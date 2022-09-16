U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,851.88
    -49.47 (-1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,644.34
    -317.48 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,367.34
    -185.02 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.24
    -30.99 (-1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.35
    +1.25 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.30
    +7.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    +0.15 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0024
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4420
    -0.0170 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9580
    -0.4990 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,723.32
    -19.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.31
    -3.13 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.05
    -29.02 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Global Polycarbonate Diols Market to Grow to $328 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polycarbonate Diols Market by Form (Solid, Liquid), Molecular Weight (g/mol) (<1,000, 1,000 - Below 2,000, 2,000 & Above), Application (Synthetic Leather, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global polycarbonate diols market is projected to grow from USD 249 Million in 2022 to USD 328 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Polycarbonate diol has been extensively used to produce several polyurethane materials of excellent quality and performance. In automobiles, synthetic leather is prevalently used for interiors, especially for seat upholstery, covers, hoods, and other products, which help improve the aesthetics of interiors.

With growing environmental awareness, stringent regulations, and initiatives to support sustainable development, there has been a drastic shift from natural to synthetic leather and solvent-borne to water-borne paints and coatings. Owing to this, the demand for high-performance PU products is witnessing significant growth in the automotive industry which in turn drives the demand for polycarbonate diols.

By Form, Solid Polycarbonate diols are anticipated in order to record high ranking CAGR during the forecast period.

In general, solid polycarbonate diols lend superior resistance to hydrolysis, oxidation, and wear in polyurethane products compared with polyether and polyester polyols. At low temperatures, solid polycarbonate diols offer optimal efficiency, strength, high thermal stability, and high mechanical properties, among other things. From the perspective of demand, solid polycarbonate diols are being consumed primarily in synthetic leathers tracked by paints and coatings applications. Thus, growing demand for those applications will prompt the polycarbonate diols market over the projection period.

By Molecular Weight, 1000 G/MOL - below 2,000 G/MOL segments is expected to grow at a sound CAGR projection period in the polycarbonate diols market.

In molecular weight, the 1000 g/mol - below 2,000 g/mol segments are estimated to be signed up for healthy demand growth over the projection period. These polyols have comparatively low viscosity as compared to 2,000 g/mol & above. These polycarbonate diols provide excellent hydrolytic strength against acids, bases, corrosive solvents, and other toxic chemicals, among others. Produced polyurethane retains considerable strength and mechanical characteristics because which it is primarily used in synthetic leather applications. The rising demand for synthetic leather in the auto industry will be driving growth across this segment.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the polycarbonate diols market.

APAC is to be the world's largest and fastest-growing market during the projection period. Growing demand for synthetic leather and paints & coatings in China and other countries with encouraging government policy will lead to the annual growth of the polycarbonate diols market in the APAC region. Rising environmental consciousness and strict regulation are supporting the growth of eco-friendly chemicals markets.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Synthetic Leather

  • Growing Demand for High-Performance PU Products in Automotive Industry

  • Rising Demand for Water-Based Polyurethane Systems

Restraints

  • Costlier Than Conventional Polyols

Opportunities

  • Government Regulations Encouraging Use of Eco-Friendly Chemicals

  • Challenges

  • Controlling Prices to Ensure Affordability

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Polycarbonate Diols Market, by Molecular Weight

7 Polycarbonate Diols Market, by Form

8 Polycarbonate Diols Market, by Application

9 Polycarbonate Diols Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation

  • Caffaro Industrie Spa

  • Chemwill Asia Co. Ltd.

  • Covestro Ag

  • Cromogenia Units S. A.

  • Daicel Corporation

  • Erca Advanced Polymer Solutions Srl

  • GRR Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd.

  • Guangdong Dazhi Environmental Protection Technology Incorporated Company

  • Hubei Jusheng Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Jiangsu Chemical Industry Research Institutes Co. Ltd.

  • Kuraray Co., Ltd.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

  • Perstorp Group

  • Qingdao Huayuan Polymer Co., Ltd.

  • Saudi Arabian Oil Company

  • Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

  • Tosoh Corporation

  • UBE Industries, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qndkql

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-polycarbonate-diols-market-to-grow-to-328-million-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-5-7-301626147.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • FedEx stock plunges on brutal profit warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for FedEx.

  • As FedEx stock crashes after brutal profit warning, analyst points to a lurking Amazon

    FedEx has blown three tires before the peak holiday shipping season, and chatter on the Street is that mighty Amazon may have played a role.

  • 2 High-Yield Financial Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Looking for high yield stocks in the finance sector? This pair of banks is worth close inspection, while this REIT is best avoided.

  • This High-Yielding Warren Buffett Stock Is Getting Acquired -- Here Are 2 Excellent Replacements to Buy

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is about to lose one of its higher-yielding dividend stocks. STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a high dividend yield, has agreed to be taken private by GIC and Oak Street. Because of that, Berkshire and other investors relying on STORE to supply them with passive income will need to find a replacement.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have gotten a lot of attention over the last few years as production has increased and multiple companies have come public, but that doesn't mean all EV stocks are good investments. Companies still have to make money building and selling vehicles, which has historically been the hardest part of the auto business. Given the current trends, I think General Motors (NYSE: GM) is the one EV stock to buy hand over fist, while ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have some serious red flags.

  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”

  • 2 Artificial-Intelligence Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Innovative technologies have regularly reshaped the world. In the last few decades, inventions like the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone have dramatically enhanced human productivity, while creating tremendous wealth in the process. In fact, research company McKinsey estimates that AI could boost global economic output by 16% (or $13 trillion) between 2018 and 2030.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing expert, however, is getting on his soapbox to encourage investors to buy now, while prices are low. This is the view of Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. The venture capitalist makes a case for investors to take advantage of vol

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Intel (INTC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • ‘Take opportunities on days like today’: Kevin O'Leary says it could be the best time to buy stocks. Here are the 2 places he finds most attractive

    You can't guess the bottom. But a bargain is a bargain.

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • Russian economy won’t recover from Ukraine war ‘until 2030s’ - live updates

    Pound sinks to lowest since 1985 as retail sales slump Germany seizes control of three Russian-owned Rosneft oil refineries FTSE 100 falls 0.3pc Ben Marlow: Shell must accept it has lost the battle on fossil fuels Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Teck and Agnico Eagle Announce Agreement on the San Nicolás Copper-Zinc Project located in Zacatecas, Mexico

    Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A) (TSX: TECK.B) (NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that Agnico Eagle has agreed to subscribe for a 50% interest in Minas de San Nicolás, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("MSN"), a wholly-owned Teck subsidiary which owns the San Nicolás copper-zinc development project located in Zacatecas, Mexico (the "Transaction"). As a result of the Transaction, Teck and Agnico Eagle will become 50/50 joint venture pa

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • Adobe-Figma deal: 'I've never seen a level of investor hatred' like this, analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill assesses Adobe's deal to acquire Figma amid its third-quarter revenue beat, while looking at investor responses, the climate of the tech sector, and Amazon's NFL streaming deal.

  • Why Shares in United States Steel Slumped This Week

    Shares in steel producer United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) crashed 19.5% in the week to the close of trading on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Wednesday, Nucor caused a sell-off in the sector after it released disappointing third-quarter guidance. Nucor's third-quarter earnings are set to fall significantly below the market's prior estimates due to "metal margin contraction" as steel prices fall.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Coca-Cola vs. Procter & Gamble

    During a bull market, investors usually rotate from slower-growth blue-chip stalwarts toward higher-growth stocks. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) are two of those defensive bear market stocks. Coca-Cola's beverage sales generally remain stable throughout economic downturns, as do sales of P&G's well-established brands, which include Tide, Pampers, Tampax, Charmin, Bounty, Gillette, Oral-B, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, and SK-II.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Carnival?

    The earlier stages of the pandemic were particularly rough for cruise companies. Today, more than a year after ships returned to the water, things are looking brighter for industry heavyweight Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CCK). The world's largest cruise ship operator may have even reached a key turning point.