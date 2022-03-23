Global Pneumococcal Testing Market Research Report to 2027 - by Method, Technology, Product Type, End-user and Region
DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pneumococcal Testing Market Research Report by Method, by Technology, by Product Type, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pneumococcal Testing Market size was estimated at USD 1,293.67 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,403.17 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% to reach USD 2,339.19 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Pneumococcal Testing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Based on Method, the market was studied across Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostic, and Point of Care Testing.
Based on Technology, the market was studied across Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Immunofluorescence, Immunohistochemistry, Nucleic Acid Sequence based Amplification, Polymerase Chain Reaction, and Western Blot Test.
Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Analyzers and Consumables.
Based on End-user, the market was studied across Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Hospitals and Clinics.
Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pneumococcal Testing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pneumococcal Testing Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pneumococcal Testing Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pneumococcal Testing Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pneumococcal Testing Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pneumococcal Testing Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pneumococcal Testing Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pneumococcal Testing Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing adoption of pneumococcal testing with improvement in early diagnosis and treatment
5.1.1.2. Upsurge in the number of prevalence of pneumococcal disease
5.1.1.3. Ongoing clinical trials for development of vaccines and drug molecules
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost associated with the development of pneumococcal testing methods
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising popularity for POC tests
5.1.3.2. Increasing R&D investments and advancements in testing technologies for in-vitro diagnostic (IVD)
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Dearth of professionals
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Pneumococcal Testing Market, by Method
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Immunodiagnostics
6.3. Molecular Diagnostic
6.4. Point of Care Testing
7. Pneumococcal Testing Market, by Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay
7.3. Immunofluorescence
7.4. Immunohistochemistry
7.5. Nucleic Acid Sequence based Amplification
7.6. Polymerase Chain Reaction
7.7. Western Blot Test
8. Pneumococcal Testing Market, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Analyzers
8.3. Consumables
9. Pneumococcal Testing Market, by End-user
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.3. Hospitals and Clinics
10. Americas Pneumococcal Testing Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Pneumococcal Testing Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pneumococcal Testing Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Abbott Laboratories
14.2. ACON LABS INC.
14.3. Agilent Technologies, Inc
14.4. BECKMAN COULTER, INC.
14.5. Becton, Dickinson and Company
14.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
14.7. bioMerieux S.A.
14.8. Cepheid Inc.
14.9. F-Hoffmann la Roche Ltd.
14.10. Hologic, Inc.
14.11. Karger AG
14.12. Merck KGaA
14.13. MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.
14.14. Novartis AG
14.15. Pfizer Inc.
14.16. Portea Medical
14.17. Qiagen N.V.
14.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
14.19. Rite Aid Corp
14.20. Syngene International Ltd
14.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14.22. Trinity Biotech PLC
15. Appendix
