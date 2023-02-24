The Global Polymer Foam Market is forecast to grow by $26.95 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Polymer Foam Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the polymer foam market and is forecast to grow by $26.95 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymer Foam Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706443/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the polymer foam market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the bedding and furniture industry, growth in the building and construction industry, and accelerating demand for rigid foams.



The polymer foam market is segmented as below:

By Type

• PU

• PS

• PVC

• Phenolic

• Others



By Application

• Packaging

• Building and construction

• Funiture and bedding

• Transportation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the augmented investment in the R&D of PU foams as one of the prime reasons driving the polymer foam market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of eco-friendly rigid foams and the increasing number of manufacturers in APAC will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polymer foam market covers the following areas:

• Polymer foam market sizing

• Polymer foam market forecast

• Polymer foam market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polymer foam market vendors that include Arkema Group, Armacell International SA, Borealis AG, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., Lanxess AG, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Polymer Technologies Inc., RAG Stiftung, Recticel NV, Rogers Foam Corp., Toray Industries Inc., Tosoh Corp., Boyd Corp., Zotefoams Plc, BASF SE, Woodbridge Foam Corp., FXI, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. Also, the polymer foam market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706443/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



