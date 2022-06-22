U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,702.75
    -65.00 (-1.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,076.00
    -449.00 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,352.75
    -224.50 (-1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,663.50
    -29.90 (-1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.56
    -4.96 (-4.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.00
    -10.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.30
    -0.47 (-2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    -0.0024 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.40
    +0.37 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2229
    -0.0050 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1990
    -0.4580 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,266.40
    -1,041.29 (-4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.19
    -8.88 (-2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.30
    -89.75 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Global Polymer Foam Markets, 2022-2030: Growing Demand for Polyurethane Foam from Asia Pacific Automotive Industry

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Polymer Foam Market

Global Polymer Foam Market
Global Polymer Foam Market

Dublin, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Foam Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Polystyrene, Polyurethane, Polyolefin, Melamine, Phenolic, PVC), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polymer foam market size is expected to reach USD 170.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030

Rising demand from the automotive and building and construction industries is likely to drive the market. Polymer foams are widely utilized in combination with other materials in various composite constructions, high-resilience foam seating, rigid insulation panels, automotive components, carpet underlays, upholstery stuffing, and packaging, among other applications.

Rigid types are primarily used as insulation material in construction and refrigeration applications. They are energy-efficient and help in cutting energy costs. Flexible types are mainly used as cushioning material in transportation, furniture, bedding, carpet underlay, and packaging, among others.

The rising focus on the development of biodegradable foams owing to stringent environmental regulations across the globe has opened new market opportunities for manufacturers. The manufacturing cost of these biodegradable types is still higher than petroleum-based chemicals. Therefore, it will take a couple of years for manufacturers to completely adopt this variant.

On the basis of type, polystyrene foam was the largest segment in 2021 and accounted for more than 30.0% share of the global revenue. Expanded polystyrene-based products have excellent shock absorbing properties and are preferred in storing, packaging, and transporting electrical equipment, cooked food, and perishable goods. They are also preferred in various marine floatation applications, including the construction of floating docks, surfboards, and boat stands.

Polyolefin foams including polypropylene and polyethylene are expected to witness significant expansion in the forthcoming years. Traditionally, the low melt strength of these products, particularly polypropylene, limited the growth of this segment in the global market.

Several technologies including post-reactor radiation and compounding modifiers method have been introduced by various polyolefin manufacturers, such as Borealis and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. The aim is to improve the strength of polyolefins to meet the requirements of wind energy applications, including spar webs and shell panels, and marine applications like vibration control and cushion seats.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the burgeoning growth in the construction, automotive, and wind energy industries in China and India. The growth of the automotive and building and construction industries in Europe is expected to drive the demand for polymer foam over the forecast period.

Polymer Foam Market Report Highlights

  • On the basis of type, polyolefin is estimated to emerge as one of the fastest-growing segments over the forecast period. The product penetration has increased over the past few years in the flooring and automotive industries. Companies such as Sekisui Alveo AG, Armacell International S.A., and Borealis AG produce polyolefin foams in rolls and sheets that are environmentally friendly, versatile, and lightweight.

  • The building and construction application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2021.

  • Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest growth in the forecast period on account of the surging demand from the manufacturing sector in countries, including India, China, and Indonesia.

Polymer Foam Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

Polymer foam market driver analysis

  • Growing demand for polyurethane foam from Asia Pacific automotive industry

  • Increase in building & construction activities

  • Increase in rail infrastructure spending in different geographies

  • Increase in wind turbine installations

Market restraints analysis

  • Volatile raw material prices

Polymer foam market: Value chain analysis

  • Raw material trends

  • Polyols

  • Isocyanates

  • Styrene

  • PVC Resin

  • Melamine

  • Sales channel analysis

  • Vendor selection criteria analysis

  • List of key end users

Technology overview

  • Physical foaming

  • Foaming processes

  • Slabstock foaming

  • Extrusion foaming

  • Foam injection molding

Regulatory framework

  • TCEP

  • TDCP

Qualitative insights for bio-sourced polymer foams

  • Introduction-Evolution of BioSource foams

  • Raw materials used for bio Sourced foams

  • Formulation process of bio sourced foams

  • Potential applications and end uses of bio sourced foams

Company Profiles

  • Arkema Group

  • Armacell International S.A.

  • BASF SE

  • Borealis AG

  • Fritz Nauer AG

  • Koepp Schaum GmbH

  • JSP Corporation

  • Polymer Technologies, Inc.

  • Recticel NV

  • Rogers Corporation

  • SEKISUI ALVEO AG

  • Synthos S.A.

  • DowDuPont, Inc.

  • Trelleborg AB

  • Zotefoams plc

  • Woodbridge Foam Corporation

  • Sealed Air Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czxubg

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies; Here Comes Fed Chief Powell

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Oil slumps by more than $5 as Biden expected to cut U.S. fuel cost

    Oil prices tumbled by more than $6 a barrel on Wednesday amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to cut fuel costs for drivers in the latest episode to aggravate relations between the White House and the U.S. oil industry. Brent crude futures were down $5.10, or 4.5%, to $109.55 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down $5.37, or 5.9%, at $104.15 as of 0800 GMT. Biden on Wednesday is expected to call for temporarily suspending the 18.4 cents per gallon federal tax on gasoline, a source said, as the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Exclusive: Inside the hangar at the centre of the $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • U.S. stock futures drop as Powell testimony looms, recession worries return to the spotlight

    Equities were set to give back gains seen at the start of the week, with recession worries and expectations for continued tighter Fed policy in focus.

  • Russian Oil Is Reaching More Corners of China’s Refining Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Cheap Russian oil is finding its way into more corners of China’s refining industry, with buyers from coastal and inland regions snapping up cargoes that the US and Europe can’t touch. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgage Lenders Timed t

  • 9 Big Companies Already Plunged Into A Recession, Analysts Say

    Wall Street is nervous a recession is right around the corner. But analysts think some S&P 500 companies have sunk into one already.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Bankrupt Revlon’s Surge Draws Retail Investors as Trading Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors dashed into Revlon Inc. again on Tuesday as a stronger appetite for risky assets led to a more than 30-fold jump in trading for the bankrupt cosmetics giant. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgage Lenders Timed the Market

  • Dow Futures Slump, Powell Testimony — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Investors are back to worrying that the Federal Reserve's aggressive plans to tighten monetary policy could lead the U.S. into a recession. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appears before Congress on Wednesday.

  • A New EV Company Arrives This Week. It’s Worth More Than Rivian.

    Polestar, the electric-vehicle unit of Volvo Car, should begin trading under a new stock symbol this week if the SPAC merger is approved by shareholders.

  • Fed to lift rates by 75 basis points in July, 50 bps in September - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest, according to economists polled by Reuters. Last week the Fed hiked the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its largest rate increase since 1994, after official data just a few days earlier showed inflation unexpectedly rose despite expectations it had peaked. The latest poll results, released on Wednesday before Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his twice-yearly monetary policy testimony to Congress, show momentum is still behind the U.S. central bank doing more, not less, despite rising recession concerns and a steep sell-off in financial markets.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Does This; Bitcoin Battles Back

    The Dow Jones rallied as stocks struck back. Tesla spiked even as Elon Musk issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced. Apple stock rose.

  • Kellogg CEO on splitting into 3: 'Size for size's sake doesn't make sense'

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane reveals his thinking behind his decision to break up the iconic food maker.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • 'Enormous Outflows' From Largest Bitcoin ETF May Have Triggered BTC Crash

    The Canadian Purpose Bitcoin ETF lost half of its assets last Friday before bitcoin crashed, leading to ProShares’ futures-based BITO taking over the top spot as the largest bitcoin-focused ETF by assets, Arcane said in a note.

  • Diamondback Stock Jumps. Its Dividend Increase Is ‘Hard to Ignore.’

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Diamondback Energy surged on Tuesday after the oil explorer said it would increase its base dividends from $2.80 to $3 per common share annually, a 7.1% jump, beginning at the end of the month.