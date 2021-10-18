U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

Global Polymer Nanocomposite Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Nanocomposite Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polymer nanocomposite market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5%, during the forecast period. Growing applications in electronics, especially in semiconductor applications is one of the major factors that is driving the studied market. However, high processing costs is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

The carbon nanotube segment dominated the market, and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing applications across various end-user industries. increasing demand for flame retardant polymer nanocomposites is likely to act as an opportunity in the future. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Applications in the Automotive Industry

  • Polymer nanocomposites are used for both interior and exterior applications. Owing to their high load bearing characteristic despite their less weight, these nanocomposites are widely used in the automotive sector.

  • One of the key applications of polymer nanocomposites in the automotive industry include their usage in fuel systems. Their nano size results in the smooth surface and helps in retaining any damage against corrosion and other barriers. The fuel lines are protected from the sour gas resulting in preservation of base resin properties. Additionally, these materials help in preventing the build-up and discharge of damaging static electricity at fuel systems.

  • Polymer nanocomposites are also used for automotive exterior plastic parts in imparting conductivity, which is subjected to electrostatic painting, such as door handles, mirror housing, fender, etc.

  • Hence, such investments indicate the wait for development and production of new vehicles in the market, which is further expected to drive the demand for polymer nanocomposites market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

  • Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global polymer nanocomposite market, owing to widespread adoption in industrial and automotive sectors in countries, like India and China.

  • The aviation industry in China is said to be adding around 6,000 new airplanes between 2016 and 2033. China's domestic air passenger market experienced the biggest incremental rise, in terms of the number of journeys made by passengers, when compared to the previous years.

  • The increase in the number of passengers encourages the government to invest more in the production of more flights, which, in turn, increases the consumption of polymer nanocomposites.

  • Industries, like packaging, electronics and semiconductor, aerospace, defense, and coatings are continuously finding newer applications, which will further ignite the growth of polymer nanocomposites market in Asia-Pacific in the future.

Competitive Landscape

The polymer nanocomposite market is partially fragmented with few major players. The major companies include Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, Nanocyl SA, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, and Showa Denko KK, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

  • The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

  • 3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Polymer Nanocomposites from the Automotive Sector
4.1.2 Growing Applications in the Electronics and Semiconductor Industries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Processing Costs
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5 Techological Snapshot
4.6 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Fiber Type
5.1.1 Carbon Nanotube
5.1.2 Metal Oxide
5.1.3 Nanofiber
5.1.4 Nanoclay
5.1.5 Other Fiber Types
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Packaging
5.2.3 Aerospace and Defense
5.2.4 Electronics
5.2.5 Energy
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3D Systems Inc.
6.4.2 Arkema Group
6.4.3 AxiPolymer Inc.
6.4.4 BYK Additives & Instruments
6.4.5 Dow
6.4.6 Evonik Industries AG
6.4.7 Foster Corporation
6.4.8 Hybrid Plastics Inc.
6.4.9 Inframat Corporation
6.4.10 InMat Inc.
6.4.11 Nanocor Inc.
6.4.12 Nanocyl SA
6.4.13 Nanophase Technologies Corporation
6.4.14 Powdermet Inc.
6.4.15 RTP Company
6.4.16 Showa Denko KK
6.4.17 ShayoNano Singapore Private Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Demand for Flame Retardant Polymer Nanocomposites

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2q299m

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


