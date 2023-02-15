Global Polyacrylamide Market Size to grow USD 29.65 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 7.4%: Spherical Insights

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

According to a research report published by SphericalInsights, the Global Polyacrylamide Market Size was valued at USD 15.60 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 29.65 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period. Major vendors in the Global Polyacrylamide include SNF FLOERGER, Kemira, BASF, ASHLAND, NALCO, Dia-Nitrix, Mitsui Chemicals, Arakawa Chemical, PetroChina Daqing, Bejing Hengju, Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals, Xitao Polymer, Shandong Polymer Biochemicals

New York, United States, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Polyacrylamide Market Size to grow from USD 15.60 billion in 2021 to USD 29.65 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period. The rise of the oil recovery sectors has expanded over time, which has led to an increase in demand for polyacrylamides. Investment in the water treatment industry has increased, further driving the global polyacrylamide market.

Key Insights

The global Polyacrylamide Market was valued at USD 15.60 Billion in 2021.

The Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030

The global Polyacrylamide Market is expected to reach USD 29.65 Billion by 2030

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Anionic segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the Type, the Polyacrylamide Market is categorized into Cationic, Anionic, Non-ionic and Others. The Anionic segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Anionic Oil segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position because of its expanding use in wastewater treatment, paper manufacture, and oil recovery operations. The features of anionic, which have a large molecular weight and exhibit significant degrees of polymerization, are the main cause of this increase. Additionally, it demonstrates adaptable qualities, including shear, flocculation, dispersibility, thickening, and drag-reduction. Additionally, it is economical, which has increased its widespread use in the industry.

The Oil Recovery segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the Polyacrylamide Market Share is categorized as Enhanced Oil Recovery, Water Treatment, Mineral processing, Pulp & Paper, and Others. The Oil Recovery segment is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Oil Recovery segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position while expanding at the fastest CAGR because of the rising need for better oil recovery, fast urbanisation, and population expansion that is anticipated to have considerable growth throughout the anticipated time. Polyacrylamide is employed in various settings and functions as an agent, including oil drilling additive, drag reduction, and better oil recovery.





Polyacrylamide Market Report Scope: -

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 29.65 Billion CAGR 7.4 % (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Region, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors SNF FLOERGER, Kemira, BASF, ASHLAND, NALCO, Dia-Nitrix, Mitsui Chemicals, Arakawa Chemical, PetroChina Daqing, Bejing Hengju, Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals, Xitao Polymer, Shandong Polymer Biochemicals, Anhui Tianrun Chemicals,

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022.

The Global Polyacrylamide Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. The rising acceptance by the market are driving the demand for Polyacrylamide. The market for Polyacrylamide was dominated by the Asia Pacific region mostly due to the fast expansion of the water treatment sector in China, and India is the main driver of the growth. Along with it, nations in the APAC region have significantly contributed to various applications shaping the global polyacrylamide market. North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The market is segmented by

Global Polyacrylamide Market, By Type

Cationic

Anionic

Non-ionic

Others

Global Polyacrylamide Market, By Application

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Water Treatment

Mineral processing

Pulp & Paper

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





List of Key Market Players

SNF FLOERGER

Kemira

BASF

ASHLAND

NALCO

Dia-Nitrix

Mitsui Chemicals

Arakawa Chemical

PetroChina Daqing

Bejing Hengju

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals

Xitao Polymer

Shandong Polymer Bio-chemicals

Anhui Tianrun Chemicals

Zhengzhou Zhengli Polymer

Xinxiang Boyuan Water-purifying Materials

Zibo Xinye Chemical

Black Rose Industries

Dongying Kechuang Biochemical

Other

Some Recent Developments News in the Global Polyacrylamide Market:

USA, In October 2018, A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by BASF and SINOPEC to deepen their partnership in China to meet rising consumer needs.

USA, In June 2019, To increase the scope of its product offering, BASF joined with NGK and signed a sales contract.





