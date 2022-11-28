Global Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market Report 2022: Increase in the Production and Commercialization of Bio-Based Polycarbonates Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market by Resin, Grade, Flow Rate, End-Use, Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global polycarbonate polyester blend market is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR during the forecast years due to extended applications of the material in various packaging of the products in end-use industries. The application of the polycarbonate polyester blend in the automotive industry to reduce the weight of the automotives and reduce the plastic usage further drives the growth of the global polycarbonate polyester blend market in the upcoming five years.

Polycarbonates are formed with the cluster of thermoplastic polymers that contain carbonate groups in their basic chemical structure. Polyester is a category of polymers that contain the ester functional group in every repeat unit of their main chain. As a specific material, it most commonly refers to a type called polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The conjugation of the materials provide various properties to the manufactured good such as moisture resistance, good heat absorption, and chemical as well as electrical resistance. The material also has oxidative and thermal stability and thus can be used to produce goods in demand for such properties like electronic devices, automotive bodies, etc. The manufacturing process is completely eco-friendly and recyclable.



Expanding Demand from Automotive Industry



Surge in the demand for personal and commercial vehicles drives the growth of the global polycarbonate polyester blend market in the upcoming five years. The demand for making the automotives light weight and heightened need for eco-friendly production of the automotive exterior bodies further aid to the growth of the global polycarbonate polyester blend market in the next five years. Growing demand for the production of the exteriors with recyclable material like polycarbonate polyester bend also guarantees precaution against fire. The material allows significant safety in case of sudden combustion and gives chance to the passenger to escape.



Electrical Appliance Demand Facilitates Market Growth



Surge in the demand and thus the sales of the electrical appliances considerably substantiates the growth of the global polycarbonate polyester blend market in the upcoming five years. Innovative product launches in the electrical industry such as switching relays and connectors, sensor parts and lights, LCD and LED sections, smartphones, and computers further fuels the growth of the global polycarbonate polyester blend market in the future five years.



Moreover, the increase in the production and commercialization of bio-based polycarbonates would also add value to the future growth of the market. Polycarbonate sheets are highly demanded by the construction industry. These are also utilized in the production of hardware gadgets and optical equipment. It is highly demanded by the automotive industry owing to its lightweight. Furthermore, this material fulfills the benchmark set by various authorities regarding quality and safety control. It provides complete heat resistance and is a good material for electrical insulation. Owing to its lightweight and shatter-resistant characteristics that makes it a perfect blend for the housing material, production of cell phones & computers, etc.



The global polycarbonate polyester blend market segmentation is based on resin, grade, flow rate, end-use, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on resin, the market is further segmented into PC-PBT, PC-ABS, PC-ASA, and others. By grade, the market is fragmented into injection, extrusion, general purpose, and others. Based on flow rate, the market is also differentiated into high flow, medium flow, and low flow. By end-use, the market is bifurcated into automotive, consumer durables, medical, utilities, optical media, and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European & CIS region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.



In this report, global polycarbonate polyester blend market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, by Resin:

PC-PBT

PC-ABS

PC-ASA

Others

Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, by Grade:

Injection

Extrusion

General Purpose

Others

Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, by Flow Rate:

High Flow

Medium Flow

Low Flow

Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, by End-Use:

Automotive

Consumer Durables

Medical

Utilities

Optical Media

Others

Polycarbonate polyester blend Market, by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe & CIS

South America

Middle East & Africa

Sabic

Covestro

Ineos Group

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemicals

LG Chem Ltd

Polkemi

Duromer Products

Entec Polymers

