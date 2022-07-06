U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,823.00
    -11.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,856.00
    -80.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,770.00
    -38.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.80
    -6.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.43
    +0.93 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.90
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.12 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0241
    -0.0029 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.91
    +0.38 (+1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1955
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1900
    -0.6520 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,194.91
    +301.39 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.11
    -2.92 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.00
    +111.53 (+1.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Product Type (Fixed POS, Wireless POS), Component Type, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Executive Summary The Global POS Terminal Market was valued at USD 67. 48 Billion in the year 2021. Growing multi-application of POS systems in various industries and growing demand for POS owing to its captivating features will be pushing the global market growth in the coming years.

New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Product Type (Fixed POS, Wireless POS), Component Type, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291002/?utm_source=GNW
This is due to the escalating application of POS systems in a number of industries such as Retail, Restaurants, Healthcare, Transportation, and E-commerce, among various others. Backed by burgeoning demand for POS systems that possess multiple features and can perform multi-functions such as inventory management, CRM, and reporting in addition to payment processing, the POS Terminal market will witness major growth globally during the coming years.

Based on the Product Type segment, the Fixed POS segment is expected to hold the largest share in the POS Terminal market in the year 2027 due to the increase in growing installation of fixed POS like fixed-mount scanners, touch computers, and cash drawers, in industries such as Transportation, Manufacturing, Retail, Hospitality, where users have to deal with a heavy number of customers routinely. These factors will be pushing the demand for fixed POS systems globally during the period.

APAC region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global POS Terminal market followed by the Americas & Europe. Also, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.

POS terminal systems have evolved from being transaction-oriented terminals/devices to systems that can integrate with the company’s CRM and other financial solutions. This evolution has empowered end-users with business intelligence to manage their revenue streams and inventory better. Lower maintenance costs, accurate transactions, and real-time inventory are key advantages of POS systems. With the functional benefits that the advanced POS systems offer, companies have replaced their traditional billing software with POS systems, thus, securing the growth of the POS system market.

Scope of the Report
• The report analyses the POS Terminal Market by Value (USD Million).

• The report analyses the POS Terminal Market by Product Type (Fixed POS, Wireless POS).

• The report analyses the POS Terminal Market by Component Type (Hardware, Software).

• The report analyses the POS Terminal Market by Application- (Retail, Healthcare, Restaurant, Hospitality, Others).

• The Global POS Terminal Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Ingenico SA, PAX Technology Ltd., Micros System, Cisco Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Verifone Inc., Samsung Group, HP Company, NRC Corporation, NEC Corporation.

• The report presents the analysis of the POS Terminal market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Key Target Audience

• POS Terminal Makers

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Regulatory Authorities
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291002/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Bill Gates just won legal approval to buy 2,100 acres of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M — and people are ‘livid’ about it all across the state

    The tech billionaire keeps plowing millions into this asset class.

  • Alibaba Earnings Turnaround Hopes Revived After Shares Rise 60%

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest brokerages have reiterated their bullish calls for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., suggesting more gains may be in store after the e-commerce giant surged from a mid-March low.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out o

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Now that we’re into the second half of 2022, with the Independence Day holiday behind us, we can take stock of the changes that the last six months have brought. And those changes have been dramatic. As this year got started, the S&P 500 was coming off of a 27% annual gain. Today, the index is down 20%, putting it into a bear market. The losses have been broad-based, and have left many otherwise sound equities languishing at low prices. It’s a circumstance that has a lot of unhappy investors won

  • Bridgewater’s Flagship Hedge Fund Gains 32% for First Half of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates posted a 32% return for its flagship hedge fund through the first half of 2022 as it benefited from increased market volatility, according to a person familiar with the performance.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkrai

  • Here’s how far house prices are set to fall as rates go up, according to this forecasting firm

    Stocks are set to veer south post holiday, following earlier optimism over reports President Joe Biden may lower tariffs on some Chinese goods to help ease the inflation sting. There isn’t much to explain the moodiness of stocks, which logged gains on Friday, but weekly losses on worries about a recession spurred on by rising U.S. interest rates. In the U.S., mortgage applications are down 28% from their peak, new home sales are off 17% and housing starts down 13%.

  • How high-net-worth individuals are riding out the bear market, according to their financial planners

    The economy is rocky, but high-net-worth individuals aren't worried.

  • Warren Buffett says inflation 'swindles almost everybody' — here's 10 ways his frugal habits can help you save money

    The uber-wealthy investor is thrifty with everything from his breakfast to his house.

  • Amazon Will Take Stake in Grubhub, Offer Prime Users Membership

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. agreed to take a stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV’s Grubhub and will offer its US Prime users a one-year membership to the food delivery service. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate

  • Oil Steadies Below $100 After Plunging on Recession Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied below $100 a barrel as banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said a plunge driven by fears a recession will hurt demand was overdone, and the outlook for energy consumption in China improved.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • Exxon profit set to soar again; White House wants more oil

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Wall Street analysts sharply increased their Exxon Mobil Corp second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, after the largest U.S. oil producer projected it could almost double its first-quarter earnings. Exxon's preview, released on Friday, signaled strong results ahead by oil companies and refiners and brought renewed criticism from the White House and fresh calls for a windfall profit tax by U.S. lawmakers under pressure from voters feeling pain at the pump. The White House repeated its call for oil companies to "use their record profits to expand refining capacity, increase supply, and most urgently reduce costs for the American people."

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Alibaba: Margins Might Surprise to the Upside in June Quarter, Says J.P. Morgan

    With the year’s first half done and dusted, companies will now begin dialing in the latest quarter’s financial statements. Next month, Alibaba (BABA) will deliver its earnings report for first quarter of fiscal year 2023 (June quarter). In recent times, the slowing demand amongst consumers, rising competition and the uncertain macro picture have all impacted Alibaba’s top-line. In fact, 4QF22 amounted to the slowest quarterly revenue growth since the Chinese ecommerce behemoth became a public en

  • Gas price fluctuations are 'a function of capitalism': Strategist

    St. Paul Research Chief Market Strategist Alan Knuckman explains the volatility in gas prices indicating a three-week decline, oil companies adjusting their pricing, and commodity prices amid inflation and the current economic environment.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Ford (NYSE: F) were falling today after the company reported second-quarter vehicle-sales results. While vehicle sales increased 1.8% over the period to 483,688, they fell far short of analysts' average estimate for an increase of 4.2% from the year-ago quarter. Ford filed its latest vehicle-delivery figures with the SEC today, and the company reported a 31.5% increase for its June deliveries, year over year.

  • 'The elephant in the room for Tesla,' according to WedBush's Dan Ives

    Some storm clouds are appearing on the horizon for Tesla bulls after a respectable second quarter.

  • Here are 3 top stocks that insiders keep pouring millions into — following these ‘in-the-know’ bigwigs could be a sharp way to beat this nightmarish market

    Insiders buy shares for only one reason: they think the price is going up.

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Say Goodbye to Their Crypto

    Zuckerberg has chosen his moment well: the crypto sector is currently going through an unprecedented crisis of confidence marked by a fall in the price of digital currencies. Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, has lost 71.3% of its value since its all-time high on November 10, according to data from CoinGecko. Ether, the second cryptocurrency by market value, is down 78% from its November all-time high as well.

  • Trading Nvidia and Chip Stocks: Here Are the Charts

    Nvidia, AMD and the entire semiconductor space are under pressure. Here are the key levels to know now.