Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Research Report 2022: A Family of Eco-friendly, Biodegradable and Compostable Biopolymer Polyesters Synthesized by Various Bacteria

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are a family of eco-friendly, biodegradable and compostable biopolymer polyesters synthesized by various bacteria.

They encompass a large variety of bioplastics raw materials made from many different renewable resources. Examples of Polyhydroxyalkanoates are PHB, PHV, PHBV, PHBH etc.

They are candidates for substitution of petrochemical non-renewable plastics due to their biodegradable and nontoxic properties. They also possess good mechanical properties, good barrier properties toward oxygen, carbon dioxide and moisture, biocompatibility and versatility.

Main applications of PHA-based materials are in films and rigid packaging, disposable items (e.g. drinking straws, utensils, hygiene products and compostable bags), cosmetics, biomedicine, plastic components, agriculture and to a lesser extent in textiles, water treatments, 3D printing etc.

Manufacturing capacities of PHA-based materials has increased in recent years from companies such as CJ Biomaterials, Inc., Danimer, Kaneka, PHAbuilder, Bluepha and this trend will continue as producers have plans to add 100,000s of tons in capacities over the next few years.

The report includes company profiles of 37 companies including Bluepha, CJ Biomaterials, Inc., Danimer Scientific, Kaneka, Nafigate, Newlight Technologies, Beijing PhaBuilder Biotechnology and Tianan Biologic Material Co., Ltd. Profiles include products and production capacities.

Reports contents include:

Analysis of global plastics and bioplastics markets.

Market trends and drivers.

Analysis of the Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market including demand, production capacities, end user markets and key players.

Applications and market analysis.

Global market demand for PHA and production capacities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS AND BIOPLASTICS MARKETS

1.1 Global production of plastics

1.2 The importance of plastic

1.3 Issues with plastics use

1.4 Policy and regulations

1.5 The circular economy

1.6 Market trends

1.7 Drivers for recent growth in bioplastics in packaging

1.8 Global production to 2033

1.9 Main producers and global production capacities

1.9.1 Producers

1.9.2 By biobased and sustainable plastic type

1.9.3 By region

1.10 Global demand for biobased and sustainable plastics 2020-21, by market

1.11 The PHA market

1.11.1 Market overview

1.11.2 PHA industry developments 2020-2022

Story continues

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 TYPES OF BIOPLASTICS

3.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics

3.1.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

3.1.2 Novel bio-based plastics

3.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

3.2.1 Biodegradability

3.2.2 Compostability

3.3 Advantages and disadvantages

3.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

3.5 Market leaders by biobased and/or biodegradable plastic types

3.6 Conventional polymer materials used in packaging

3.6.1 Polyolefins: Polypropylene and polyethylene

3.6.2 PET and other polyester polymers

3.6.3 Renewable and bio-based polymers for packaging

3.7 Comparison of synthetic fossil-based and bio-based polymers

3.8 End-of-life treatment of bioplastics

4 THE GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATES MARKET (PHA)

4.1 Synthesis and production processes

4.2 Types

4.2.1 PHB

4.2.2 PHBV

4.3 Commercially available PHAs

4.4 Markets for PHAs

4.4.1 Packaging

4.4.2 Consumer goods

4.4.2.1 Diapers and wet wipes

4.4.3 Cosmetics

4.4.3.1 PHA microspheres

4.4.4 Medical

4.4.4.1 Tissue engineering

4.4.4.2 Drug delivery

4.4.5 Agriculture

4.4.5.1 Mulch film

4.4.5.2 Grow bags

4.5 Producers and production capacities

4.6 Global Production capacities and consumption to 2033 (tons)

4.6.1 Total

4.6.2 By country

4.6.3 Global demand, by market

5 COMPANY PROFILES (37 Company Profiles)

Bioextrax AB

BioLogiQ, Inc.

BIOLO

Bioplastech Ltd

Bluepha Beijing Lanjing Microbiology Technology Co., Ltd.

Bosk Bioproducts Inc.

CJ Biomaterials, Inc.

Cristal Union Group

Danimer Scientific LLC

Full Cycle Bioplastics LLC

Genecis Bioindustries, Inc.

Grupp MAIP

Jilin COFCO Biomaterial Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Mango Materials, Inc.

MedPHA Bio-Tech Co., Ltd

Nafigate Corporation a.s.

NatPol

Newlight Technologies LLC

Ningbo Tianan Biologic Material

Oakbio, Inc.

Paques Biomaterials

PHABuilder

Polyferm

RWDC Industries

Saphium Biotechnology GMBH

Sebiplast s.r.l.

Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

TAIF-NK

Teal Bioworks, Inc.

TECNARO GmbH

TerraVerdae BioWorks Inc

Tianan Biologic Material Co., Ltd.

Tianjin GreenBio Materials Co., Ltd

Uluu

VEnvirotech Biotechnology SL

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t82f1h

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



