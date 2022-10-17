U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,645.50
    +48.00 (+1.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,024.00
    +316.00 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,929.25
    +185.25 (+1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.00
    +27.70 (+1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.11
    +0.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.60
    +21.70 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    +0.67 (+3.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9779
    +0.0055 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9260
    -0.0840 (-2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    31.96
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1335
    +0.0154 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6500
    -0.0700 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,530.86
    +387.65 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.34
    -4.84 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,916.46
    +57.67 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Global Plumbing Services Market Procurement - Sourcing and Intelligence - Exclusive Report by SpendEdge

·2 min read

  • Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge' s actionable insights.

  • SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Plumbing Services Market Procurement market is expected to garner USD 802.37 Million, rising at a CAGR of 5.49% from 2022 to 2026. The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by deeply analyzing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Plumbing Services Market Report
Plumbing Services Market Report

 

Download PDF Sample Procurement Report of Plumbing Services Market

Key Points Covered in the Plumbing Services Market Report:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for ERP Software?

  • What are the ERP Software category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Key Global Suppliers in the Plumbing Services Market:

  • Chemed Corp.

  • Ramboll Group A/S

  • WSP Global Inc

This report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the Plumbing Services procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions.

This Plumbing Services procurement market study also includes a complete analysis of procurement strategies used by major category end-users in a wide range of industries while sourcing Plumbing Services. In addition, this report investigates the most extensively used and high-potential pricing models used by buyers, which will help in determining business opportunities for revenue growth. These figures can assist buyers in generating cost reductions and identifying sales strategies.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights into Plumbing Services Market:

https://www.procurement.spendedge.com/report/plumbing-services--sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Related Trending Topics:

  1. Industrial Starch Sourcing and Procurement Report

  2. Flow Wrap Packaging Procurement Research Report

  3. Hydrochloric Acid – Procurement Forecast and Analysis Report

  4. PVC Sourcing and Procurement Report

  5. Plastic Containers Sourcing and Procurement Report

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Signup for our subscription services now for FREE!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plumbing-services-market-procurement---sourcing-and-intelligence---exclusive-report-by-spendedge-301649652.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon's Russian oil output collapsed after rejecting local tanker insurance - sources

    Oil output at the giant Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters. Western insurers withdrew cover from tankers operated by state-run Sovcomflot, Russia's biggest shipping group, which was sanctioned following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "Exxon has refused to take Sovcomflot's tankers," one industry source said.

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • New England Risks Winter Blackouts as Gas Supplies Tighten

    Severe cold spells in the Northeast could reduce the amount of gas available to generate electricity as more of it is burned to heat homes.

  • Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

    Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC's NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The chips were initially planned to be used only for iPhones sold in the Chinese market.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't my favorite e-commerce stock (I prefer Shopify's mission to put the power of commerce back in the hands of smaller merchants). Nevertheless, I've been buying Amazon because I think it's too cheap to ignore -- especially when considering the company's main breadwinner, public cloud computing pioneer AWS (Amazon Web Services).

  • Gazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt

    Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller on Sunday said plans to cap the price of Russian gas exports would cause supplies to be halted, echoing a similar threat from President Vladimir Putin. The conflict in Ukraine has prompted European Union customers to reduce their purchases of Russian energy while the G7 and the EU are trying to impose a price cap on Russian oil and gas. "Such a one-sided decision is of course a violation of existing contracts, which would lead to a termination of supplies," Miller said in comments broadcast on state television.

  • Netflix Presents a Fuzzy Technical Picture Going Into Earnings

    Netflix is scheduled to report its third-quarter results after the close of trading Tuesday, so let's check out what is playing on the charts and indicators of the streaming service. In this daily bar chart of NFLX, below, we can see a mixed picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has crept higher from early May in a step-wise fashion.

  • More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit

    When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal's story mirrors that of dozens of people and advocates in healthcare, trucking, retail and other industries who complained recently to U.S. regulators that some companies charge employees who quit large sums of money for training.

  • India's Reliance Jio selects Nokia as equipment provider in 5G push

    Indian telecom service provider Reliance Jio has chosen Nokia as a major supplier, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Monday, as India's biggest mobile carrier gears up to expand next-generation wireless services across the country. Nokia will supply Reliance Jio, which has more than 420 million customers, with 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal, the company said in a statement. "Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software," it said.

  • Domino's Wants You to Pick Up Your Pizza (and Pay More for It)

    Domino's Pizza made its mark by offering a fast-food type of pizza service option. Domino's marketing promotion to deliver pizza in 30 minutes really helped the company grow. Timely delivery was one of the key ingredients to its success.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Higher Heating Bills Poised to Hit U.S. Households This Winter

    Elevated prices for natural gas, heating oil, propane and electricity are colliding with forecasts for slightly colder temperatures.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Oil steady as recession fears counter positive Chinese signals

    Oil prices were steady on Monday as China's continuation of loose monetary policy was offset by fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession. Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $91.84 a barrel by 1110 GMT, recovering from a 6.4% fall last week. Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights, said a 3-4% slump at Friday's settlement was encouraging some bargain-hunting on Monday, but momentum looked weak amid thin trading volumes.

  • Automobili Pininfarina is 'overwhelmed with positive response' to luxury EV: CEO

    Automobili Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson is driving change at the top of the car world food chain, meaning the high end, ultra luxury segment with the Battista GT hypercar. Each car is handmade in Italy by one of the venerated design houses in the business, taking nearly 2,000 man hours, and is powered by four Rimac-sourced electric motors at each well producing an astounding 1900 horsepower. And if you have to ask, each car costs over $2 million.

  • US sanctions on Chinese semiconductors ‘decapitate’ industry, experts say

    Mass resignations of US staff are ‘paralyzing’ Chinese chip industry

  • China Won’t Rush Its Clean Energy Transformation, Xi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping has promised a slow and steady end to the growth of planet-warming emissions in China, with energy security taking top priority as the country contends with a flagging economy and tumult on global fuel markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for