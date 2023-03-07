Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Size to Grow USD 4.10 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 8.9%: Spherical Insights

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

According to a research report published by SphericalInsights, the Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Size was valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 4.10 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period. Major vendors in the Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market include AstraZeneca, Lilly, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., GSK plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Cipla Inc., Lupin,

Key Insights

The Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Size was valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2021.

The Worldwide Market Share is growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030

The Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Size is expected to reach USD 4.10 billion by 2030





Pneumonia Therapeutics, a chemical composed of oxygen and hydrogen, is used in a wide range of industrial fields. The chemical is highly suited for usage in the paper and pulp sector, as well as in healthcare, thanks to a number of characteristics it possesses, such as antibacterial and efficient bleaching activities. As an antiseptic, the material is highly sought-after in the healthcare sector and is typically used to scrapes and bruises on the skin to prevent infection. It is commonly used as a mouth rinse due to its ability to lessen mouth soreness, mucous, and other oral illnesses. In order to effectively remove dead skin while preventing infection, the substance primarily releases oxygen, which creates foaming on the cut and bruised skin. The pulp and paper sector is predicted to increase its need for Pneumonia Therapeutics as it is expected to be employed in a wide range of applications. The product's antiseptic properties are also anticipated to result in more demand from the healthcare industry. The dangers that Pneumonia Therapeutics poses to the environment and to human health are expected to limit the market's continued growth.

Treatments for pneumonia are used to both treat and ward off the illness. Pneumonia is an infection that harms people's lungs, especially the alveoli. The alveoli become clogged with pus or liquid. A person with pneumonia will experience fever, chills, a cough, and trouble breathing. Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are additional common causes of viral pneumonia. Another frequent cause of bacterial pneumonia is streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus). The commercial operations of several enterprises, including preclinical and clinical testing of microbiome-based treatments and diagnostics, have been severely disrupted by COVID-19 and may still be. It is anticipated that the global pneumonia therapeutics market would grow significantly in the coming years due to the rising frequency of infectious diseases and the growing elderly population with impaired immune systems. Also, from 2023 to 2030, the market is expected to grow more quickly due to increasing research and development efforts by a number of industry players in the production of pharmaceuticals and therapeutic agents. An increase in pneumonia cases is predicted to drive the market for pneumonia therapies over the course of the forecast period.

The Vaccines segment is holding the dominance over the forecast period.

Based on the product, the global pneumonia therapeutics market is segmented into Drugs, Branded, Quinolones, Aminopenicillins, Macrolides, B-lactamase Inhibitors, Cephalosporins, Tetracyclines, Glycopeptides, Generics, Vaccines, Oxygen Therapy. Among these, the vaccines segment is holding its dominance over the forecast period. The extraordinary demand is due to the high annual cost of pharmaceutical therapy and the insufficient insurance coverage. Due to the rise in resistant strains and the high mortality and morbidity rates associated with pneumococcal infection, prophylactic medication is now in great demand. Profitable development opportunities are predicted as a result of the 5-year immunisation schedule, high preventive rates of these vaccines, and increased regulatory agency support for vaccination. Oxygen treatment is likely to increase at a moderate rate during the estimated time frame. This is related to the rise of randomised controlled studies for assessing the effectiveness of oxygen therapy in intensive care facilities. Also, the great clinical urgency to create techniques for efficient management, which are crucial in minimising effects, drives the demand for oxygen treatment to treat pneumococcal disease.





The Prevention Vaccines segment is going to dominate the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global pneumonia therapeutics market growth is segmented into Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Stores, and Others. Among these, the prevention vaccines segment is going to dominate the market over the forecast period. Many outpatients and inpatients are preferring hospitals because they offer pneumonia treatment from skilled professionals. Also, it is anticipated that hospitals would spend more money developing new techniques to treating pneumonia in the general population during the forecast period. The increased adoption of novel and potent treatments for the ailment is another factor contributing to the rise of the pneumonia therapeutics market.





Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 2.60 Billion CAGR 8.9 % (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Region, COVID-19 Impact Analysis. Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors AstraZeneca, Lilly, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., GSK plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Cipla Inc., Lupin

North America is dominating the market over the forecast period.

Among all other regions, North America is dominating the market over the forecast period. This emphasises the need for the development of advanced generation medicines and can be attributed to the ageing population as well as the rise in adult and paediatric multidrug resistance. Players in the global market are focusing on new product development and raising their R&D budgets as a result. Moreover, various government initiatives for the identification, management, and prevention of pneumonia have been successful in North America.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Pneumonia Therapeutics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Pneumonia Therapeutics Market, By Product

Drugs

Branded

Quinolones

Aminopenicillins

Macrolides

B-lactamase Inhibitors

Cephalosporins

Tetracyclines

Glycopeptides

Generics

Vaccines

Oxygen Therapy

Pneumonia Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Stores

Others

List of Key Companies

AstraZeneca

Lilly

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma

Lupin

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

GSK plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Cipla Inc.

Lupin

