown by Product Category

  • Introduction

  • Surgical Equipment: Conventional vs. Disposable

  • Disposable Surgical Equipment

  • Reusable Surgical Equipment

Chapter 10 Automotive Plastics: Global Markets

  • Market Definition

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing This Study

  • What's New in This Update

  • Scope of Report

  • Intended Audience

  • Methodology

  • Pricing Analysis

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Summary and Highlights

  • Technology Background

  • Plastics Background

  • Plastic Production

  • Classification of Plastics

  • Plastic Applications in Automobiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fpgxm2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Analyst on Musk buying Twitter: ‘It’ll be really interesting to see’ how advertisers react

    Ron Josey, senior internet sector analyst at Citi, discusses Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and how advertisers might react to changes in free speech policies.

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Asian Buyers Trying to Back Out of Purchases of Russian Oil Grade

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian oil refiners are shunning a major export grade from the Russian Far East due to sanctions on a tanker company that ships the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayBuyers are now try

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • These 5 Oil Companies Enter Earnings Season With Big Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • It’s Getting Too Expensive to Export Soybeans From Top Grower Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting very expensive to export soybeans from Brazil, the world’s top supplier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayThat’s according to Cargill Inc., one of the biggest global shippers of

  • Big Tech earnings ‘will be a mixed bag,’ analyst says

    TECHnalysis Research Pres. & Chief Analyst&nbsp;Bob O’Donnell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings expectations for Big Tech companies like Apple amid supply chain concerns.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Electric vehicle demand spurs ‘white gold’ rush at California's largest lake

    The U.S. path to a future of electric vehicles runs through lithium-rich Imperial Valley, a region better known for its environmental degradation than as a model for sustainability.

  • GM confirms electric Corvette is coming

    Ford may have a big week coming up with the Lightning, but General Motors is stealing some of its thunder. In a tweet on Monday morning, Chevrolet announced it will be releasing a “fully electric version” of its Corvette sports car. Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks it down.

  • HSBC Says More Buybacks ‘Unlikely’ After Capital Ratio Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc said more share buybacks were unlikely this year as a drop in a key measure of its capital strength took the shine off better-than-estimated earnings in the first three months of the year.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nea

  • AMD Could Overcome Slowing Demand for Semis. It’s a Strong Buy, Analyst Says.

    Advanced Micro Devices could be well-positioned to ride out a tough cycle for semiconductor stocks amid slowing consumer demand, according to Raymond James. Analyst Chris Caso upgraded Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD ) on Monday to Strong Buy from Outperform, boosting the shares by 3.2% to $91.01. “As we have become more concerned about cycle risks given potential for slowing consumer demand and elevated inventory levels at customers, we favor those semi companies with strong secular drivers, more muted cyclical exposure and attractive valuations, for which AMD appears well positioned,” Caso wrote in a research note.

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Oil steadies after sharp fall; focus on China growth

    Oil prices bounced on Tuesday, steadying after a sharp fall of 4% in the previous session, as worries over China's fuel demand were soothed by the central bank's pledge to support an economy hit by renewed COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures were up 59 cents, or 0.58%, at $102.91 a barrel after rising to $103.93 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts were up 34 cents, or 0.35%, at $98.88 per barrel at 0658 GMT after climbing to $99.82 a barrel in early trade.

  • Wells Fargo layoffs hit mortgage operations

    Wells Fargo & Co. has cut staff in its mortgage lending business as rates soared above 5% in recent weeks, putting the brakes on refinancings. The San Francisco bank (NYSE: WFC) declined to say Monday how many were laid off and in what roles and locations the cuts were made. “The home lending displacements last week were the result of cyclical changes in the broader home lending environment,” Wells Fargo spokesperson Edith Robles said in a statement.

  • Why Nike’s drop in sales could mean 'seismic shift' for shoe industry

    While 2021 was tough for footwear and apparel brands, 2022 is already looking much worse, according to an industry expert, who said he sees “seismic shifts” ahead for the industry. Matt Powell, senior adviser for sports at market research company NPD Group, posted an article on LinkedIn detailing how sales are way down in the first quarter for the major brands Nike, Jordan and Adidas. Powell wrote in an email that Nike has always been the industry’s main growth driver because of its strong hold on the market.

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • India's Russian oil purchases since Ukraine invasion more than double 2021 total

    India has bought more than twice as much crude oil from Russia in the two months since its invasion of Ukraine as it did in the whole of 2021, according to Reuters calculations, as Indian refiners snapped up discounted oil that others have shunned. Refiners in India have placed orders for at least 40 million barrels of Russian oil since the invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters calculations based on information from crude tenders and traders show.

  • Indonesia may widen palm export ban to combat shortages

    Indonesia is prepared to widen its ban on exports of refined palm olein if it faces domestic shortages of derivatives used in the production of cooking oil, according to details presented at a meeting between government and industry officials. The world's biggest palm oil exporter plans to halt shipments of refined, bleached and deodorized (RBD) palm olein but will allow exports of crude palm oil or other derivatives from Thursday, senior government official Musdhalifah Machmud, who verified the details presented, told Reuters. RBD palm olein accounts for around 40% of Indonesia's total exports of palm oil products, according to analysts' estimates, which means the export ban could significantly affect export earnings in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

  • P&G to create 135 high-paying jobs at its largest Ohio manufacturing plants

    Cincinnati-based Procter and Gamble won approval for tax credits from the state of Ohio to expand one of its largest manufacturing facilities in the state, creating 135 new jobs. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority on April 25 approved a 1.8%, nine-year tax credit for P&G (NYSE: PG) to expand its manufacturing plant in Bath Township, Ohio, in the northern Allen County. P&G would also be expected to retain $52 million in existing payroll and retain 749 jobs at the site by 2026.