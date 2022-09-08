U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

Global Point of Care Ultrasound System Market Report 2022-2027: Continuous Introduction of Innovative Technologies Presents Lucrative Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Point of Care Ultrasound System Market (2022-2027) by Type, Mobility, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Point of Care Ultrasound System Market is estimated to be USD 876.64 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1169.83 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.94%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Point of Care Ultrasound System Market is segmented based on Type, Mobility, End-User, and Geography.

  • By Type, the market is classified into Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutic Devices.

  • By Mobility, the market is classified into Handheld Devices and Trolley-Based Devices.

  • By End-User, the market is classified into Ambulatory Surgical Center and Hospitals & Clinics.

  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Point of Care Ultrasound System Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Point of Care Ultrasound System Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Point of Care Ultrasound System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Geriatric Population and Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

  • Growing Number of Patients in Emergency Care

  • Multiple Uses Associated with Point Of Care Ultrasounds

Restraints

  • Stringent Regulations for Product Approvals

Opportunities

  • Continuous Introduction of Innovative Technologies

  • Rising Penetration of Pocus Device Manufacturers In Emerging Economies

Challenges

  • Lack of Skilled Professionals

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Point of Care Ultrasound System Market, By Type

7 Global Point of Care Ultrasound System Market, By Mobility

8 Global Point of Care Ultrasound System Market, By End-User

9 Americas' Point of Care Ultrasound System Market

10 Europe's Point of Care Ultrasound System Market

11 Middle East and Africa's Point of Care Ultrasound System Market

12 APAC's Point of Care Ultrasound System Market

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

  • Analogic Corp.

  • Butterfly Network, Inc.

  • Canon Medical Systems Corp.

  • Chison Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • EDAN Instruments, Inc.

  • Esaote SPA

  • FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.

  • General Electric Company

  • Healcerion Co., Ltd.

  • Hitachi, Ltd.

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Mindray Medical International Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH

  • TechNova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd.

  • Terason Division Teratech Corp.

  • Toshiba Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uy7zob

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-point-of-care-ultrasound-system-market-report-2022-2027-continuous-introduction-of-innovative-technologies-presents-lucrative-opportunities-301620158.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

