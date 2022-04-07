U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

Global PMMA Microspheres Market (2021 to 2026) - High Demand for Premium Products from Cosmetics and Paints & Coatings Segment Presents Opportunities

·8 min read

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PMMA Microspheres Market by Application (Signs & Displays, Paints & Coatings and Printing Inks, Cosmetics, Polymers & Films, Medical) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The PMMA microspheres market is estimated to grow to USD 410 million by 2026 from USD 296 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

PMMA microspheres in flat panel displays provide increased color uniformity and make them flatter as diffusers. On the other hand, as spacers, PMMA microspheres increase display panel's mechanical shock-absorbing capacity, owing to their high mechanical strength, thus making them an integral part of display manufacturing. The increasing level of standard across the globe is continuously increasing the demand for flat panel displays. Also, the digital economy boom and the growing electronics industry are likely to boost the demand for electronic products, which is expected to boost the PMMA microspheres' demand. All these factors are expected to drive the PMMA microspheres market.

Paints & Coatings is expected to be the fastest-growing PMMA microspheres application of the PMMA microspheres market, in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026

Paints & coatings and printing inks application is projected to be the fastest-growing application in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026. This is due to increased construction activities globally and the demand for premium architecture and coatings. The premium segments use more microspheres than the cost-effective segments as these microspheres provide soft texture with a matte finish. Therefore, the increasing demand for premium segment coatings is expected to fuel the growth in the PMMA microspheres market.

High demand for premium products from cosmetics and paints & coatings segment is driving the market in Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific has a remarkable mixture of developing and relatively developed economies. On the one hand, where the developing economies provide cheap labor and a large consumer base of a high population, the developed economies bring the technological expertise and fill in the requirements for advancements. India and China are the fastest developing economies globally and have a large consumer base. They offer cheap labor and the highest consumption contribution towards major chemical industries. The increasing disposable income in these developing countries like Taiwan and South Korea fuels the demand for premium segments in paints & coatings and cosmetics applications. All these factors drive the demand for PMMA microspheres in Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in PMMA Microspheres Market
4.2 PMMA Microspheres Market Size, by Region
4.3 Asia-Pacific: PMMA Microspheres Market, By Application and Country, 2020
4.4 PMMA Microspheres Market Size, by Application
4.5 PMMA Microspheres Market Size, by Application vs Region
4.6 PMMA Microspheres Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Flat Panel Display Globally
5.2.1.2 Spiraling Demand for Plastic Underbody Coatings and Premium Architectural Coatings
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Relatively High Cost Than Other Competitive Materials
5.2.2.2 Regulatory Restraint on Rinse-Off Products
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 High Demand for Premium Products from Cosmetics and Paints & Coatings Segment
5.2.3.2 Growth of End-Use Industries
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Replacement by Other Cost-Effective Materials
5.2.4.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.4.2 Buying Criteria
5.5 Technology Analysis
5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.6.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies
5.7 COVID-19 Impact
5.7.1 Introduction
5.7.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.7.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.7.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on Economy-Scenario Assessment
5.8 Impact of COVID-19: Customer Analysis

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Supply Chain Analysis
6.1.1 Raw Material
6.1.2 Manufacturing of PMMA Microspheres
6.1.3 Distribution to End-Users
6.1.4 Application
6.2 PMMA Microspheres Market: Non-COVID-19, Optimistic, Pessimistic, and Realistic Scenarios
6.2.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario
6.2.2 Optimistic Scenario
6.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
6.2.4 Realistic Scenario
6.3 Pricing Analysis
6.3.1 Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by Application
6.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
6.4.1 Revenue Shifts & Revenue Pockets for PMMA Microspheres Market
6.5 Connected Markets: Ecosystem
6.6 Case Study Analysis
6.6.1 Case Study Pertaining Usage of PMMA Microspheres in Treating Infraorbital Rhytids
6.7 Trade Analysis
6.7.1 Import Scenario of PMMA Microspheres Market
6.7.2 Export Scenario of PMMA Microspheres Market
6.8 Average Selling Price
6.9 Regulatory Landscape
6.10 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
6.11 Patent Analysis
6.11.1 Approach
6.11.2 Document Type
6.11.3 Jurisdiction Analysis
6.11.4 Top Applicants

7 PMMA Microspheres Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Signs & Displays
7.2.1 Development of Infrastructure Drives Demand for PMMA Microspheres
7.2.2 North America PMMA Microspheres Market in Signs & Displays, by Country
7.2.3 Europe PMMA Microspheres Market in Signs & Displays, by Country
7.2.4 Asia-Pacific PMMA Microspheres Market in Signs & Displays, by Country
7.3 Cosmetics
7.3.1 High Income and Growing Urban Population to Fuel Demand for PMMA Microspheres in Cosmetics
7.3.2 North America PMMA Microspheres Market in Cosmetics, by Country
7.3.3 Europe PMMA Microspheres Market in Cosmetics, by Country
7.3.4 Asia-Pacific PMMA Microspheres Market in Cosmetics, by Country
7.4 Paints & Coatings and Printing Inks
7.4.1 Rise in Global Construction Activities to Drive Demand for PMMA Microspheres
7.4.2 North America PMMA Microspheres Market in Paints & Coatings and Printing Inks, by Country
7.4.3 Europe PMMA Microspheres Market in Paints & Coatings and Printing Inks, by Country
7.4.4 Asia-Pacific PMMA Microspheres Market in Paints & Coatings and Printing Inks, by Country
7.5 Polymers & Films
7.5.1 Growing Population in Developing Economies Drives Demand for Polymers & Films
7.5.2 North America PMMA Microspheres Market in Polymers & Films, by Country
7.5.3 Europe PMMA Microspheres Market in Polymers & Films, by Country
7.5.4 Asia-Pacific PMMA Microspheres Market in Polymers & Films, by Country
7.6 Medical
7.6.1 Rising Demand for Anti-Aging Treatment to Fuel Demand for PMMA Microspheres
7.6.2 North America PMMA Microspheres Market in Medical, by Country
7.6.3 Europe PMMA Microspheres Market in Medical, by Country
7.6.4 Asia-Pacific PMMA Microspheres Market in Medical, by Country
7.7 Others
7.7.1 North America PMMA Microspheres Market in Other Applications, by Country
7.7.2 Europe PMMA Microspheres Market in Other Applications, by Country
7.7.3 Asia-Pacific PMMA Microspheres Market in Other Applications, by Country

8 PMMA Microspheres Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
9.3 Market Share Analysis
9.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2020
9.3.2 Market Share of Key Players
9.3.2.1 Kuraray Co. Ltd
9.3.2.2 Sekisui Kasei Co. Ltd
9.3.2.3 Microbeads As
9.3.2.4 Trinseo
9.3.2.5 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd
9.3.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players
9.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis
9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)
9.5.1 Stars
9.5.2 Emerging Leaders
9.5.3 Participants
9.6 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant
9.6.1 Progressive Companies
9.6.2 Responsive Companies
9.6.3 Starting Blocks
9.7 Competitive Situations and Trends
9.7.1 New Product Launches
9.7.2 Deals

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Major Players
10.1.1 Sekisui Kasei Co. Ltd.
10.1.2 Microbeads As
10.1.3 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.
10.1.4 Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co. Ltd.
10.1.5 Kuraray Co. Ltd
10.1.6 Trinseo
10.1.7 Dynea As
10.1.8 Heyo
10.1.9 Microchem
10.1.10 Imperial Microspheres
10.1.11 Eprui Nanoparticles & Microspheres Co. Ltd.
10.1.12 Cospheric LLC
10.1.13 Lab261
10.1.14 Spherotech Inc.
10.1.15 Kobo Products Inc.
10.1.16 LG MMA
10.1.17 Advent International
10.2 Other Key Market Players
10.2.1 Phosphorex, Inc.
10.2.2 Magsphere Inc.
10.2.3 Coating Products Ohz E.K.
10.2.4 Polysciences Inc.
10.2.5 Sunjin Chemical Co. Ltd.
10.2.6 Microparticles Gmbh
10.2.7 Cd Bioparticles
10.2.8 Jmicron Technology Co. Ltd

11 Adjacent & Related Markets

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zkzwt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pmma-microspheres-market-2021-to-2026---high-demand-for-premium-products-from-cosmetics-and-paints--coatings-segment-presents-opportunities-301520093.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

