U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.50
    +11.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,669.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,568.00
    +72.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,316.60
    +6.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.54
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8700
    +0.1710 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,846.58
    +1,136.02 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,510.59
    +1,267.91 (+522.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,102.44
    +502.03 (+1.76%)
     

Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 6.667 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·7 min read

Polymer Microinjection Molding Market by Type (Thermosets, Thermoplastics, Elastomers), by Application (Medical & Healthcare, Micro Drive Systems & Control, Automotive, Telecom Fiber Optics), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Newark, NJ, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global polymer microinjection molding market is expected to grow from USD 1.925 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 6.667 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The polymer microinjection molding market is witnessing significant growth from the past years. This growth is attributed to Increasing demand for small materials for diverse applications and technological advances. The introduction of various common materials in the market, such as polyester, acetal, liquid crystal polymer and various others, will propel the polymer microinjection molding market. The growing adoption of polymer microinjection polymers applications that helps usually the ultra-fine moulding resolution in the manufacturing of small sized products will influence the market.

Polymer Microinjection Molding is referred to as a unique injection molding process requiring a specialized molding machine capable of delivering high injection speed, high injection pressure, precise shot control, uniform melting temperature, and ultrafine resolution using propellers servo-electric controls—sophisticated specially designed for the molding of micro - small components. Micro-injection molding is the process of transferring thermoplastic material in the granules form from a hopper into a heated barrel so that it is molten and soft. The material is then pressurized inside a mold cavity, where it is pressurized for a certain period to compensate for material shrinkage. The material solidifies as the mold temperature is below the glass transition temperature of the polymer. After enough time, the material freezes into the shape of the mold and rises.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419679/request-sample

The global polymer microinjection molding market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing demand for small components from the healthcare industry, increase in the popularity of micro-gears, increasing demand for healthcare expenditure, switching of phthalate-containing substrate polymers to thermoplastics. The factors restraining the market growth are high polymer microinjection molding costs, lack of awareness about micro-molding in developing regions. Increasing demand for polymer micro-injection molding from the sectors such as electronics, automotive, telecommunications, medical and healthcare will provide market growth opportunities.

Key players operating in global polymer microinjection molding market include Accu-Mold LLC, Precipart, Makuta Technics, Micromolding Solution Inc., Precimold Incorporation, Rapidwerks Inc., Stack Plastics Inc., Stamm AG, Sovrin Plastics, Likuta Technics Inc., Norco Injection Molding, OMNI Mold Systems, ALC Precision, American Precision Products, Sovrin Plastics. To gain a significant market share in the global polymer microinjection molding market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. Makuta Technics and Micromolding Solution Inc. are some of the key manufacturers operating in Polymer Microinjection Molding market.

  • In April 2016, RAUMEDIC AG announced the launch of their new Development and Production Unit which will provide high-quality polymer extrusion, assembled products and on-site injection molding. This will help the company offer high quality products to its customers and meet their needs and requirements.

Thermoplastics segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 35% in 2020

Based on type, the global polymer microinjection molding market is segmented into thermosets, thermoplastics, elastomers. The thermoplastics segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 35% in 2020. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for micro-materials polymers containing phthalates such as PVC which tend to replace thermoplastics along with growing manufacturing of components such as cogwheels and micro-gears which is used to produce watches.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/polymer-microinjection-molding-market-by-type-thermosets-thermoplastics-419679.html

Medical & Healthcare segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 27% in 2020

Based on application, the global polymer microinjection molding market is segmented into medical & healthcare, micro drive systems & control, automotive, telecom fiber optics. The Medical & Healthcare segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 27% in 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of micro-size components in the medical & healthcare industry.

Regional Segment of Polymer Microinjection Molding Market

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

  • South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

  • Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global polymer microinjection molding market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region held the largest market share in the year 2020. This growth is ascertained by the U.S. in the North America region owing to rising demand for consumption of small products in some end-use industries such as medical, automotive, telecommunications and others in the country. The advancement in technology across the U.S. and the rising of healthcare expenditure will propel the region's market growth. The market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth, owing to gradual increasing in understanding of micro-modelling and early adoption of technology in the country. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in China, Indonesia and India, ascertaining the raising the awareness of medical and healthcare services.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419679

About the report:

The global polymer microinjection molding market is analysed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419679&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/

Related Reports

Scaffold Technology Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/scaffold-technology-market-by-type-nanofiber-based-scaffolds-419247.html
Women’s Health Rehabilitation Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/women-s-health-rehabilitation-market-by-product-pregnancy-and-419249.html
Transplantation Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/transplantation-market-by-type-tissue-products-preservation-solutions-419396.html
Anti-Snoring Treatment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/anti-snoring-treatment-market-share-share-trends-analysis-419455.html


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • These are the 2 main reasons you should consider adding semiconductor stocks to your portfolio now

    DEEP DIVE The shortage of microchips might prompt an investor to believe that these are golden times for semiconductor manufacturers because high demand and limited supply can combine for higher prices and rising profits.

  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Might be an Undervalued Inflationary Safe Haven

    With the inflation pressures now undeniable, the question of finding a place to park the cash becomes a dire necessity for some. Yet, with the real estate peaking, stock market overheating and commodities not yielding, turning to thematic investing might be an ultimate solution.

  • Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Mark Cuban. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Mark Cuban’s history investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Mark Cuban is an angel investor and billionaire who first rose […]

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Why Marqeta Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) were up 11.9% as of 2:47 p.m. EDT on Monday after the modern card issuing platform announced a partnership with Branch and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) to handle payments for carriers that use Uber Freight. The partnership with Uber Freight is a new market opportunity for Marqeta in transportation, where Uber has already emerged as one of the leading digital freight brokers globally outside of China. Marqeta, which completed its initial public offering in June, has already benefited from enormous momentum lately.

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Nvidia Gets a Price Target Boost. Bitcoin’s Impact on Gaming May Be Ending.

    Cryptocurrency miners using Nvidia chips have affected the company's core gaming business—a source of concern among some investors.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock tumbled nearly 10% to a seven-month low on Oct. 21 after the tech giant posted a weak third-quarter report. IBM's revenue rose just 0.3% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which missed estimates by $190 million.