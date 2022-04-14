Global Polyclinics Market, By Type, By Services, By Therapy Area, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

ReportLinker

Global Polyclinics Market, By Type (Large Scale Polyclinic v/s Express Clinic), By Services (Diagnostic, Consultation, Treatment), By Therapy Area (Gynecology & Obstetrics, General & Sports Physiotherapy, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Orthopedics, Infertility, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

The global polyclinics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the increasing patient counts and expanding demand for affordable healthcare services.



Besides, the rising instances of infectious diseases and the increasing geriatric population are expected to propel the growth of the global polyclinics market.Additionally, the urgent requirement of medical care and the growing number of patients requiring outpatient medical care are also driving the market growth.



Polyclinics are medical facilities that provide both general and specialist examinations for a wide variety of diseases.The institution is somewhere between clinics & hospitals, but they do not offer complex and multiple level surgical treatment facilities.



Also referred to as mini-hospitals, polyclinics have multiple physicians such as dermatologists, dentists, optometrists, gynecologists, ENT specialists, pediatricians, etc., so that the patients can avail all different kinds of treatments in one place. The growing global population and establishments of polyclinics providing cost-efficient facilities to patients are also some of the factors projected to boost the growth of the global polyclinics market in the coming years. Moreover, government authorities are constructing polyclinics instead of the hospital in remote areas situated in difficult terrains, stimulating the growth of the global polyclinics market. Many corporate offices and factories are setting up their personalized polyclinics to provide the best healthcare services to their employees and factory workers, which is further expected to aid the growth of the global polyclinics market in the coming years.

The global polyclinics market is segmented based on type, services, therapy area, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is fragmented into large scale polyclinic and express clinic.



Large polyclinics are anticipated to hold the largest share in the global polyclinics market in the coming years as they are more preferred for the prolonged requirement of services and increased availability of multiple services under one roof. However, express clinics are registering faster growth in the global polyclinics market on account of growing initiatives by the government to provide healthcare facilities to the poor and homeless population.

Major players operating in the global polyclinic market are Optum Inc., MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, Centro Diagnostico Italiano (Bracco), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Polyclinic Medical Center, Inc., Hindustan Health Care, Asthma Allergy Clinic (Sidhi Polyclinic), etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global polyclinics market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global polyclinics market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global polyclinics market based on type, services, therapy area, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global polyclinics market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global polyclinics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global polyclinics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global polyclinics market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global polyclinics market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global polyclinics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Polyclinics Market, By Type:

o Large Scale Polyclinic

o Express Clinic

• Polyclinics Market, By Services:

o Diagnostic

o Consultation

o Treatment

• Polyclinics Market, By Therapy Area:

o Gynecology & Obstetrics

o General & Sports Physiotherapy

o Dermatology

o Psychiatry

o Orthopedics

o Infertility

o Others

• Polyclinics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, and presence of all major players across the globe.



The analyst calculated the market size of global polyclinics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Polyclinic service provider companies/partners

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global polyclinics market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global polyclinics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

