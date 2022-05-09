U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

GLOBAL POLICY WILL REMOVE HEADACHES FROM INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

·3 min read

Led by Saudi Arabia, the Harmonising Air Travel policy will transform the traveler experience by creating a single, trusted source of information on entry requirements for international travelers

  • The global aviation policy has been developed in cooperation with the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

  • The Harmonising Air Travel policy seeks to boost the recovery of the global aviation sector

  • The policy framework was unveiled at the Kingdom's inaugural Future Aviation Forum and will be formally presented at the 41st ICAO General Assembly later in 2022

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced the Harmonising Air Travel policy, a framework that will make international travel simpler, easier and more enjoyable by removing the confusion over travel requirements currently discouraging millions of people from booking flights.

Global policy, launched at the Future Aviation Forum, will remove headaches from international travel

Designed in cooperation with the UN's International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the proposed framework will eradicate international travel confusion for passengers, carriers and governments by creating a single, clear, up-to-date online resource setting out requirements for entry to all participating countries.

The policy will be submitted to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) General Assembly with the objective of receiving approval from Member States in October of this year.

GACA President HE Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Duailej said: "The pandemic exposed how disconnected the world really is. Our research shows that many people chose not to travel in 2021 – and will not travel in 2022 – because of confusing health requirements to get from country to country. We are delighted to launch the Harmonising Air Travel policy, a proposed framework that will unify and strengthen our industry by enabling it to navigate future health crises.

"Aviation is the lifeblood of the global economy, and it is crucial to safeguard it from future disruption. The Harmonising Air Travel policy framework demonstrates the leadership role Saudi Arabia is taking to ensure that the sector thrives in the years to come."

According to recent YouGov research, currently 32 percent of Americans, 47 percent of people in the Gulf, 40 percent of people in Italy and 40 percent of people in the UK say confusion over health requirements will prevent them from travelling in 2022.

The policy will create a harmonised international reporting mechanism for health crises using purpose-built digital communications tools, world-class governance and coordination processes, and a system that will facilitate universal compliance, such as a globally-recognised Digital Health certificate.

As a result, travelers will have access to clear guidelines and requirements needed to get from origin to arrival. The universal platform will be able to integrate all existing international aviation and government-to-government health crises communication systems.

The Harmonising Air Travel policy white paper was launched at the inaugural Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh. Hosted by GACA, global leaders, aviation heads and regulators convened to find solutions to the sector's greatest challenges – including passenger experience, sustainability and business recovery post-COVID.

Saudi Arabia aims to become the Middle East's pre-eminent aviation hub. Its' transport and logistics sector, a major pillar of the Vision 2030 economic transformation plan, is undergoing rapid development. The Kingdom aims to generate 356 billion SAR – or just under $100 billion USD – in investment into its aviation sector by 2030.

For more information or get in touch with the Future Aviation Forum media team, please contact FAFmedia@consulum.com.

About the Future Aviation Forum:

The inaugural Future Aviation Forum is a premier networking and deal-making event that connects global aviation leaders to shape the evolution of international air travel, drive forward solutions in a post-pandemic world and ensure that the sector thrives in the years to come. Held from the 9-11 May in Riyadh, it features more than 120 speakers, with over 2,000 attendees and representatives from every continent. Delegates will attend 40 sessions, focusing on three core thematic pillars: passenger experience, sustainability, and business recovery post-Covid.

Hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Forum will propel Saudi Arabia's emergence as the region's pre-eminent aviation hub.

For more information, please visit https://www.futureaviationforum.com/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-policy-will-remove-headaches-from-international-travel-301542310.html

SOURCE General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA)

