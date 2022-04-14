U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,473.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,236.75
    +15.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.60
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.64
    -0.61 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    -7.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.70
    -2.56 (-10.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3136
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4240
    -0.2640 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,201.30
    +1,041.13 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.98
    +24.34 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.72
    -22.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Global Polyclinics Market, By Type, By Services, By Therapy Area, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Polyclinics Market, By Type (Large Scale Polyclinic v/s Express Clinic), By Services (Diagnostic, Consultation, Treatment), By Therapy Area (Gynecology & Obstetrics, General & Sports Physiotherapy, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Orthopedics, Infertility, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyclinics Market, By Type, By Services, By Therapy Area, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267908/?utm_source=GNW

The global polyclinics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the increasing patient counts and expanding demand for affordable healthcare services.

Besides, the rising instances of infectious diseases and the increasing geriatric population are expected to propel the growth of the global polyclinics market.Additionally, the urgent requirement of medical care and the growing number of patients requiring outpatient medical care are also driving the market growth.

Polyclinics are medical facilities that provide both general and specialist examinations for a wide variety of diseases.The institution is somewhere between clinics & hospitals, but they do not offer complex and multiple level surgical treatment facilities.

Also referred to as mini-hospitals, polyclinics have multiple physicians such as dermatologists, dentists, optometrists, gynecologists, ENT specialists, pediatricians, etc., so that the patients can avail all different kinds of treatments in one place. The growing global population and establishments of polyclinics providing cost-efficient facilities to patients are also some of the factors projected to boost the growth of the global polyclinics market in the coming years. Moreover, government authorities are constructing polyclinics instead of the hospital in remote areas situated in difficult terrains, stimulating the growth of the global polyclinics market. Many corporate offices and factories are setting up their personalized polyclinics to provide the best healthcare services to their employees and factory workers, which is further expected to aid the growth of the global polyclinics market in the coming years.
The global polyclinics market is segmented based on type, services, therapy area, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is fragmented into large scale polyclinic and express clinic.

Large polyclinics are anticipated to hold the largest share in the global polyclinics market in the coming years as they are more preferred for the prolonged requirement of services and increased availability of multiple services under one roof. However, express clinics are registering faster growth in the global polyclinics market on account of growing initiatives by the government to provide healthcare facilities to the poor and homeless population.
Major players operating in the global polyclinic market are Optum Inc., MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, Centro Diagnostico Italiano (Bracco), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Polyclinic Medical Center, Inc., Hindustan Health Care, Asthma Allergy Clinic (Sidhi Polyclinic), etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global polyclinics market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global polyclinics market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast global polyclinics market based on type, services, therapy area, region, and competitive landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global polyclinics market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global polyclinics market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global polyclinics market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global polyclinics market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global polyclinics market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global polyclinics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Polyclinics Market, By Type:
o Large Scale Polyclinic
o Express Clinic
• Polyclinics Market, By Services:
o Diagnostic
o Consultation
o Treatment
• Polyclinics Market, By Therapy Area:
o Gynecology & Obstetrics
o General & Sports Physiotherapy
o Dermatology
o Psychiatry
o Orthopedics
o Infertility
o Others
• Polyclinics Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global polyclinics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Polyclinic service provider companies/partners
• End-Users
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global polyclinics market
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global polyclinics market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267908/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • TSMC Raises Sales Outlook Despite Fears Around Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its sales outlook for the year after quarterly earnings jumped 45%, helped by solid demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukr

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • TSMC sees Q2 sales surge; says chip capacity to stay tight this year

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's TSMC forecast an up to 37% jump in current-quarter sales and said it expects chip capacity to remain very tight this year, amid a global crunch that has kept order books full and allowed chipmakers to charge premium prices. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, forecast revenue of $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up from $13.29 billion a year earlier. TSMC is working to address supply chain challenges with tool suppliers to help them expand capacity, CEO C.C. Wei told an online earnings briefing, referring to a cycle of shortages where makers of chip equipment are struggling to find the chips needed for equipment to supply chipmakers like TSMC.

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Putin prepares to stop propping up Russian markets - live updates

    National Grid could pay power stations to turn off for Queen's Jubilee FTSE 100 slips 0.2pc Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says U

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • Ford Is Now 3 Businesses. What That Means for the Stock.

    Ford CFO John Lawler spoke at the Bank of America conference taking place at the New York Auto show. The way he's talking about the business is new.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • Top Materials Stocks for April 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • 15 Companies Growing Like Crazy Are About To Double In Size

    The global economy is cooling off, so what's an investor to do? Find S&P 500 companies still growing like crazy. They're out there.

  • I Bond hacks on tax returns and more as inflation hits 8.5%

    I Bond sales – which hit $3.5 billion in January – keep going strong as inflation rises. Here are some I Bond hacks, including one for tax refunds.