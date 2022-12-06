U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

Global Polyethylene Glycol Markets, 2021-2022 & 2030 - Companies Engaged in Various Strategic Developments to Increase Market Share

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyethylene Glycol Market Size and Share Analysis by Form, Grade, Application - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The polyethylene glycol market was worth $4,534.8 million, which will increase at a 4.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, to reach $6,909.6 million

The growing consumption of polyethylene glycol (PEG) as a specialty solvent and surface-active agent in shampoos, creams & lotions, toothpastes, conditioners, deodorants, lipsticks, soaps, bath oils, and detergents is the key factor driving the market.

The APAC polyethylene glycol market has seen significant expansion in recent decades because of the rising demand for water-based paints, coatings, and inks in the construction sector; therefore, it currently has the largest share. Furthermore, the rise of the paper industry in India and China is predicted to enhance the requirement for the chemical, which is used as a color stabilizer in ceramics and paper.

Additionally, the hydraulic fracturing technology has expanded the production of unconventional resources, including shale gas and tight oil, thus improving the access to the petrochemicals used in PEG and open up market opportunities.

PEG 400 Holds Largest Share in Market

PEG 400 holds the largest share in the polyethylene glycol market, and it will grow at a 5% CAGR in the coming years. This is mainly because this variant has a low molecular weight and not as toxic. It is also hydrophilic, which means it is ideal for boosting the solubility and bioavailability of drugs that are not adequately water-soluble.

Medical Sector Offers Largest Application Area for PEG

In 2021, the medical category held the largest share in the market. PEG is used as a solvent, dispensing agent, and delivery liquid for pharmaceuticals and ointments, as well as a tablet filler and suppository base in ophthalmic solutions and for curing constipation. Furthermore, the use of PEG, rather than monoethylene glycol, in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to have a favorable impact on the market.

North America Holds Significant Share

North America holds around 30% revenue share of the polyethylene glycol market, owing to the high production of crude oil. As per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the present per-day production of crude oil in the country is approximately 11 million barrels.

PEG usage is also being driven by the substantial expansion of the cosmetics and personal care sectors in the U.S. and Canada. Customers' rising requirement for multifunctional personal care products and the increasing employed population are driving growth in the cosmetics and personal care industry in the continent.

Companies Engaged in Various Strategic Developments to Increase Market Share

To maintain a competitive edge, major companies in the polyethylene glycol market are engaging in several strategic activities. For example:

Clariant announced the launch of a range of Vita 100% bio-based PEGs and surfactants in February 2021.

Industry Outlook

Trends

  • Technological advances to manufacture PEG

  • Increasing demand for bio-based PEG

Drivers

  • Growing demand for PEG in drugs and medical devices

  • Rising application in skin and personal care products

  • Proliferating construction industry

  • Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

Restraints

  • Increasing preference for alternatives

  • Side-effects of drugs containing PEG

  • Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.

  • BASF SE

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Liaoning Oxiranchem Inc.

  • India Glycols Ltd.

  • Clariant AG

  • INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • Jiangsu Haian Petroleum Chemical Factory

  • Croda International Plc

Definition of Market Segments

By Form

  • Opaque Liquid

  • White Wax Solid

  • Flake/Powder

By Grade

  • PEG 200

  • PEG 300

  • PEG 400

  • PEG 400 FCC Grade

  • PEG 3350

  • PEG 4000

  • PEG 6000

  • Others

By Application

  • Medical

  • Construction & Infrastructure

  • Industrial

  • Personal Care

  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahfmhr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-polyethylene-glycol-markets-2021-2022--2030---companies-engaged-in-various-strategic-developments-to-increase-market-share-301695765.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

