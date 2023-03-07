U.S. markets closed

Global Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market Report to 2027: Featuring Bieglo, Caledonian Industries, Darter Plastics, Ensinger and Evonik Industries Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market by Type (PEEK, PEK, PEKK), Fillers (Glass-filled, Carbon-filled, Unfilled), Form, Application (Oil & Gas, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The PAEK market is projected to grow from USD 985 million in 2022 to USD 1,362 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

By type, the PEEK segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of PAEK market during 2022 to 2027

Based on type, the PEEK segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The growth in various end-use industry to lead the growth of this segment. Many leading end-use industries are using PEEK in their product manufacturing. PEEK is fire retardant and emit less smoke & toxic gases which makes in suitable to use in major growing industry such as aerospace.

The automotive segment in application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. PAEK is widely used in automotive applications such as in braking systems, fuel systems, induction systems, coolant systems, engine components, powertrain, brake systems, sockets, among others. The growth of automotive industry is expected to drive the demand of PAEK in this segment.

By filler, the glass-filles segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of PAEK market during 2022 to 2027

Based on filler, the glass-filled segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Glass-filled PAEK provides enhanced creep strength and dimensional stability that makes it ideal choice for oil & gas and aerospace industries.

By form, the compound segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of PAEK market during 2022 to 2027

Based on form, the compound segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. PAEK compounds are used in variety of products that have been tailored to the needs of various processors and customers. Compounds helps to support material's wear resistance, stiffness, or tribological properties, hence it is commonly available form of PEAK.

The PAEK market in Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the PAEK market from 2022 to 2027. Asia Pacific is one of the key markets for PAEK. The region has high demand for the PAEK due to growing automotive industry, rising population, urbanization, and industrialization in China, Japan, and India.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Additive Manufacturing Using Paek

  • Medical Industry's Shift to PAEK Solutions

  • Growing Demand for Paek in Aerospace Industry

Restraints

  • Availability of Low-Price Substitutes

Opportunities

  • Growth of Electric Vehicles to Create Opportunity for PEKK

Challenges

  • Complexity Involved in Using Peek in 3D Printing

  • Numerous Phases Involved in Manufacturing of PAEK Parts Compared to Other Thermoplastics

Case Study Analysis

  • Study on Effect of Thermoplastic Aircraft Curved Beam

  • Study on Effect of Temperature on PAEK Composite

Companies Mentioned

  • Akro-Plastic

  • Arkema Sa

  • Bieglo GmbH

  • Caledonian Industries Ltd.

  • Darter Plastics Inc.

  • Ensinger Group

  • Evonik Industries Ag

  • Gharda Chemicals Limited

  • J.K. Overseas

  • Jilin Joinature Polymer Company Limited

  • Jrlon, Inc.

  • Lati S.P.A.

  • Lehmann&Voss&Co.

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

  • Nanoshel LLC

  • Oxford Performance Materials

  • Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd.

  • Rtp Company

  • Sabic

  • Solvay

  • Toray Advanced Composites

  • Victrex plc

  • Zeus Company Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugzjdu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-polyaryletherketone-paek-market-report-to-2027-featuring-bieglo-caledonian-industries-darter-plastics-ensinger-and-evonik-industries-among-others-301763311.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

