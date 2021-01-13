Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin & Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Industry
Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market to Reach $68. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin estimated at US$46.
New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin & Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957715/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$68.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027. PET Resin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$65.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PBT Resin segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.
BASF SE
DowDuPont, Inc.
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd.
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
M&G Chemicals SA
SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)
Toray Industries, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957715/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin & Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: PET Resin (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: PET Resin (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: PET Resin (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: PBT Resin (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: PBT Resin (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: PBT Resin (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin & Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin
and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 12: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 15: Canadian Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) Resin in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 17: Japanese Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 18: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Resin and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Review in China
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin & Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 26: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 29: French Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 33: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Resin and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) Resin in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 38: United Kingdom Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin
and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 42: Spanish Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin
and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 47: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin
and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin
and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin
and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin
and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin
and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 60: Indian Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin
and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) Resin in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Resin and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin
and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 68: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin
and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate
(PET) Resin and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin
and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin
and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 74: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin
and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate
(PET) Resin and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 84: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Resin and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 86: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Resin and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Resin and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 89: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Resin and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) Resin in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 92: Iranian Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate
(PET) Resin and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin
and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Polyethylene Terephthalate
(PET) Resin and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Resin and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin and
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resin Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957715/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001