Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Markets, 2021-2031 - Demand, Production Capacities, End-user Markets and Key Players

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are a family of biodegradable polyesters synthesized by various bacteria. They encompass a large variety of bioplastics raw materials made from many different renewable resources. Examples of Polyhydroxyalkanoates are PHB, PHV, PHBV, PHBH etc.

They are candidates for substitution of petrochemical non-renewable plastics due to their biodegradable and nontoxic properties. They also possess good mechanical properties, good barrier properties toward oxygen, carbon dioxide and moisture, biocompatibility and versatility.

The main applications of PHA-based materials are in films and rigid packaging, disposable items (e.g. utensils, hygiene products and compostable bags), cosmetics, biomedicine, plastic components, agriculture and to a lesser extent in textiles, water treatments, 3D printing etc. Wider applications are hindered by high production costs, especially for raw material, downstream processing, and polymer recovery.

Manufacturing capacities of PHA-based materials have increased in recent years from companies such as Danimer, Kaneka, PHAbuilder, Bluepha and this trend is expected to continue due to growing global demand for bioplastics.

Reports contents include:

  • Market trends and drivers.

  • Analysis of the PHAs market including demand, production capacities, end user markets and key players.

  • Applications analysis.

  • Global market demand for PHA to 2031.

  • 34 company profiles. Companies profiled include Bio-on, Bluepha, CJ CHeilJedang, Danimer Scientific, Kaneka, Nafigate, Newlight Technologies and Tianan Biologic Material Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Global Plastics and Bioplastics Markets
1.1 Global production
1.2 The importance of plastic
1.3 Issues with plastics use
1.4 Bio-based plastics (bioplastics)
1.5 Market trends
1.6 Global production to
1.7 Main producers and global production capacities
1.7.1 Producers
1.7.2 By biobased and sustainable plastic type
1.7.3 By region
1.8 Global demand for biobased and sustainable plastics 2020, by market
1.9 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the bioplastics market and future demand
1.10 Challenges for the biobased and sustainable plastics market
1.11 The PHA market

2 Research Methodology

3 Types Of Bioplastics
3.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics
3.1.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics
3.1.2 Novel bio-based plastics
3.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics
3.2.1 Biodegradability
3.2.2 Compostability
3.3 Advantages and disadvantages
3.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics
3.5 Market leaders by biobased and/or biodegradable plastic types

4 The Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market
4.1 Synthesis
4.1.1 Fermentation
4.1.2 Biological Extraction Method
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Types
4.3 Commercially available PHAs
4.4 Markets for PHAs
4.4.1 Packaging
4.4.1.1 Food packaging
4.4.1.2 Other containers
4.4.2 Cosmetics
4.4.2.1 PHA microspheres
4.4.3 Disposable items and household goods
4.4.4 Medical
4.4.5 Agriculture
4.4.5.1 Mulch films
4.4.5.2 Controlled release
4.4.6 Textiles
4.4.7 Water treatment
4.4.8 3D-printing
4.4.9 Other markets
4.5 Producers and production capacities
4.6 Global market demand to 2031 (tons)

5 PHA Company Profiles (Partial List of the 34 Company Profiles)

  • Bio-on

  • Bluepha

  • CJ CHeilJedang

  • Danimer Scientific

  • Kaneka

  • Nafigate

  • Newlight Technologies

  • Tianan Biologic Material Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bm5n29

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-polyhydroxyalkanoates-pha-markets-2021-2031---demand-production-capacities-end-user-markets-and-key-players-301377835.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

