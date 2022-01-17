U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.10
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1425
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3674
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5100
    +0.3100 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,817.50
    -308.64 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.98
    +3.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,596.94
    +53.99 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Global Pneumatic Tube System Market to Reach USD 3,465 Million by 2028 - Powered by Increased Demand for Automation in Material Handling Across Industries: Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Pneumatic Tube System Market finds that emerging e-commerce industry is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by enhanced productivity enabled by improved supply chain processes, the total global Pneumatic Tube System Market is estimated to reach USD 3,465 million by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

Furthermore, the increased demand for automation in material handling across industries is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global Pneumatic Tube System Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Pneumatic Tube System Market by System Type (Single Phase, Three Phase), by System Configuration (Multiline System, Single-Line System, Point-to-Point System), by Function (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic), by End User (Medical and Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pneumatic-tube-system-market-1137/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 160+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research).

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using VMR research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Dynamics:

Increased Demand for Automation in Material Handling Across Industries to Fuel Global Pneumatic Tube System Market

The use of automation in material handling guarantees effective and well-organized transport of material from one place to another in the manufacturing area. An automated material handling system with the help of route, processes step information offered by the MES so as to transport material by means of conveyer systems, autonomous vehicles, and vertical elevators. The technologies that are used by AMHS in identification of material include RFID, optical character recognition (OCR), barcoding, near-field communication, or ultra-wide band indoor positioning, among others. Furthermore, the use of Pneumatic Tube Systems widely in medical and healthcare industry allows healthcare systems to decrease the operational costs and at the same time enhances the quality of care by redeploying and reorganizing personnel to patient-facing activities. Thus, the increased adoption of Pneumatic Tube System in various segments is expected to fuel the growth in future.

Emerging E-commerce Industry to Stimulate Market Growth

The e-commerce industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace across the globe, in both developed and developing markets. This is owing to the increasing emergence and expansion of non-banking players in the payments industry and advanced vertical specific start-ups. Furthermore, most of the important vendors in e-commerce industry such as Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and others are implementing automated solutions to perform all the operations in a manner that is precise, efficient, secured, and cost-effective. Additionally, the upsurge in the manufacturing industry is also expected to augment the growth of the Pneumatic Tube System Market during the forecast period. Organizations are focusing on shipping products to their customers at a reliable, faster, and cheaper rate with better quality.

Purchase This Premium Report To Access Full Information (Get 20% Discount) @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/pneumatic-tube-system-market-1137/1

Benefits of Purchasing Pneumatic Tube System Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the automation industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pneumatic-tube-system-market-1137

The report on Pneumatic Tube System Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Pneumatic Tube System Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the global Pneumatic Tube System Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in the development of medical devices owing to the rising demand from healthcare industry across the region. Furthermore, presence of major market players is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Pneumatic Tube System Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rise in e-commerce industry, the booming manufacturing sector, and numerous planned installations of systems, in the economies like the India, and China in the region. Additionally, the increasing number of clinical research and R&D activities and growing government expenditure on healthcare facilities are also expected to support the growth of the Pneumatic Tube System Market in near future.

Speak To Analyst: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pneumatic-tube-system-market-1137/contact-analyst

List of Prominent Players in the Pneumatic Tube System Market:

  • Swisslog Holding (Switzerland)

  • Aerocom Systems (Germany)

  • Quirepace (UK)

  • Pevco (US)

  • Eagle Pneumatic (US)

  • Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie (Netherlands)

  • Kelly Systems (US)

  • Siebtechnik (Germany)

  • Airlink International (US)

  • Hamilton Security (US)

  • Hanazeder Electronic (Austria)

  • Hanter Ingenjörsteknik (Sweden)

  • Colombo Pneumatic Tube Systems (US)

  • Oppent (Italy)

  • Air-Log (Germany)

  • S&S Engineering (Japan)

  • Zip Pneumatics (US)

  • Thalmayr (Austria)

  • Lamson Group (US)

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Pneumatic Tube System Market?

  • How will the Pneumatic Tube System change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Pneumatic Tube System Market?

  • What are the Pneumatic Tube System market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Pneumatic Tube System Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Pneumatic Tube System Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 2,128 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 3,465 million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2028

Segments Covered

System Type: - Single Phase, Three Phase

System Configuration: - Multiline System, Single-Line System, Point-to-Point System

Function: - Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic

End User: - Medical and Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial, Others

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Pneumatic Tube System Market by System Type (Single Phase, Three Phase), by System Configuration (Multiline System, Single-Line System, Point-to-Point System), by Function (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic), by End User (Medical and Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/pneumatic-tube-system-market-611925

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Get ready for the climb. Here’s what history says about stock-market returns during Fed rate-hike cycles.

    As it turns out, during so-called Federal Reserve interest rate-hike cycles, which we seem set to enter as early as March, the U.S. stock market tends to perform strongly, not poorly.

  • 3 attractive income stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation at 40-year highs, this trio can help strengthen your dwindling purchasing power

    Inflation is at 40-year highs. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Bank of America says 5G ‘comes alive’ in 2022 — it sees big upside potential for 3 smaller-name stocks that could give you a piece in a pivotal year

    The picks aren’t the familiar Verizon or AT&T; watch comms infrastructure instead.

  • Unilever to Sharpen Health Focus After GSK Consumer Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc plans to sharpen its focus on health and hygiene and plans to sell off slow-growth brands as it weighs making a higher offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer unit.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • JP Morgan's (NYSE:JPM) Decline on Earnings Looks like an Overreaction

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) kicked off the first earnings round in 2022 with the largest single-day decline in almost 2 years. While the bank sees the boost to the net interest income, a hike in the adjusted noninterest expenses of almost 10% has undoubtedly spooked the market.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.

  • Our Favorite Dividend Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    Dividend stocks have historically been excellent investments. With that in mind, we asked some of our contributors for their favorite dividend stocks for 2022 and beyond. Here's why Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) rose to the top of their lists.

  • Ford Should Sell Overvalued Rivian Stock in 2022

    In conjunction with the investment, Ford announced plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) based on Rivian's vehicle platform. As a financial investment, the Rivian stake has generated a huge windfall for Ford. With Rivian stock trading at an extraordinarily high valuation for a glorified start-up -- even after a sharp pullback from its November peak -- Ford should look to sell its Rivian shares in 2022.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.The Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co., one of the wo

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in January

    If you're looking to invest in e-commerce, these three stocks could be underappreciated investments.

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • China’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Loses Quant Trading Team Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- The team leader for quantitative stocks trading at China’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has resigned, joining a growing list of departures among the firm’s investing professionals, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Ri

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • Big Investor Tripled Its AMC Stake and Bought Apple, NIO, and Nikola Stock

    DNB Asset Management significantly raised investments in some of the most volatile stocks, including AMC Entertainment, Apple, NIO, and Nikola.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Stocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed Monday as traders weighed a global advance in sovereign bond yields and the start of the earnings season. Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Media, miners and healthcare led an advanc