U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,749.63
    -151.23 (-3.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,516.74
    -876.05 (-2.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,809.23
    -530.80 (-4.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,714.59
    -85.69 (-4.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.09
    +0.42 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.20
    -55.30 (-2.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.02
    -0.91 (-4.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0412
    -0.0114 (-1.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    +0.2100 (+6.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2132
    -0.0177 (-1.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4150
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,287.73
    -4,190.16 (-15.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.43
    -47.45 (-8.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyester Staple Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global polyester staple fiber market reached a value of US$ 22 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.95% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Polyester staple fiber (PSF) is made via polymerization of purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and mono ethylene glycol (MEG) or recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle flakes. It is lightweight, resistant to light and available in a wide range of colors with different cut lengths. As it can withstand extreme climatic conditions and has remarkable resilience, PSF is widely used for spinning yarns, which are then knitted or weaved into non-woven fabrics. It is also utilized as a poly fiberfill in premium pillows, cushions, quilts, sofa, soft toys, jackets, and mattresses across the globe.

Significant growth in the real estate sector is positively influencing the need for luxury furniture. This represents one of the major factors propelling the market growth. It is further supported by the thriving construction industry wherein PSF is used in concrete to fill up cracks and enhance the overall quality of walls, tanks, tiles, blocks, and maintenance hole covers.

Apart from this, inflating disposable incomes and the escalating demand for sustainable and fast fashion are promoting the utilization of PSF in the textile industry. PSF is also used for making speaker felts, geotextiles, and wadding and as a filler for sound absorption. Moreover, it is employed in the manufacturing of high-quality and economical automotive textiles for roofs, airbags, trunk liners, carpet backing, glove boxes, door panels, safety belts, and sound insulation. The increasing production of light commercial vehicles is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to market players.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. (Alfa S.A.B. de C.V.), Bombay Dyeing, China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Group), Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Huvis Corporation, Indorama Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd, Toray Industries Inc. and XINDA Corp.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global polyester staple fiber market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polyester staple fiber market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the origin?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global polyester staple fiber market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Origin
6.1 Virgin
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Recycled
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Blended
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product
7.1 Solid
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Hollow
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Automotive
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Home Furnishing
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Apparel
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Filtration
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. (Alfa S.A.B. de C.V.)
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Bombay Dyeing
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Group)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Far Eastern New Century Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.6 Huvis Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Indorama Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Reliance Industries Limited
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Toray Industries Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 XINDA Corp
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0shk9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-polyester-staple-fiber-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301566519.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Oracle stock jumps after fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Oracle shares are moving higher after the company beat on both the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter.

  • 'Never say never': Wall Street contemplates a shock decision from the Fed

    Betting markets and some Wall Street firms are now predicting a larger-than-expected bump in short-term interest rates, expectations are Powell will stick to his communicated strategy of raising rates by 0.50% this week.

  • Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession ... I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton's Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed. How Much More It Could Fall.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

  • ‘Liquidation panic’ has taken over the stock, bond and crypto markets — and this may be the beginning of the end

    The U.S. stock market is experiencing a liquidation panic where everything is getting sold. Analysis from Rob Hanna of Quantifiable Edges suggests a rare Inverse Zweig Breadth Thrust (ZBT). Notwithstanding the fact that negative ZBTs were not part of Marty Zweig’s work as detailed in his book, “Winning on Wall Street,” this study is nearing “torturing the data until it talks” territory.

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were all tumbling Monday, and the major stock indices were sliding as well. Investors are worried that rising inflation -- and the Federal Reserve's response to it -- could drag the economy into a recession.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

    How far off is Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)?

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last...

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK tests pandemic low as market sell-off batters fund

    A meltdown across equity and cryptocurrency markets Monday is dragging Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Invest down hard.

  • Energy stocks: ‘Demand destruction is likely to occur,’ ETF strategist says

    SS&C ALPS Advisors Chief ETF Strategist Paul Baiocchi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stock market performance ahead of the Fed’s rate hike announcement, the state of energy stocks and oil companies, and the outlook for supply and demand.

  • MicroStrategy’s Losses on Its Bitcoin Bet Near $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Saylor’s big bet on Bitcoin has backfired in a major way as the paper loss for his firm’s holdings of the largest digital asset has reached roughly $1 billion.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession

  • Why the Market Slump is Good News

    U.S. stocks are plunging to fresh lows for the year as a bear-market rally from their previous lows in late May gets wiped away. The big names that led the bull market for years are being humbled. The so-called FAANG stocks are all well off their highs from late 2021, none more so than Netflix which has dropped nearly 75% in less than 8 months.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Monday market meltdown: S&P 500 enters bear market, 10-year yield hits 11-year high

    Traders bet a fresh decades-high print on inflation will force the Federal Reserve to get even more aggressive than previously anticipated to help ease rising prices.

  • As tech melts down, a truth remains: Semiconductors are eating the world

    When tech, and more specifically semiconductor companies, grow, GDP grows. While forecasts vary, McKinsey places the semiconductor industry’s growth to become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030 based on what the consulting firm estimated to be 6% to 8% annual growth and around 2% annual price growth — all depending on the return of balance in supply and demand.

  • Oracle results top estimates on cloud boom

    "We believe that this revenue growth spike indicates that our infrastructure business has now entered a hyper-growth phase," Oracle Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz said in a statement. Catz attributed the jump in revenue to the company's Fusion and NetSuite cloud applications and high demand for its infrastructure cloud business.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t