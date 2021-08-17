U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Report 2021-2028 - Rising Demand for Short Turnaround Time Glucose POC Testing

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Accu-Chek Inform II, Freestyle Lite), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global point-of-care glucose testing market size is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 3.9%

An increase in the demand for point-of-care testing (POCT) has been witnessed in recent years. As compared to the conventional laboratory testing performed central lab settings, glucose POCT aids in performing effective diagnosis at the patient's bedside. Easy and convenient operation of POCT has largely favored the growing usage of glucose meters across medical settings.

The demand for performing bedside monitoring of blood sugar levels efficiently in a capillary blood sample and the need to ensure better management of carbohydrate metabolism has propelled the point-of-care glucose testing market players to launch innovative glucose meters in the market. Various companies are investing in the development of needle-less blood glucose monitoring devices to offer painless management of diabetes in patients.

For instance, GlucoTrack - a product manufactured by Integrity Applications (Israel) performs quantification using electromagnetic, ultrasonic, and thermal waves in combination. In addition, Eversense is another painless glucose monitoring subcutaneous implant offered by Senseonics. This implant is able to quantify glucose levels in interstitial fluid when placed beneath the skin. This is followed by data transmission to show the results in real time.

The latest no-code monitoring systems help in minimizing the errors that occur due to incorrect entry of strip codes. Whereas, others are incorporating noble metals such as silver, gold, and platinum which effectively reduces the electrical noise further improving accuracy.

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Report Highlights

  • Accu-Chek Inform II accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

  • Bayer CONTOUR blood glucose monitoring system is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019-2025.

  • In terms of volume, the i-STAT ranked above all owing to its multipurpose utility in the diagnostics industry.

  • North America is the leading regional market due to the higher penetration of novel diagnostic techniques.

  • Asia Pacific has registered the fastest growth rate owing to numerous untapped growth opportunities in diagnostics and ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes.

  • A robust network of local manufacturers has significantly contributed to the revenue generated in this region Some of the key market participants are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, LifeScan, Inc., and Nova Biomedical among others.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Dynamics
3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.1.1.1 Introduction of CLIA waived tests
3.1.1.2 Growing prevalence of diabetes
3.1.1.3 Rising demand for short turnaround time glucose POC testing
3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.1.2.1 Potential interference and calibration issues in glucose meters
3.1.2.2 Presence of ambiguous regulatory as well as reimbursement framework
3.2 Point-of-Care (POC) Glucose Testing Market Analysis Tools
3.2.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.2.2 PESTEL Analysis
3.3 Point-of-Care (POC) Glucose Testing Market: Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4 Point-of-Care (POC) Glucose Testing: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Definitions and Scope
4.2 Product Market Share Analysis
4.3 Segment Dashboard
4.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
4.5 Accu-Check Aviva Meter
4.6 Onetouch Verio Flex
4.7 i-STAT
4.8 Freestyle Lite
4.9 Bayer CONTOUR Blood Glucose Monitoring System
4.10 True Metrix
4.11 Accu-Check Inform II
4.12 StatStrip

Chapter 5 Point-of-care (POC) Glucose Testing Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2016-2028 (Value) (USD Million)
5.1 Market share analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2 Regional Market Dashboard

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Company Overview
6.2 Financial Performance
6.3 Product Benchmarking
6.4 Recent Developments

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Abbott

  • Nipro

  • PlatInium Equity Advisors, LLC (Lifescan, Inc.)

  • Nova Biomedical

  • ACON Laboratories

  • Trividia Health, Inc.

  • Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

  • Bayer AG/Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

  • EKF Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydgkb7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-point-of-care-glucose-testing-market-report-2021-2028---rising-demand-for-short-turnaround-time-glucose-poc-testing-301357065.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

