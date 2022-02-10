U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,573.25
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,699.00
    +58.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,000.00
    -38.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,074.90
    -4.20 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.75
    +1.09 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.20
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1443
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -0.84 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8160
    +0.2910 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,068.45
    +1,447.28 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.43
    +47.72 (+4.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.25
    +25.83 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

The Global PMMA Microspheres Market is expected to grow by $ 98.23 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global PMMA Microspheres Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the PMMA microspheres market and it is poised to grow by $ 98. 23 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PMMA Microspheres Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227679/?utm_source=GNW
92% during the forecast period. Our report on the PMMA microspheres market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use in the pharmaceutical, life science, and medical industry and increasing use of composites in the building and construction industries In addition, increasing use in the pharmaceutical, life science, and medical industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The PMMA microspheres market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The PMMA microspheres market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Industrial PMMA microspheres
• Medical PMMA microspheres

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the enhanced thermal conductivityas one of the prime reasons driving the PMMA microspheres market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on PMMA microspheres market covers the following areas:
• PMMA microspheres market sizing
• PMMA microspheres market forecast
• PMMA microspheres market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading PMMA microspheres market vendors that include Comindex SA, Cospheric LLC, EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd., HEYO ENTERPRISES Co. Ltd., Imperial Microspheres, Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co. Ltd., Microbeads AS, Microchem, Phosphorex Inc., and Sekisui Plastics Co. Ltd. Also, the PMMA microspheres market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227679/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing Its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing

  • Western Digital, Kioxia Say Contamination Hurt Chip Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia Corp. said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver Bro

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • Microsoft appeals to regulators ahead of $70 billion Activision-Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains how Microsoft is appealing to regulators before its huge acquisition of gaming company Activision-Blizzard.

  • MGM Resorts Overhauls Loyalty Program to Track Big Non-Gambling Spenders

    MGM Resorts can pinpoint more than 80 percent of its gaming revenue in Las Vegas to individual players, allowing it to direct offers to its most lucrative customers. But non-gamblers spend a lot of money in Las Vegas, too, and company executives said Wednesday they can match less than 40 percent of spending on shopping, […]

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • Canada's Alberta province files trade challenge over scrapped Keystone XL pipeline

    The Canadian province of Alberta on Wednesday formally initiated a trade challenge to recover its investment in the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was scrapped in 2021 after the United States cancelled a key permit. Alberta, Canada's largest oil-producing province, had invested C$1.3 billion in the project and is seeking compensation from the United States through a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement claim, under the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Keystone XL would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, but was held up for a more than a decade by environmental opposition and regulatory hurdles, before U.S. President Joe Biden finally scuttled the project by revoking a presidential permit last year.

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o

  • Car makers are blaming dealers for inflating prices

    The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.

  • TotalEnergies to Boost Investor Returns After Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE promised to increase its dividend and buy back more shares after posting a record fourth-quarter profit.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosThe results round out a strong run of earnings from B

  • 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans

    The 401(k) retirement plan is the most widely known and used employer-sponsored retirement plan. The 408(k) is another type of employer-directed retirement plan in which small business employees can participate. It is also called the simplified employee retirement plan (SEP-IRA). … Continue reading → The post 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • California to sue Tesla for discrimination, harassment, auto maker says

    Tesla Inc. said in a blog post Wednesday that California is planning to sue the electric-vehicle maker for 'systematic racial discrimination and harassment,' an action the company called 'misguided.'

  • UK salaries soar at near record pace but jobs cool in January

    Demand for workers continued to grow as coronavirus restrictions eased, but job vacancies cooled to the slowest pace in nine months.

  • Starbucks fires 7 Memphis employees seeking union

    Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. “Most of these partners had never had a write-up or anything,” said Beto Sanchez, 25, one of the workers who was fired.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.