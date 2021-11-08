U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,694.75
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,310.00
    +95.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,343.25
    -8.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,448.20
    +13.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.05
    +0.78 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1582
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.60
    +1.16 (+7.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3380
    -0.0620 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,820.29
    +3,909.49 (+6.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,621.62
    +81.60 (+5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.96
    -4.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,507.05
    -104.52 (-0.35%)
     

The global point-of-care ultrasound devices market revenue is predicted to increase to $4,546.5 million by 2030 from $2,186.8 million in 2020, at a 7.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The major drivers for the market include: • Booming Geriatric Population: The number of people aged 65 and above on earth is set to grow from 727 million in 2020 to 1.

New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06180078/?utm_source=GNW
5 billion by 2050, says the United Nations (UN). Since not all older people can visit a medical care facility every time, these devices can be brought to wherever the patients are, for diagnosis.

• Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is also driving the PoCUS devices market by propelling the demand for effective diagnosis and treatment. Ultrasound is not only used to detect the disease but also during treatment, such as ultrasound-guided surgeries. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), heart diseases kill 17.9 million and cancer kills 9.6 million people each year, thus driving the demand for ultrasound procedures.

The COVID-19 impact on the point-of-care ultrasound devices market has been negative due to the closure of manufacturing facilities. Moreover, almost all the healthcare resources were diverted to the fight against the pandemic, which is why most diagnostic imaging facilities were shut down, except for COVID patients.

Point-of-Care Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation Analysis
The diagnostic bifurcation held the larger share in the PoCUS devices market, on the basis of type, in the past. Such devices are being increasingly utilized for evaluating left ventricular systolic function and diagnosing severe mitral regurgitation, pericardial effusion, pleural effusion, pulmonary edema, and pneumothorax.

In the coming years, the portability segment of the point-of-care ultrasound devices market will be dominated by the trolley/cart-based bifurcation. These devices find widespread usage in hospitals as they can be easily taken from one place to another, such as between radiology departments and emergency rooms (ER).

The highest CAGR in the PoCUS devices market, under the application segment, will likely be seen in the emergency medicine category. As shifting the patient from the ER to the ultrasound ward can result in loss of valuable time, portable ultrasound devices are being used at the bedside to obtain immediate clinical information, increase efficiency, improve patient safety, and decrease the risk of complications.

Europe has generated the highest revenue in the point-of-care ultrasound devices market till now because of the increasing chronic disease incidence, healthcare expenditure, and geriatric population and rapid technological advancements in radiology, as a whole. The UN says that the region’s geriatric population will increase from 140.4 million in 2019 to 199.9 million by 2050, thus driving the volume of ultrasound procedures.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) will be the fastest-growing PoCUS devices market in the years to come owing to the rising demand for point-of-care treatment and diagnosis, increasing healthcare expenditure, and surging cases of lifestyle-associated and chronic diseases. Moreover, the aging population in Asia is set to reach 954.6 million by 2050 from 395.3 million in 2019, says the UN.

The major players in the global point-of-care ultrasound devices market are Esaote S.p.A., Analogic Corporation, Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Canon Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Braun Melsungen AG.

Key Findings of Global Point-of-Care Ultrasound Devices Market Report
• Demand for therapeutic PoCUS devices to rise faster
• Growing geriatric population biggest reason behind market advance
• APAC most-lucrative region for PoCUS devices market investments
• PoCUS devices undergoing technological advancements
• Emergency medicine biggest application area of PoCUS devices
• Market fragment in nature due to presence of numerous manufacturers
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06180078/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Do These 2 Numbers From Pfizer Spell Trouble for Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stepped ahead of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) nearly a year ago when it won the first authorization for a coronavirus vaccine. Of course, Moderna's vaccine entered the market a couple of weeks later. The big pharmaceutical company says its U.S. market share has grown to 74% from 56% back in April.

  • Covid-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis Link Probed by Researchers

    Several theories are under investigation by researchers seeking to explain heart-inflammation conditions among small numbers of vaccinated people.

  • Pfizer’s Covid Pill Is Shaking Up the Asia Recovery Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares tied to reopening trades from casinos to airlines surged in Asia on Monday after Pfizer Inc. said that its Covid-19 pill could reduce hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients by 89%. Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York F

  • Moderna's President Just Gave Us a Clue About the Size of Tomorrow's Vaccine Market

    Coronavirus vaccine makers are generating billions of dollars in revenue. In fact, leaders Pfizer and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) may bring in $54 billion combined this year. Pfizer predicts about $29 billion and Moderna predicts at least $17 billion.

  • Investors are betting that Pfizer’s ‘game-changing’ antiviral pill will reduce demand for COVID vaccines

    Pfizer's new pill cuts the risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes, but doctors say it's no substitute for a vaccine.

  • Merck veteran launches immuno-oncology startup with $80M

    After more than six years heading up oncology units at Merck & Co. Inc., Zhen Su is leading his own startup to expand into the immuno-oncology space.

  • Oil Might Be Double Today’s Prices Without OPEC+, UAE Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates said oil prices would be even higher today if it wasn’t for OPEC+, signaling the group will continue resisting U.S. pressure to pump faster.Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York Feud“Fortunately, we have OPEC+,” U

  • Details of COVID-19 vaccine workplace rules are out. What if your employer won't comply?

    If your workplace doesn't comply with the new COVID-19 vaccine rules, or refuses to accommodate your religious or medical objections, what can you do?

  • Steel companies among those with fastest-growing revenue in NE Ohio

    Acquisitions and higher steel prices have driven up revenues at three Northeast Ohio steel companies over the last year.

  • Oil Pares Gains as Saudi Pricing Is Countered by U.S. Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gave up some of its gains as sharp price hikes from Saudi Arabia were weighed against the potential for the U.S. to release some of its Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudWest Texas Intermediate par

  • Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown

    China's biggest listed companies Tencent and Alibaba are expected to report a fall in profits and slowing revenue growth in the July-September quarter, hurt by the year-long regulatory crackdown that has upended its tech industry. "We believe the financial impact of regulatory headwinds in China will be reflected in (third quarter) earnings and (fourth quarter) guidance," KGI Asia analysts said in a note last month. Tencent Holdings Ltd - the country's largest firm by market value and its first big tech name to report earnings on Thursday - is expected to post a 12% fall in quarterly profit, its first drop in two years, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Deputy recovering from COVID changes mind about vaccine: ‘This virus will kill you’

    After nearly losing his life to COVID-19, Ben Fisher has changed his mind about getting vaccinated against the virus.

  • Wisconsin business groups decry OSHA vaccine mandate, but some businesses welcome it

    A federal appeals court on Saturday stayed a new federal rule that employers to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for employees or require tests, but employment-law attorneys recommend that employers prepare to comply in case the regulation survives legal challenges.

  • Expect More Expensive Heating Bills This Winter, Energy Secretary Says

    The Energy Information Administration has forecast a jump in the price of natural gas and oil to heat homes this winter. Its latest forecast is due out this week.

  • EU Gas, Power Jump as Higher Russian Flows Fail to Materialize

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudEuropean gas and power prices surged on signs Russia won’t deliver the boost in supplies President Vladimir Putin promised. At least not on Monday.Benchmark gas futures traded in the Netherlands s

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in November

    Oil prices have soared more than 67% this year, including rallying by double digits in October. While crude prices have come off their recent highs, they're above $80 a barrel. Three oil companies thriving in the current market are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG).

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday as some countries in eastern Europe report record outbreaks, even as the Delta variant surge eases elsewhere and many countries resume trade and tourism. Infections are still rising in 55 out of 240 countries, with Russia, Ukraine and Greece at or near record levels of reported cases since the pandemic started two years ago, according to a Reuters analysis.

  • Physician shuts down Mike Pence’s daughter as she posts anti-vaccine message on Instagram

    ‘It’s easy to get angry as a young healthy person, but think of the elderly or immunocompromised’

  • German coronavirus infection rate hits highest since pandemic began

    Germany's coronavirus infection rate has risen to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, public health figures showed on Monday, and doctors warned they will need to postpone scheduled operations in coming weeks to cope. The seven-day incidence rate - the number of people per 100,000 to be infected over the last week - rose to 201.1, higher than a previous record of 197.6 in December last year, the figures from the Robert Koch Institute showed on Monday. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 4,782,546 from 4,767,033 a day earlier.

  • Stock up on KN95s after the updated CDC guidelines: These FDA-approved masks are on sale for $1.50 a pop at Amazon

    Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands recommended by the FDA.