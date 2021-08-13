U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

Global Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·21 min read

Abstract: - Global Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market to Reach $4. 7 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box estimated at US$1.

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032545/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. News, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sports segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $505.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR
- The Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box market in the U.S. is estimated at US$505.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$812.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 13.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.
- Entertainment Segment to Record 15.7% CAGR
- In the global Entertainment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$274.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$751.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$561.4 Million by the year 2027.

- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

  • Anyware Video Corp

  • Athensa Corp

  • Aveco S.R.O

  • Axel Technology Pvt.Ltd

  • Broadstream Solutions Pvt.Ltd.

  • Cinegy Llc

  • Dayang Technology Devolopment Inc

  • Evertz Microsystems Ltd.

  • Florical Systems Pvt.Ltd

  • Grass Valley Usa Llc

  • Hardata Ltd.

  • Harmonic, Inc.

  • Imagine Communications Corp.

  • Leightronix Ltd.

  • Orad Communications ltd.

  • Pebble Beach Systems Pvt.Ltd

  • Pixel Power Ltd.

  • Playbox Technology Pvt.Ltd

  • Snell Limited




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032545/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for News by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for News by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for News by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Sports by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Entertainment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Entertainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cartoons &
Lifestyle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Cartoons & Lifestyle by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cartoons & Lifestyle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for International
Broadcasters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for International Broadcasters
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for International
Broadcasters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for National
Broadcasters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for National Broadcasters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for National Broadcasters
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters
and National Broadcasters - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News,
Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International
Broadcasters and National Broadcasters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News,
Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International
Broadcasters and National Broadcasters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News,
Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: China Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International
Broadcasters and National Broadcasters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 44: China Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News,
Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International
Broadcasters and National Broadcasters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News,
Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: France Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International
Broadcasters and National Broadcasters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 59: France Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News,
Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and
Cartoons & Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International
Broadcasters and National Broadcasters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News,
Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International
Broadcasters and National Broadcasters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 74: UK Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for News, Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons &
Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters
and National Broadcasters - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 77: UK Historic Review for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Playout Automation and
Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for International Broadcasters and National Broadcasters
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News,
Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International
Broadcasters and National Broadcasters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters
and National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News,
Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International
Broadcasters and National Broadcasters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters
and National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News,
Sports, Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application - News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by Channel Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for News, Sports,
Entertainment and Cartoons & Lifestyle for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International
Broadcasters and National Broadcasters - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Playout Automation
and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - International Broadcasters
and National Broadcasters Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Playout
Automation and Channel-in-a-Box by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for International Broadcasters and
National Broadcasters for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032545/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


